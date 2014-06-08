Grega Bole wins opening stage of Tour de Korea
Neil Van Der Ploeg amd Keon Park complete podium
Stage 1: Hanam - Chungju
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3:08:47
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|3
|Keon Park (Kor) Korea
|4
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
|7
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|9
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|10
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3:08:37
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Keon Park (Kor) Korea
|0:00:06
|4
|Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:10
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
|8
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
