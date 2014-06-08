Trending

Grega Bole wins opening stage of Tour de Korea

Neil Van Der Ploeg amd Keon Park complete podium

Grega Bole (Vini Fantini Nippo) wins the first stage of the 2014 Tour de Korea

(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo3:08:47
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
3Keon Park (Kor) Korea
4Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
6Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
7Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
8Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
9Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
10Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Vini-Fantini-Nippo3:08:37
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:04
3Keon Park (Kor) Korea0:00:06
4Cheung Gyo Jeong (Kor) Korail Cycling Team0:00:08
5Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:10
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Sun Jang (Kor) Korea
8Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
9Chan Jang (Kor) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
10Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

