Tour de Korea: Juan José Oroz Ugalde new race leader after winning stage 3
Handley drops out of top ten
Stage 3: Muju - Gurye
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|3:47:33
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:01
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|7
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|8
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|11:49:31
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:08
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:16
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|8
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|9
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
|10
|Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
