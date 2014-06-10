Trending

Tour de Korea: Juan José Oroz Ugalde new race leader after winning stage 3

Handley drops out of top ten

Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Burgos-BH) wins stage 3


(Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014)

Results


#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH3:47:33
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:01
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:05
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
7Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
8Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
10Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korail Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH11:49:31
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:00:05
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:08
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:10
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:14
6Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:16
7Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
8Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
9Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
10Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH

