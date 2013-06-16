Cuming wins 2013 Tour de Korea
Seo claims final stage victory
Stage 8: Hongcheon - Hanam
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|2:03:51
|2
|Hoting Kwok (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|25:34:29
|2
|Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
|0:00:09
|3
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:00:13
|4
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:21
|8
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:43
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:04
