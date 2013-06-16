Trending

Cuming wins 2013 Tour de Korea

Seo claims final stage victory

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO2:03:51
2Hoting Kwok (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
3Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
4Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
6Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
9Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT25:34:29
2Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China0:00:09
3Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone0:00:13
4Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:13
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:28
6Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:37
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:21
8Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:02:43
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:02
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:04

