Bell sprints to victory in a determined showing
Cuming takes over GC lead
Stage 6: Pyeongchang - Yangyang
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4:12:07
|2
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|3
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Chanjae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Chunkai Fen (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|19:57:41
|2
|Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
|0:00:12
|3
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:01:13
|4
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:21
|8
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:54
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:05
