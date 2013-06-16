Trending

Bell sprints to victory in a determined showing

Cuming takes over GC lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4:12:07
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
3Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Chanjae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
5Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
6Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
7Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
9Chunkai Fen (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
10Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:04

General classification after Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT19:57:41
2Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China0:00:12
3Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone0:01:13
4Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:18
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:30
6Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:37
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:21
8Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:02:54
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:02
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:05

