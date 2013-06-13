MTN-Qhubeka blitz second half to claim team time trial victory
Nishitani edges closer to Cheung overall lead
Stage 5: Chungju (TTT) -
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:35:19
|2
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:03
|4
|Geumsan Insam Cello
|5
|KSPO
|0:00:30
|6
|Max Success Sports
|0:00:44
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Team Hong Kong, China
|0:00:55
|9
|Australia National Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Christina Watches-Onfone
|1
|Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
|15:42:24
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:09
|3
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:42
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:06
|6
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|7
|Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|0:03:42
|8
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:04:24
|9
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:32
|10
|Jimin Jung (Kor) KSPO
|0:04:33
