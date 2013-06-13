Trending

MTN-Qhubeka blitz second half to claim team time trial victory

Nishitani edges closer to Cheung overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN-Qhubeka0:35:19
2Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Rapha Condor JLT0:00:03
4Geumsan Insam Cello
5KSPO0:00:30
6Max Success Sports0:00:44
7Aisan Racing Team0:00:46
8Team Hong Kong, China0:00:55
9Australia National Team0:00:58
10Christina Watches-Onfone

General classification after stage 5
1Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China15:42:24
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:09
3Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:02:42
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:53
5Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:03:06
6Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:03:17
7Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:42
8Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone0:04:24
9Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:32
10Jimin Jung (Kor) KSPO0:04:33

