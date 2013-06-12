Trending

Young earns second stage win in Korea

Cheung maintains overall lead heading into TTT

Brief Results
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:28:20
2Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
3Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Australia National Team
4Cheunggyo Jeong (Kor) Geumsan Insam Cello
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
7Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Keonwoo Park (Kor) Korea National Team
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
10Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO

General classification after stage 4
1Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China15:06:10
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:18
3Yatwai Chan (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China0:02:38
4Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:03:07
5Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:03:11
6Kyunggu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:03:28
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:48
8Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:03:58
9Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone0:04:21
10Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:04:34

