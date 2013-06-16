Trending

Cho claims 39th birthday victory

Rapha Condor JLT fight to hold on to Cuming's GC lead with three men

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team3:32:43
2Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
3Halmuratov Muradjan (Uzb) RTS Racing Team0:00:10
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
5Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO0:00:14
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
7Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
8Kisuk Lee (Kor) Korea National Team
9Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
10Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

General classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT23:30:38
2Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China0:00:12
3Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone0:01:13
4Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:18
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:28
6Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:37
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:21
8Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:02:53
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:02
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:05

Latest on Cyclingnews