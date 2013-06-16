Cho claims 39th birthday victory
Rapha Condor JLT fight to hold on to Cuming's GC lead with three men
Stage 7: Yangyyang - Hongcheon
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|3:32:43
|2
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Halmuratov Muradjan (Uzb) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:14
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|8
|Kisuk Lee (Kor) Korea National Team
|9
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|10
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|23:30:38
|2
|Kinglok Cheung (HKg) Team Hong Kong, China
|0:00:12
|3
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches-Onfone
|0:01:13
|4
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:21
|8
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:53
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:05
