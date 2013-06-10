Trending

Tour de Korea past winners

Champions from 2001 to 2012

Past winners
2012Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
2011Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
2010Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
2009Roger Beuchat (Swi) Team Neotel
2008Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Uzbekistan Cycling Team
2007Sung Baek Park (Kor) Seoul City
2006Tobias Erler (Ger) Giant Asia
2005David McCann (Giant Asia)
2004Cory Lange (Can)
2003Glen Chadwick (Aus)
2002Tang Xuezhong (Chn)
2001Dae-Hong Chun (Kor)

