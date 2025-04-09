Scheldeprijs Women: Elisa Balsamo overpowers Charlotte Kool for sprint win

Kool in second, Consonni third

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 09 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL and Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx Protime during the 5th Scheldeprijs 2025 Womens Elite a 1303km one day race from Schoten to Schoten on April 09 2025 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won Scheldeprijs Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won Scheldeprijs in an animated finish which saw the Italian sprinter charge through Team Picnic PostNL's well-choreographed leadout for Charlotte Kool.

The sprint was opened by Lidl-Trek, catching the embers of a 10-rider break that was swept up within the final 1500m. Kool moved through to the front of the peloton 200m from the line, before Balsamo provided a late surge to take the sprint win.

