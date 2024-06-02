Tour de France 2024 - Stage 8 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 8 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 8 route (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8 will be another day for the sprinters if they can survive the 2,400 metres of elevation gain in the 183.4km route from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises. Although no altitude records will be broken, the first two-thirds of stage 8 will feature five categorised climbs, Côte de Vitteaux, Côte de Villy-en-Auxois, Côte de Verrey-sous-Salmaise, Côte de Santenoge and Côte de Giey-sur-Aujon.

The relentless ups and downs may put a strain on the legs at the point when the sprinters’ teammates are starting to think about setting up a bunch finish. But the last three kilometres of the final straight, which rise slightly but steadily, could be the ideal place to bring the peloton back together.

Stage 8 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 59

Stage 8 Mountains