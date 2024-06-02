Tour de France 2024 - Stage 8 preview
July 6, 2024: Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, 183.4km
Stage 8 will be another day for the sprinters if they can survive the 2,400 metres of elevation gain in the 183.4km route from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises. Although no altitude records will be broken, the first two-thirds of stage 8 will feature five categorised climbs, Côte de Vitteaux, Côte de Villy-en-Auxois, Côte de Verrey-sous-Salmaise, Côte de Santenoge and Côte de Giey-sur-Aujon.
The relentless ups and downs may put a strain on the legs at the point when the sprinters’ teammates are starting to think about setting up a bunch finish. But the last three kilometres of the final straight, which rise slightly but steadily, could be the ideal place to bring the peloton back together.
Stage 8 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 59
Stage 8 Mountains
- Côte de Vitteaux (24.1km at 7.3%), cat. 3, km 24.1
- Côte de Villy-en-Auxois (2.4km at 5.5%), cat. 4, km 32.5
- Côte de Verrey-sous-Salmaise (2.9km at 6%), cat. 3, km 38.8
- Côte de Santenoge (1.1km at 8.1%), cat. 4, km 96.7
- Côte de Giey-sur-Aujon (1.2km at 8.4%), cat. 4, km 122.4
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
