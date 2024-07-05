Tadej Pogačar 'cannot wait to finally hit the mountains' amid 'boring' stretch of Tour de France stages

By
published

Yellow jersey 'happy with how I rode' as he limits his losses to Remco Evenepoel in stage 7 time trial

Tadej Pogačar speeds along in the yellow jersey en route to second at the Tour de France stage 7 time trial
Tadej Pogačar speeds along in the yellow jersey en route to second at the Tour de France stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having shown himself to be the strongest yellow jersey contender in the Tour de France through the vital pair of hilly and mountainous stages during the race's first week, race leader Tadej Pogačar made it through the stage 7 time trial unscathed, too.

The Slovenian was expected to lose time to world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel on the 25.3km run from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin, and possibly even cede the race lead altogether.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

