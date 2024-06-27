How to watch stages 1, 2 and 3 of the 2024 Tour de France

The Tour de France kicks off on Sunday, June 29 in Florence, Italy with a ridiculously challenging start to the 2024 edition.

The race revisits the site of the 2013 World Championships on stage 1, heading east to the coastal town of Rimini, tackling seven classified climbs on the demanding 206-kilometre route.

Stage 2 starts just up the Adriatic coast in Cesena and heads northwest to Bologna. While it's less mountainous, there are six classified climbs and a time bonus sprint on the Côte de San Luca to spice up the finale.

The race transfers further west on Monday to Piacenza for a much flatter 230.8km stage 3 with an expected sprint finish in Turin, the race reaching French soil on stage 4 with the first high mountain stage and the highest point of the Tour de France on the Col du Galibier.

Everyone expects Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to pour pressure on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), who has questionable form after recovering from a serious crash in April, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who was ill after the Critérium du Dauphiné, and his biggest rival, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

How to watch the Tour de France for free

The 2024 Tour de France will be broadcast in Australia on SBS on Demand, in the UK by ITV4, and in Wales by S4C.

If you live or are on holiday in any of these countries then enjoy the month of racing with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without resorting to shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

How to watch the Tour de France in the USA & Canada

The Tour de France will air on NBC Sports the USA and on its streaming service, Peacock TV.

FloBikes is the Tour de France host for Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $29.99/month or $150/year.

Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before you buy. A full subscription to the service starts from $4.99 per month.

NBC is available via cable plans and, if you're a cord-cutter, you can watch the network via Hulu ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial), DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start/Finish times (EDT) 29-Jun Stage 1 6:00 am - 11:34 am 30-Jun Stage 2 6:15 - 11:06 1-Jul Stage 3 5:15 - 10:57 2-Jul Stage 4 7:05 - 11:05 3-Jul Stage 5 6:20 - 11:16 4-Jul Stage 6 7:35 - 11:19 5-Jul Stage 7 7:05 - 11:29 6-Jul Stage 8 7:05 - 11:19 7-Jul Stage 9 7:15 - 11:49 8-Jul Rest day 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 9-Jul Stage 10 7:05 - 11:24 10-Jul Stage 11 5:20 - 10:54 11-Jul Stage 12 6:35 - 11:16 12-Jul Stage 13 7:30 - 11:21 13-Jul Stage 14 7:05 - 11:17 14-Jul Stage 15 5:55 - 11:22 15-Jul Rest day 2 Row 16 - Cell 2 16-Jul Stage 16 7:05 - 11:31 17-Jul Stage 17 6:35 - 10:58 18-Jul Stage 18 7:00 - 11:30 19-Jul Stage 19 6:20 - 10:28 20-Jul Stage 20 7:35 - 11:18 21-Jul Stage 21 8:40 - 1:30pm

How to watch the Tour de France in the UK

UK viewers can find the Tour de France on ITV4, Welsh-language channel S4C as well as on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch the Tour de France around the world

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start-finish Distance Start/Finish times (CET) 29-Jun Stage 1 Florence - Rimini 206km 12:00 - 17:34 30-Jun Stage 2 Cesenatico - Bologna 198.7km 12:15 - 17:06 1-Jul Stage 3 Piacenza - Turin 230.5km 11:15 - 16:57 2-Jul Stage 4 Pinerolo - Valloire 139.6km 13:05 - 17:05 3-Jul Stage 5 Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain 177.4km 13:20 - 17:16 4-Jul Stage 6 Mâcon - Dijon 163.5km 13:35 - 17:19 5-Jul Stage 7 Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin 25.3km (ITT) 13:05 - 17:29 6-Jul Stage 8 Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises 183.4km 13:05 - 17:19 7-Jul Stage 9 Troyes - Troyes 199km 13:15 - 17:49 8-Jul Rest day 1 Orléans Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 9-Jul Stage 10 Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond 187.3km 13:05 - 17:24 10-Jul Stage 11 Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran 211km 11:20 - 16:54 11-Jul Stage 12 Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot 203.6km 12:35 - 17:16 12-Jul Stage 13 Agen - Pau 165.3km 13:30 - 17:21 13-Jul Stage 14 Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet 151.9km 13:05 - 17:17 14-Jul Stage 15 Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille 197.7km 11:55 - 17:22 15-Jul Rest day 2 Gruissan Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 16-Jul Stage 16 Gruissan - Nîmes 188.6km 13:05 - 17:31 17-Jul Stage 17 Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy 177.8km 12:35 - 16:58 18-Jul Stage 18 Gap - Barcelonnette 179.6km 13:00 - 17:30 19-Jul Stage 19 Embrun - Isola 2000 144.6km 12:20 - 16:28 20-Jul Stage 20 Nice - Col de la Couillole 132.8km 13:35 - 17:18 21-Jul Stage 21 Monaco - Nice 33.7km (ITT) 14:40 - 19:30

Watch live cycling on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

