How to watch stages 1, 2 and 3 of the 2024 Tour de France

By ,
published

The Tour de France starts on June 29 in Florence, Italy

2024 Tour de France: Florence, Italy prepares to host the Grand Depart
2024 Tour de France: Florence, Italy prepares to host the Grand Depart (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour de France kicks off on Sunday, June 29 in Florence, Italy with a ridiculously challenging start to the 2024 edition.

The race revisits the site of the 2013 World Championships on stage 1, heading east to the coastal town of Rimini, tackling seven classified climbs on the demanding 206-kilometre route.

DateStageStart/Finish times (EDT)
29-JunStage 16:00 am - 11:34 am
30-JunStage 26:15 - 11:06
1-JulStage 35:15 - 10:57
2-JulStage 47:05 - 11:05
3-JulStage 56:20 - 11:16
4-JulStage 67:35 - 11:19
5-JulStage 77:05 - 11:29
6-JulStage 87:05 - 11:19
7-JulStage 97:15 - 11:49
8-JulRest day 1Row 9 - Cell 2
9-JulStage 107:05 - 11:24
10-JulStage 115:20 - 10:54
11-JulStage 126:35 - 11:16
12-JulStage 137:30 - 11:21
13-JulStage 147:05 - 11:17
14-JulStage 155:55 - 11:22
15-JulRest day 2Row 16 - Cell 2
16-JulStage 167:05 - 11:31
17-JulStage 176:35 - 10:58
18-JulStage 187:00 - 11:30
19-JulStage 196:20 - 10:28
20-JulStage 207:35 - 11:18
21-JulStage 218:40 - 1:30pm
DateStageStart-finishDistanceStart/Finish times (CET)
29-JunStage 1Florence - Rimini206km12:00 - 17:34
30-JunStage 2Cesenatico - Bologna198.7km12:15 - 17:06
1-JulStage 3Piacenza - Turin230.5km11:15 - 16:57
2-JulStage 4Pinerolo - Valloire139.6km13:05 - 17:05
3-JulStage 5Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain177.4km13:20 - 17:16
4-JulStage 6Mâcon - Dijon163.5km13:35 - 17:19
5-JulStage 7Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin25.3km (ITT)13:05 - 17:29
6-JulStage 8Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises183.4km13:05 - 17:19
7-JulStage 9Troyes - Troyes199km13:15 - 17:49
8-JulRest day 1OrléansRow 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4
9-JulStage 10Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond187.3km13:05 - 17:24
10-JulStage 11Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran211km11:20 - 16:54
11-JulStage 12Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot203.6km12:35 - 17:16
12-JulStage 13Agen - Pau165.3km13:30 - 17:21
13-JulStage 14Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet151.9km13:05 - 17:17
14-JulStage 15Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille197.7km11:55 - 17:22
15-JulRest day 2GruissanRow 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4
16-JulStage 16Gruissan - Nîmes188.6km13:05 - 17:31
17-JulStage 17Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy177.8km12:35 - 16:58
18-JulStage 18Gap - Barcelonnette179.6km13:00 - 17:30
19-JulStage 19Embrun - Isola 2000144.6km12:20 - 16:28
20-JulStage 20Nice - Col de la Couillole132.8km13:35 - 17:18
21-JulStage 21Monaco - Nice33.7km (ITT)14:40 - 19:30
