How to watch stages 1, 2 and 3 of the 2024 Tour de France
The Tour de France starts on June 29 in Florence, Italy
The Tour de France kicks off on Sunday, June 29 in Florence, Italy with a ridiculously challenging start to the 2024 edition.
The race revisits the site of the 2013 World Championships on stage 1, heading east to the coastal town of Rimini, tackling seven classified climbs on the demanding 206-kilometre route.
Stage 2 starts just up the Adriatic coast in Cesena and heads northwest to Bologna. While it's less mountainous, there are six classified climbs and a time bonus sprint on the Côte de San Luca to spice up the finale.
The race transfers further west on Monday to Piacenza for a much flatter 230.8km stage 3 with an expected sprint finish in Turin, the race reaching French soil on stage 4 with the first high mountain stage and the highest point of the Tour de France on the Col du Galibier.
Everyone expects Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to pour pressure on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), who has questionable form after recovering from a serious crash in April, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who was ill after the Critérium du Dauphiné, and his biggest rival, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).
The Tour de France is free to air on ITVX (UK) and SBS On Demand (AUS). Away from home? You can watch free from anywhere using a VPN.
Dates: June 29-July 21
Free streams: SBS on Demand (Australia), ITV4 (UK), S4C (Wales)
USA: Max
Canada: FloBikes
UK: Discovery+, ITV4, S4C
Australia: SBS
Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free
How to watch the Tour de France for free
The 2024 Tour de France will be broadcast in Australia on SBS on Demand, in the UK by ITV4, and in Wales by S4C.
If you live or are on holiday in any of these countries then enjoy the month of racing with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without resorting to shelling out for a local streaming subscription.
A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.
How to watch the Tour de France in the USA & Canada
The Tour de France will air on NBC Sports the USA and on its streaming service, Peacock TV.
FloBikes is the Tour de France host for Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $29.99/month or $150/year.
Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before you buy. A full subscription to the service starts from $4.99 per month.
NBC is available via cable plans and, if you're a cord-cutter, you can watch the network via Hulu ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial), DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial).
|Date
|Stage
|Start/Finish times (EDT)
|29-Jun
|Stage 1
|6:00 am - 11:34 am
|30-Jun
|Stage 2
|6:15 - 11:06
|1-Jul
|Stage 3
|5:15 - 10:57
|2-Jul
|Stage 4
|7:05 - 11:05
|3-Jul
|Stage 5
|6:20 - 11:16
|4-Jul
|Stage 6
|7:35 - 11:19
|5-Jul
|Stage 7
|7:05 - 11:29
|6-Jul
|Stage 8
|7:05 - 11:19
|7-Jul
|Stage 9
|7:15 - 11:49
|8-Jul
|Rest day 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|9-Jul
|Stage 10
|7:05 - 11:24
|10-Jul
|Stage 11
|5:20 - 10:54
|11-Jul
|Stage 12
|6:35 - 11:16
|12-Jul
|Stage 13
|7:30 - 11:21
|13-Jul
|Stage 14
|7:05 - 11:17
|14-Jul
|Stage 15
|5:55 - 11:22
|15-Jul
|Rest day 2
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|16-Jul
|Stage 16
|7:05 - 11:31
|17-Jul
|Stage 17
|6:35 - 10:58
|18-Jul
|Stage 18
|7:00 - 11:30
|19-Jul
|Stage 19
|6:20 - 10:28
|20-Jul
|Stage 20
|7:35 - 11:18
|21-Jul
|Stage 21
|8:40 - 1:30pm
How to watch the Tour de France in the UK
UK viewers can find the Tour de France on ITV4, Welsh-language channel S4C as well as on Eurosport and Discovery+.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.
How to watch the Tour de France around the world
For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.
|Date
|Stage
|Start-finish
|Distance
|Start/Finish times (CET)
|29-Jun
|Stage 1
|Florence - Rimini
|206km
|12:00 - 17:34
|30-Jun
|Stage 2
|Cesenatico - Bologna
|198.7km
|12:15 - 17:06
|1-Jul
|Stage 3
|Piacenza - Turin
|230.5km
|11:15 - 16:57
|2-Jul
|Stage 4
|Pinerolo - Valloire
|139.6km
|13:05 - 17:05
|3-Jul
|Stage 5
|Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain
|177.4km
|13:20 - 17:16
|4-Jul
|Stage 6
|Mâcon - Dijon
|163.5km
|13:35 - 17:19
|5-Jul
|Stage 7
|Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin
|25.3km (ITT)
|13:05 - 17:29
|6-Jul
|Stage 8
|Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises
|183.4km
|13:05 - 17:19
|7-Jul
|Stage 9
|Troyes - Troyes
|199km
|13:15 - 17:49
|8-Jul
|Rest day 1
|Orléans
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|9-Jul
|Stage 10
|Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond
|187.3km
|13:05 - 17:24
|10-Jul
|Stage 11
|Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran
|211km
|11:20 - 16:54
|11-Jul
|Stage 12
|Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot
|203.6km
|12:35 - 17:16
|12-Jul
|Stage 13
|Agen - Pau
|165.3km
|13:30 - 17:21
|13-Jul
|Stage 14
|Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet
|151.9km
|13:05 - 17:17
|14-Jul
|Stage 15
|Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille
|197.7km
|11:55 - 17:22
|15-Jul
|Rest day 2
|Gruissan
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|16-Jul
|Stage 16
|Gruissan - Nîmes
|188.6km
|13:05 - 17:31
|17-Jul
|Stage 17
|Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy
|177.8km
|12:35 - 16:58
|18-Jul
|Stage 18
|Gap - Barcelonnette
|179.6km
|13:00 - 17:30
|19-Jul
|Stage 19
|Embrun - Isola 2000
|144.6km
|12:20 - 16:28
|20-Jul
|Stage 20
|Nice - Col de la Couillole
|132.8km
|13:35 - 17:18
|21-Jul
|Stage 21
|Monaco - Nice
|33.7km (ITT)
|14:40 - 19:30
Watch live cycling on any streams
If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.
In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.
Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.
1. NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out two other top options below - ExpressVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.
2. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN
Currently topping our charts as the fastest VPN around, Surfshark keeps giving us reasons to recommend it. It's a high-value, low-cost option that's easy to use, full of features, and excellent at unblocking restricted content.
With servers in over 100 countries, you can stream your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Best of all, Surfshark costs as little as $2.30 per month, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.