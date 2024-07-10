'Worst day of my life' - Fred Wright suffers through stage 11 with broom wagon and misses time limit

By
published

Former British road champion struggles across finish line with 'no regrets, because that was what I had'

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That was the worst day of my life,” was the poignant summary of stage 11 at the Tour de France by Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). Riding most of the hilly 211km into the Massif Central well behind the main field, the 25-year-old had only the broom wagon for company on the final climbs into Le Lioran.

TV cameras captured the slow progress for Wright as he crossed the finish line trailed by the tell-tale broomwagon to the applause from a small crowd. His day, and his Tour, ended with the clock showing he was outside the limit - one hour, one minute and 50 seconds behind stage winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).