Exclusive: ‘We have to find the Max Verstappen of cycling. That’s our goal’ - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe manager plots path to the top

In an exclusive interview Ralph Denk reveals the WorldTour squad's plans and ambitions for 2025 and beyond

The Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team at the official team launch ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk told Cyclingnews that the arrival of the global energy drink sponsor has enabled the team to invest significantly in riders and performance staff for 2025 and beyond, with Red Bull setting a simple but lofty goal – ‘to be the best.’

The team was close to the level of UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike before Red Bull bought a majority stake in the team this spring. Now they want to take them on and beat them in the years to come. Red Bull’s investment and their global importance should, as Red Bull’s slogan says, give them wings.

