'No fractures' – Wout van Aert assesses damage from overcooked corner at Tour de France

By
published

'Afterwards it was quite painful on every downhill so I was a bit afraid for the arm' Visma-Lease a Bike rider told reporters after stage 11

Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Belgian rider Wout Van Aert crashes in the Col de Neronne ascent during the 11th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 211 km between Ã‰vaux-les-Bains and Le Lioran, on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) comes down on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The medical report on stage 10 of the Tour de France had Wout van Aert down as having "contusions left elbow and forearm" after crashing on a corner, with the damage bad enough that the Visma-Lease a Bike headed to the medical van after the stage to check for fractures.

The news was positive, in a year where the outcome of crashes has at times been devastating for the rider who had his early season plans upended by the consequences of coming down at Dwars door Vlaanderen in March. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.