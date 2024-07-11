€150,000 worth of bikes stolen from TotalEnergies team truck at Tour de France

11 Enve race bikes stolen overnight forcing French team to scrambles to build replacements

The TotalEnergies team awoke on Thursday to discover that 11 of their Tour de France race bikes had been stolen overnight in Lioran.

According to reports in France, thieves broke into the TotalEnergies mechanic’s truck. Anthony Turgis and several other rider race bikes were stolen and stage 9 winner Turgis no longer has a spare bike.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.