Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12 preview

By
published

July 11, 2024: Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 203.6km

Image 1 of 2
Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 profile
Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 profile(Image credit: ASO)

Starting in Aurillac, the 203.6km stage 12 will head southwest to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a stage that both breakaway specialists and sprinters will have circled in their road books. The terrain here is all hills, including the ascent of Côte d’Autoire (2.7km at 5.9%) 62km into the stage, followed 20 kilometres later by the climb of Côte de Rocamadour (2km at 5.8%) which will be tackled in the opposite direction to the route taken by the 2022 Tour time trial. The final categorized climb, the Côte de Montcléra (2km at 4.6%) will take place with 68 kilometres to go. 

