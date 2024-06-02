Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 route (Image credit: ASO)

Starting in Aurillac, the 203.6km stage 12 will head southwest to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a stage that both breakaway specialists and sprinters will have circled in their road books. The terrain here is all hills, including the ascent of Côte d’Autoire (2.7km at 5.9%) 62km into the stage, followed 20 kilometres later by the climb of Côte de Rocamadour (2km at 5.8%) which will be tackled in the opposite direction to the route taken by the 2022 Tour time trial. The final categorized climb, the Côte de Montcléra (2km at 4.6%) will take place with 68 kilometres to go.

The second part of the stage will be more suited to the sprinters’ teams that are set on reeling the escapees back. However, on two previous and similar stages into Villeneuve-sur-Lot, the breakaway managed to hold off its pursuers.

Stage 12 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 110

Stage 12 Mountains