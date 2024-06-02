Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12 preview
July 11, 2024: Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 203.6km
Starting in Aurillac, the 203.6km stage 12 will head southwest to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a stage that both breakaway specialists and sprinters will have circled in their road books. The terrain here is all hills, including the ascent of Côte d’Autoire (2.7km at 5.9%) 62km into the stage, followed 20 kilometres later by the climb of Côte de Rocamadour (2km at 5.8%) which will be tackled in the opposite direction to the route taken by the 2022 Tour time trial. The final categorized climb, the Côte de Montcléra (2km at 4.6%) will take place with 68 kilometres to go.
The second part of the stage will be more suited to the sprinters’ teams that are set on reeling the escapees back. However, on two previous and similar stages into Villeneuve-sur-Lot, the breakaway managed to hold off its pursuers.
Stage 12 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 110
Stage 12 Mountains
- Côte d’Autoire (2.7km at 5.9%), cat. 4, km 62.8
- Côte de Rocamadour (2km at 5.8%), cat. 4, km 84.3
- Côte de Montcléra (2km at 4.6%), cat. 4, km 135.5
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
