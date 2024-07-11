Mark Cavendish lead-out man Michael Mørkøv leaves Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19

Michael Mørkøv, Astana-Qazaqstan's veteran lead-out master and key lieutenant to Mark Cavendish, has been forced to leave the Tour de France ahead of stage 12 after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the team stated, "Yesterday evening and this morning Michael Mørkøv was tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the rider feels good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana Qazaqstan Team took a decision to stop the rider, first of all, to protect his health from long-term effects the virus could provoke in the future."

More to come...