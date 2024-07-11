Mark Cavendish lead-out man Michael Mørkøv leaves Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19
Astana-Qazaqstan's veteran lead-out master and key lieutenant to Cavendish forced to leave the race ahead of stage 12
Michael Mørkøv, Astana-Qazaqstan's veteran lead-out master and key lieutenant to Mark Cavendish, has been forced to leave the Tour de France ahead of stage 12 after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the team stated, "Yesterday evening and this morning Michael Mørkøv was tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the rider feels good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana Qazaqstan Team took a decision to stop the rider, first of all, to protect his health from long-term effects the virus could provoke in the future."
More to come...
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.