Primož Roglič's Tour de France GC hopes stutter in late crash on stage 11
Late tangle on descent into Le Lioran forces Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader to lose 55 seconds
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed on the final descent on stage 11 of the Tour de France.
The Slovenian came down with 1.1km to go, on the way to the finish line in Le Lioran.
The untimely crash meant that he lost time in the overall classification and is now 2:45 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
Roglič was part of a chase group with rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), both racing for third place on the day after being distanced from Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the final climbs of the 211km stage across the rugged Massif Central.
Roglič crashed through a lefthand corner on the descent into Le Lioran with 1.1km to go. He slid across the tarmac before getting back on his bike to continue racing.
He crossed the line 55 seconds behind the stage winner, Vingegaard, and runner-up, Pogačar, while finishing 25 seconds behind third-place, Evenepoel.
More to come...
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.