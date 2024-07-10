Primož Roglič's Tour de France GC hopes stutter in late crash on stage 11

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed on the final descent on stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The Slovenian came down with 1.1km to go, on the way to the finish line in Le Lioran.

The untimely crash meant that he lost time in the overall classification and is now 2:45 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Roglič was part of a chase group with rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), both racing for third place on the day after being distanced from Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the final climbs of the 211km stage across the rugged Massif Central.

Roglič crashed through a lefthand corner on the descent into Le Lioran with 1.1km to go. He slid across the tarmac before getting back on his bike to continue racing.

He crossed the line 55 seconds behind the stage winner, Vingegaard, and runner-up, Pogačar, while finishing 25 seconds behind third-place, Evenepoel.

More to come...