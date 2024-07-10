Primož Roglič's Tour de France GC hopes stutter in late crash on stage 11

Late tangle on descent into Le Lioran forces Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader to lose 55 seconds

Primoz Roglic
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed on the final descent on stage 11 of the Tour de France. 

The Slovenian came down with 1.1km to go, on the way to the finish line in Le Lioran.

