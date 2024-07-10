Remco Evenepoel remains upbeat after limiting losses on Tour de France favourites in Massif Central mountains

By
published

Belgian remains second overall after 'riding at my own pace' on tough day of climbing

Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic on stage 11 at the Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic on stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s still in the game. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) came through an arduous stage 11 of the Tour de France with his second place overall still intact despite losing 25 seconds to top favourites Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike). And as the Belgian pointed out, time-wise, the size of his setback was smaller than in the Alps, too.

Evenepoel barely had to think about his choice of not trying to follow Pogačar when he went for it on the Puy Mary, he said, particularly given Pogačar’s teammate Adam Yates had laid down a searing acceleration to help the Slovenian achieve maximum liftoff.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.