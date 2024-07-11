'Tough times never last but tough people do' - Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France

Dsm-firmenich PostNL sprinter suffered after fast start to stage 12

Fabio Jakobsen (Dsm-firmenich PostNL) suffered on stage 12
Fabio Jakobsen (Dsm-firmenich PostNL) abandoned the Tour de France early during stage 12 after being dropped from the peloton during the early attacks. 

The Dutch sprinter was reportedly not feeling 100%. He was first dropped after 15km of fast racing, fought for 20 km but eventually climbed off when he was timed more than four minutes behind the peloton. 

