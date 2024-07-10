Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar - ‘Jonas Vingegaard is in the form of his life’

Slovenian suffers first straight defeat of 2024 against Danish arch-rival in mountain sprint finale

LELIORAN FRANCE JULY 10 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey competes in the breakaway during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 11 a 211km stage from EvauxlesBains to Le Lioran 1239m UCIWT on July 10 2024 in Le Lioran France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched a solo attack across the top of the Puy Muy Pas de Peyrol, the hardest climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Time and again this season, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has stood head and shoulders above any of his so-called rivals. But on a day of relentless climbing in stage 11 of the Tour de France, the hitherto seemingly unimaginable scenario finally happened - and after Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) beat Pogačar in a two-up sprint - the fuse had finally been lit on a dramatic GC battle between the Danish defending champion and the Slovenian star.

When the Tour de France leader pulled away from the rest of the overall contenders 500 metres from the summit of Le Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol, it had all the feel of an attack by Pogačar that could leave the Tour decided with nearly half of the race left to go. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.