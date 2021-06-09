Tour de France 2021: Stage 8 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 8 profile (Image credit: AS)) Image 2 of 2 Stage 8 map (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8: Oyonnax – Le Grand-Bornand

Date: July 3, 2021

Distance: 150.8km

Stage start: 11:10 a.m. CEST

Stage type: Mountain

After a week riding on the flat and over occasional punchy climbs, inserted to spice up the action, the Tour de France reaches the high mountains. At the start in Oyannax, the riders will see the wooded hills of the Jura filling the view ahead of them, but after an uphill start through the Échallon forest where the day’s break should form, the route rolls along the western edge of this massif and enters Haute-Savoie to reach the intermediate sprint at Frangy.

Assuming it’s clear, the Alps will now be in the foreground. The riders will cross two categorised climbs in the foothills of the range and then, just beyond Thuet, will arrive at the foot of three consecutive first-category climbs, the last two of them the Col de Romme and Col de la Colombière combination that featured in the 2009 and 2018 races.

Race Director Thierry Gouvenou has pepped up the finale by inserting the Côte de Mont-Saxonnex before this pairing. Extending for 5.7km, it’s not long, but there are significant sections at 10 per cent gradient and more. After a week in the big ring, some may find the transition to the little ring a little uncomfortable.

The route drops equally quickly to Scionzier, where there’s a very short respite before the Romme kicks up viciously from the valley floor on a spectacular road hacked out of the cliff face. Almost 9km long and close to 9 per cent average, it’s a tough test in itself, but made even more so by the fact that it links very quickly into the Col de la Colombière, another 7.5km of climbing at 8.5 per cent, giving a total of 20 kilometres of climbing at close to 9 per cent during the final third of the stage.

From the summit, there’s a sweeping and fast 15km drop into the finish at Le Grand-Bornand, where some of the favourites may find their GC hopes have dwindled considerably just as the serious climbing has begun.