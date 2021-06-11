Tour de France 2021: Stage 20 preview
July 17, 2021: Libourne - Saint-Emilion, 30.8km
Stage 20: Libourne - Saint-Emilion
Stage 20: Libourne - Saint-Emilion
Date: July 17, 2021
Distance: 30.8km
Stage start: 13:05 p.m. CEST
Stage type: Time trial
Just a touch shy of 31 kilometres in length, this time trial will suit the specialists in this discipline as well as those riders who cope best with the sapping demands of three-week races.
Shorter and essentially flat compared to last year’s equivalent test to La Planche des Belles Filles, where Tadej Pogačar seized the yellow jersey from compatriot Primož Roglič, it’s unlikely to produce a similar turnaround in fortunes. However, if a pure climber happens to be in the yellow jersey at this point, this could be a very intriguing test indeed.
Running past some of Bordeaux’s most celebrated wineries, notably Pomerol, Petrus, Fronsac and Saint-Émilion, this stage will look beautiful on TV. Starting in the heart of Libourne, the riders will soon be into their biggest gear as they leave the town and head north-east on a dead-straight road.
Just beyond the village of La Patache, the course checks to the east, loops through Pomerol and then follows a comparatively straight trajectory to reach the outskirts of Lussac, at the course’s most easterly point.
Turning south-west here, the riders will power up the only notable rise on the course to reach the intermediate checkpoint at Montagne, with a little more than 10km remaining.
For the next half-dozen kilometres, the road weaves a little more, but the specialists should still be able to maintain their top speed until a sharp corner just inside the 5km-to-go banner, when they will turn south-east towards the finish in Saint-Émilion, this final section once again following a very direct line.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse: Rui Costa holds off Kron to win stage 6UAE Team Emirates rider sprints to alpine victory to hold off Kron and Pernsteiner
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Caleb Ewan sprints to victory on stage 3Evenepoel retains race lead in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem
-
Route d'Occitanie: Démare wins stage 2Vendrame remains in overall lead
-
How to watch the 2021 Tour de France – live TV and streamingDon't miss a minute of the biggest race in the world
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.