Tour de France 2019 stage 21 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Geraint Thomas toast to victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins the finale stage 21 at the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) wins a seventh green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) - winner of the 2019 Tour de France

"Thank you to all of my team. Thank you to G [Geraint Thomas] for the opportunity, and to all the team for believing in me. I think that today I am the happiest guy in the world. I just won the Tour de France and I can't believe it." (Eurosport)

Related Articles Egan Bernal wins 2019 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) - second overall

"It's slightly mixed emotions, but I can be proud. Two years ago, I was here with my broken collarbone, watching [Chris] Froome win his fourth, and devastated that I wasn't even able to ride my bike. Two years on, I'm slightly disappointed not to win a second Tour de France, which is crazy. I'm proud of how I managed to get myself in shape. It hasn't been a smooth run into the Tour. This team is incredible and it was a pleasure to be a part of. To be part of Egan winning his first of may [Tours de France] … and to be on the podium in second is an achievement." (Eurosport)

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) - third overall

"For us it was super. We had four stage wins and a podium in Paris, so I think we achieved everything we wanted. We also showed that we can work as a team together with different goals, and we help each other a lot. We were one of the best teams in this Tour de France. We can be happy that everyone enjoyed this race and said it was exciting, so I'm happy to have been part of it." (Eurosport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) - stage 21 winner

"It's unbelievable. When we rolled on the Champs-Elysees I had tears in my eyes. When we rolled through there it was a surreal feeling and I can't believe I just won the stage."

"The Tour de France started off quite slow for me and it was like I could never get there. The second half has been unbelievable. I've won every sprint so far in the second half. I don't know what to say. I can't believe I just won on the Champs-Elysees."

"It was quote messy and I was far back. I was patient. I waited. I didn't know how many guys were in front of me. I waited and then ran at the wheel of those three guys across the road. I went down the righthand side, which I have spoken to some sprinters who told me 'don't sprint down the righthand side'. Once I moved out onto the righthand side, it was quite bumpy but luckily I had enough speed to come through at the end." (Eurosport)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) - winner of the green jersey

"It's nice to win the green jersey, it's nice, at least it's something. I'm very happy and very glad that I could achieve something like this because the green jersey is something like yellow for the GC riders. I'm happy that I could hold the record."

'[My favourite moment of the Tour de France] was the victory and when I crossed the finish line today." (Eurosport)

Nico Portal (Team Ineos director)

"It was incredible. This morning, we look at Egan Bernal and he is just 22 years old. He won the Tour de France. He was a junior a few years ago and he just won the Tour de France. I think it is great. It is great for cycling. This year it was a super Tour de France. I'm French but it is good that the Frenchman were really good with a good battle for all the teams. It was a great Tour de France. A few people said that in the last 20 or 30 years, it was the most exciting Tour. The last few days were a small group of four or five guys with small gaps."

"I'm happy to win this one and to have first and second, it's incredible." (Eurosport)