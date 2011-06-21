Stage 3 preview
Olonne sur Mer – Redon
Stage 3: Olonne-sur-Mer - Redon
Green jersey battle lifts off
Christian Prudhomme has described the fact that Mark Cavendish has won 15 stages over the last three years without ever taking the points title as "an anomaly". It's one that partly explains the overhaul of the intermediate sprints, which have been reduced from three to one, albeit one with a significant haul of points on offer. Will the sprinters' teams now try to control some stages from beginning to end? That's certainly the concern of some team directors. An onshore breeze might complicate the finish but this will surely go to either Cav or his green jersey rivals.
Details -
Distance: 198 km
Highest point: 67m
Category: Flat
Bernhard Eisel says...
"Heavy Brittany roads and crosswinds… We're not like the GC team guys who can ride themselves in over the first week, we have to pull straight away. It's actually less pressurised because you're not waiting for it to happen – you're making it happen…"
Matt White says...
"The first of very few days for the pure sprinters to shine. Racing in Brittany is no picnic though with Cav and Farrar to go head-to-head."
Stage map
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy