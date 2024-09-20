UCI Road World Championships 2024: Elite men's road race contenders

By
published

Tadej Pogačar tops short list of contenders to succeed Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar near the end of the 2023 UCI Road World Championships
Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar near the end of the 2023 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships end with the elite men's road race on Sunday, September 29, the day after the elite women's race, creating a thrilling final weekend of rainbow jersey racing.

The 273.9 km Zurich road race route is finely balanced. Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen and others are convinced they can challenge Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and other Grand Tour riders and at least fight for a medal. Pogačar is expected to dominate but could fall into a tactical trap from bigger and stronger teams. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.