UCI Road World Championships 2024 - Junior Women's Road Race contenders

The rising stars to watch in Zurich

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AUGUST 05 LR Fleur Moors of Belgium Federica Venturelli of Italy and Cat Ferguson of Great Britain sprint at finish line to to win the silver and bronze medals during the women junior road race in the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Day 3 UCIWWT on August 05 2023 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Dean MouhtaropoulosGetty Images
The race for second in the junior women's road race at the 2023 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
The junior women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships is just 73.6km long and less punchy than last year's route in Glasgow. There are a couple of significant climbs that should select the best riders before a relatively flat finish. 

The winner will need speed as well as climbing power to take home the rainbow bands in Zurich. Cyclingnews looks at a few of the top favourites.

Célia Gery wins the women's Junior world title in Tabor
Célia Gery wins the women's Junior cyclocross world title in Tabor(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Cat Ferguson of Great Britain at the start of the Junior women's road race at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships
Cat Ferguson of Great Britain at the start of the Junior women's road race at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Puck Langenbarg wins the Junior women road race at the 2024 UEC European Championships
Puck Langenbarg (Netherlands) wins the European championships(Image credit: Getty Images)
Viktória Chladonová wins the women's junior XCO race at the 2024 MTB World Championships
Viktória Chladonová wins the women's junior XCO race at the 2024 MTB World Championships(Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix)

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

