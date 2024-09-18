UCI Road World Championships 2024 - U23 Men ITT contenders

By
published

Two-time silver medallist Alec Segaert the rider to beat

HASSELT BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 11 Alec Segaert of Team Belgium reacts after the 30th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2024 Mens U23 Individual Time Trial a 313km from HeusdenZolder to Hasselt UCIWT on September 11 2024 in Hasselt Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Alec Segaert of Belgium celebrates a third consecutive ITT title forU23 men at UEC Road European Championships (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

A parade of burgeoning talent will be on display for the men's under-23 individual time trial on the second day of competition at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships. The U23 men will compete on the same 29.9km course used by the elite women the day before, riding from Gossau to Zürich. 

The 327 metres of climbing begins just 3km from the start ramp in Gossau, located in the northeastern corner of Switzerland near the border of Liechtenstein. To pass through the foothills of the Pfannenstiel, the course winds up a 2.6km climb passing Oetwil am See, the gradient averaging 4.5%. Two kilometres from the crest on the northern outskirts of Uetikon, there is one smaller 1.4km incline that leads to a steep 1km descent, with pitches of 10-12%. Then the climbing is done and a right-hand turn follows the eastern shore of Lake Zurich for the fast, flat 12km to the finish line in the largest Swiss city.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews