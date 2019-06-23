Image 1 of 24 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling), the US Criterium Champion signs in. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 24 Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 24 James Piccoli (Team Canada). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 24 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 24 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 24 Floyd's Pro Cycling Team and Rally UHC Cycling share the load of the chase. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 24 Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) attacks with Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) and Abner Gonzalez Rivera (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 24 Floyd's Pro Cycling Team and Rally UHC Cycling share the load of the chase (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 24 Jordan Cheyne (Cycling B.C) and Griffin Easter (303 Project) caught the bunch. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 24 The sprint for fourth place on stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 24 Jordan Cheyne, Griffin Easter, Adam Jamieson after stage 4 of the 2019 Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 24 Jordan Cheyne (Cycling B.C) and Griffin Easter (303 Project). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 24 Both Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) joined the early break (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 24 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 24 The peloton awaits the start of stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 24 Stage 4 gets underway at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 24 Ben Katerberg (Cycling B.C. ) rides for the Sunweb Development team in Europe. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 24 The uphill sprint to the finish line. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 24 Past the Fontaine de Tourny in Old Quebec (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 24 Past the Fontaine de Tourny in Old Quebec (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 24 The early break. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 24 The peloton strung out chasing the early break. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 24 The early break would get whittled down to Griffin Easter (first) and JordanCheyne (behind Magner - Stars & Stripes). (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 24 Tour de Beauce leader Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for Stage 5, a 35-lap circuit race along the Grand Allée and past the provincial legislature. The stage saw no changes to the general classification, with two riders lapping the field. Griffin Easter (303 Project) won the stage ahead of Jordan Cheyne (Team B.C.), with Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) finishing just ahead of the peloton to take third.

The only change in the jerseys saw Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) take back the points jersey from Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) by one point.

Race leader Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Magner are essentially tied at the top of the standings - 0.97 seconds apart - and it looked like both teams were happy to have an easy day before the final stage.

A break of ten went away in the first couple of laps and was whittled down to Easter and Cheyne quickly. The two caught the field with 11 laps to go, leaving just a chase group of three dangling off the front. Jamieson was the only member of the group to survive, crossing the line a few metres ahead of the field sprint, won by Pier-Andre Cote (Rally UHC).

Floyd's and Rally UHC will now duke it out on Sunday for the title, on punishing urban circuit in St-Georges that has completely revised the final standings on a number of occasions. The top five riders are all within 14 seconds of the lead.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 1:35:06 2 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 3 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 0:02:48 4 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 5 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 6 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 9 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 10 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 12 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 14 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 15 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 16 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 17 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 18 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 19 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 20 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 21 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 23 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 25 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:02:55 26 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 27 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 28 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 29 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 30 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:02:57 31 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 32 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 33 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 34 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 35 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 36 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 37 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 38 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 39 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 40 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 41 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:03:01 42 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 43 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 44 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:05 45 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 46 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 47 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:28 49 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 50 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:03:30 51 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:37 52 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 53 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:44 54 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 55 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:04:07 56 Marko Pavli? (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 57 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 58 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 59 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:04:13 60 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:04:16 61 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:04:23 62 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:04:29 63 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:04:40 64 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:05:01 65 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:05:06 66 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:02:55 67 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:09:41 68 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 69 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 70 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:10:03 71 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 72 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 73 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 74 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:10:16 75 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:10:30 76 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 78 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 79 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 80 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 81 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 82 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 83 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:10:45 84 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 85 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 86 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental DNF Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci DNF Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle DNF Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline DNF Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental