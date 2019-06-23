Tour de Beauce: Easter wins stage 4
Zukowsky retains overall lead
Stage 4: Ville de Québec - Ville de Québec
The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for Stage 5, a 35-lap circuit race along the Grand Allée and past the provincial legislature. The stage saw no changes to the general classification, with two riders lapping the field. Griffin Easter (303 Project) won the stage ahead of Jordan Cheyne (Team B.C.), with Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) finishing just ahead of the peloton to take third.
The only change in the jerseys saw Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) take back the points jersey from Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) by one point.
Race leader Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Magner are essentially tied at the top of the standings - 0.97 seconds apart - and it looked like both teams were happy to have an easy day before the final stage.
A break of ten went away in the first couple of laps and was whittled down to Easter and Cheyne quickly. The two caught the field with 11 laps to go, leaving just a chase group of three dangling off the front. Jamieson was the only member of the group to survive, crossing the line a few metres ahead of the field sprint, won by Pier-Andre Cote (Rally UHC).
Floyd's and Rally UHC will now duke it out on Sunday for the title, on punishing urban circuit in St-Georges that has completely revised the final standings on a number of occasions. The top five riders are all within 14 seconds of the lead.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1:35:06
|2
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|3
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|0:02:48
|4
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|6
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|9
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|10
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|12
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|14
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|15
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|16
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|17
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|18
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|19
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|20
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|21
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|23
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|25
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:02:55
|26
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|27
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|28
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|29
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|30
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:02:57
|31
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|32
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|33
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|34
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|35
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|36
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|37
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|38
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|39
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|40
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|41
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:03:01
|42
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|43
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|44
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:03:05
|45
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|46
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|47
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|48
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:28
|49
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|50
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:03:30
|51
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:37
|52
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|53
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:03:44
|54
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|55
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:04:07
|56
|Marko Pavli? (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|57
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|58
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|59
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:04:13
|60
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:04:16
|61
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:04:23
|62
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:04:29
|63
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:04:40
|64
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:05:01
|65
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|66
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:02:55
|67
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:09:41
|68
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|69
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|70
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:10:03
|71
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|72
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|73
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|74
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:10:16
|75
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:10:30
|76
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|78
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|79
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|80
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|81
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|82
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|83
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:10:45
|84
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|85
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|86
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|DNF
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|12:19:53
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:00:10
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|0:00:14
|6
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:00:42
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:53
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:31
|10
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|0:01:55
|11
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:02:03
|12
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:01
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:03:42
|14
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:04:02
|15
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:04:39
|16
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:08
|17
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:15
|18
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:16
|19
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:18
|20
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:05:35
|21
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:05:40
|22
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:05:58
|23
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|0:06:52
|24
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:14
|26
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:09:44
|27
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:10:34
|28
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:10:51
|29
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:11:52
|30
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:12:42
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:13:41
|32
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:15:12
|33
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:16:03
|34
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:16:57
|35
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:18:20
|36
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:20:18
|37
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:20:35
|38
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:21:14
|39
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:23:04
|40
|Marko Pavli? (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|41
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:25:36
|42
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:26:59
|43
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:27:14
|44
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:29:06
|45
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:29:20
|46
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:30:11
|47
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:30:13
|48
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|49
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:30:26
|50
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:30:28
|51
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|0:30:54
|52
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:30:55
|53
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:31:33
|54
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:31:35
|55
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:32:50
|56
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:33:31
|57
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|0:33:42
|58
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|0:33:56
|59
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:34:27
|60
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|61
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:34:56
|62
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:35:07
|63
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:36:27
|64
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:37:15
|65
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|0:39:06
|66
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:40:35
|67
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:40:48
|68
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:41:00
|69
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:41:23
|70
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:42:22
|71
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:42:26
|72
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:42:28
|73
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:43:18
|74
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:43:21
|75
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:43:26
|76
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:47:26
|77
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:47:40
|78
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:48:10
|79
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:48:29
|80
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:49:03
|81
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:50:13
|82
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:56:03
|83
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:57:36
|84
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|1:00:30
|85
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|1:02:39
|86
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|1:04:16
