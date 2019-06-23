Trending

Tour de Beauce: Easter wins stage 4

Zukowsky retains overall lead

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling), the US Criterium Champion signs in.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
James Piccoli (Team Canada).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyd's Pro Cycling Team and Rally UHC Cycling share the load of the chase.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) attacks with Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) and Abner Gonzalez Rivera (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyd's Pro Cycling Team and Rally UHC Cycling share the load of the chase

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jordan Cheyne (Cycling B.C) and Griffin Easter (303 Project) caught the bunch.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The sprint for fourth place on stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jordan Cheyne, Griffin Easter, Adam Jamieson after stage 4 of the 2019 Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jordan Cheyne (Cycling B.C) and Griffin Easter (303 Project).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Both Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) joined the early break

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The peloton awaits the start of stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stage 4 gets underway at the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Ben Katerberg (Cycling B.C. ) rides for the Sunweb Development team in Europe.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The uphill sprint to the finish line.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Past the Fontaine de Tourny in Old Quebec

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Past the Fontaine de Tourny in Old Quebec

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The early break.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The peloton strung out chasing the early break.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The early break would get whittled down to Griffin Easter (first) and JordanCheyne (behind Magner - Stars & Stripes).

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Tour de Beauce leader Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for Stage 5, a 35-lap circuit race along the Grand Allée and past the provincial legislature. The stage saw no changes to the general classification, with two riders lapping the field. Griffin Easter (303 Project) won the stage ahead of Jordan Cheyne (Team B.C.), with Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) finishing just ahead of the peloton to take third.

The only change in the jerseys saw Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) take back the points jersey from Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) by one point.

Race leader Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Magner are essentially tied at the top of the standings - 0.97 seconds apart - and it looked like both teams were happy to have an easy day before the final stage.

A break of ten went away in the first couple of laps and was whittled down to Easter and Cheyne quickly. The two caught the field with 11 laps to go, leaving just a chase group of three dangling off the front. Jamieson was the only member of the group to survive, crossing the line a few metres ahead of the field sprint, won by Pier-Andre Cote (Rally UHC).

Floyd's and Rally UHC will now duke it out on Sunday for the title, on punishing urban circuit in St-Georges that has completely revised the final standings on a number of occasions. The top five riders are all within 14 seconds of the lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project1:35:06
2Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
3Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:02:48
4Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
5Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
6Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
7Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
8Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
9Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
10Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
12Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
14Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
15Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
16Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
17Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
18Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
19James Piccoli (Can) Canada
20Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
21Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
23Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
25Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:02:55
26Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
27Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
28Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
29Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
30Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:02:57
31Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
32Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
33Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
34Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
35Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
36Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
37Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
38Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
39Derek Gee (Can) Canada
40Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
41Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:03:01
42Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
43Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
44Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:03:05
45Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
46Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:03:25
47Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
48Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:28
49Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
50Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:03:30
51Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:37
52Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
53Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:44
54Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:03:53
55Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:04:07
56Marko Pavli? (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
57Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
58Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
59Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:04:13
60Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:04:16
61Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:04:23
62Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:04:29
63Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:04:40
64Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:05:01
65Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:05:06
66Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:02:55
67Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:09:41
68Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
69Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
70Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:10:03
71Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
72Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
73Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
74Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:10:16
75Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:10:30
76Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
78Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
79Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
80Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
81James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
82Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
83Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:10:45
84Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
85Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
86William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
DNFJuan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFLogan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFHamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFDmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFSean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
DNFArnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
DNFConnor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling12:19:53
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:06
4Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:10
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:14
6Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:42
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:53
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:02
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:31
10Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:01:55
11Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:02:03
12Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:01
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:42
14Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:04:02
15Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:04:39
16Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:05:08
17Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:15
18Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:05:16
19Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:18
20Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:05:35
21Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:05:40
22Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:05:58
23Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:06:52
24Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:07:50
25Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:14
26Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:09:44
27Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:10:34
28Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:10:51
29Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:11:52
30Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:12:42
31Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:13:41
32Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:15:12
33Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:16:03
34Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:16:57
35Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:18:20
36Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:20:18
37Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:20:35
38Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:21:14
39Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:23:04
40Marko Pavli? (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:24:43
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:25:36
42Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:26:59
43Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:27:14
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:29:06
45Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:29:20
46Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:30:11
47Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:30:13
48Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
49Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:30:26
50Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:30:28
51Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline0:30:54
52Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:30:55
53Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:31:33
54Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:31:35
55Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:32:50
56Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:33:31
57Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:33:42
58Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:33:56
59Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:34:27
60Michael Foley (Can) Canada
61Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:34:56
62William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:35:07
63Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:36:27
64Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:37:15
65Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect0:39:06
66Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:40:35
67James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:40:48
68Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:41:00
69Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:41:23
70Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:42:22
71Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:42:26
72Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:42:28
73Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:43:18
74Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:43:21
75Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:43:26
76Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:47:26
77Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:47:40
78Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:48:10
79Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:48:29
80Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:49:03
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:50:13
82Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:56:03
83Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:57:36
84Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall1:00:30
85Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team1:02:39
86Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project1:04:16

