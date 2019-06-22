Trending

Tour de Beauce: Zukowsky retains yellow jersey by smallest of margins

Pablo Andres Alarcon wins stage 3b

The local police are an important part of the organization.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyds Pro Cycling setting tempo

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The break was enlarged when a chase group merged.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized takes the win.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized takes the win.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling finishing 5th,

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Race leader Nick Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) finishing 24th.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The stage 3b podium: Brendan Rhim, Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares, Diego Milan Jimenez.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Points jersey for Brendan Rhim

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
KoM jersey Oscar Eduardo Sanchez.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyds Pro Cycling setting tempo

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The peloton at the Tour de Beauce.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyds Pro Cycling chasing.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Heading out of Saint-Georges.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The jerseys at the front.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The break early began to form on the first climb

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The break early began to form on the first climb.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Commissaires ready to judge the first sprint.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT was very aggressive.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyds Pro Cycling chasing.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Floyds Pro Cycling spent a lot of time at the front of the bunch chasing.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT was very active initiating attacks.

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nick Zukowsky in the lead at the Tour de Beauce.

date 2019-06-22

Stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce is a short – 78 kilometre – road race that usually has little impact on the overall standings for the top riders. However, this year the Friday evening stage saw Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) almost lose his yellow jersey, while Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's Specialized) claimed the stage win.

A group of 13 riders that were no danger to the GC rode off the front of the field as soon as the peloton cleared the neutral start. They gained 90 seconds and Zukowsky's team were happy to let them go, riding tempo at the front of the field.

The break seemed to lose cohesion in the final 20 kilometres, and was swept up just as the race hit the final 1.2 kilometre, 6.5% climb to the finish line. Pablo Andres Alarcon outkicked Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) for the win, with Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) finishing in the same lead group of ten. Zukowsky was gapped on the climb, finishing 24th and 12 seconds back – the same number of seconds by which he led Magner in the overall standings.

Officials determined that Zukowsky would remain in yellow by a few tenths of a second ahead of Magner. At the same time, Magner lost the points jersey to Rhim, who remains in fourth overall at 22 seconds, behind Zukowsky's team mate, Serghei Tvetcov, the winner of the time trial earlier in the day, who is now only six seconds out of the lead. James Piccoli (Team Canada), winner of Stage 2, rounds out the top-5, and is only 14 seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized1:45:38
2Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
5Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
6Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
7Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
10James Piccoli (Can) Canada
11Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:00:07
12Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:09
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Derek Gee (Can) Canada
16Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:12
17Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
18Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
19Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
20Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
21Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
22Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
23Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
25Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:00:21
26Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:23
27Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
28Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
29Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
30Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
31Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
32Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:00:29
33Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
34Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
35Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:00:32
36Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
37Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:33
38Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
39Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
40Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:00:39
41Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:41
42Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
43Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:00:47
44Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:00:49
45Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:00:53
46Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
47Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
48Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
49Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:00:56
50Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
51Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:00:58
52Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
53James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
54Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
55Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:01:01
56Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
57Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
58Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
59Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:01:08
60Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
61Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:01:14
62Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:01:17
63Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
64Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
65Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:01:20
66Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
67Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
68Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
69Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:01:36
70Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
71Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:01:43
72Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:02:02
73Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
74Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
75Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
76Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
77Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:02:05
78Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:02:24
79Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
80Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:46
81Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
82Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
83Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:02:50
84Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
85Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
86Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:02:56
87Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:02
88Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:03:16
89William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:03:38
90Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:03:53
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
92Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
94Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect

General classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling10:41:59
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:06
4Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:10
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:14
6Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:33
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:53
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:02
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:31
10Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:01:55
11Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:01:56
12Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:01
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:42
14Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:03:55
15Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:04:39
16Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:04:59
17Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:08
18Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:05:16
19Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:05:27
20Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:05:28
21Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:05:49
22Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:07:13
23Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:16
24Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:34
25Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:09:35
26Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:09:46
27Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:09:52
28Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:10:11
29Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:10:51
30Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:11:17
31Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:12:13
32Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:13:53
33Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:15:07
34Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:16:01
35Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:16:03
36Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:18:07
37Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:20:18
38Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:20:26
39Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:20:37
40Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci0:21:15
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:23:18
42Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:23:24
43Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:23:27
44Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:26:59
45Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:27:05
46William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:27:10
47Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:27:14
48Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:28:01
49Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:29:12
50Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:29:20
51Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:29:37
52Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:30:00
53Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:30:02
54Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:30:04
55Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:30:11
56Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect0:30:13
57Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline0:30:47
58Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:31:20
59Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:31:28
60Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:32:41
61Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:33:02
62James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:33:06
63Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:33:08
64Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:33:14
65Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:33:26
66Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:33:45
67Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:34:00
68Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:34:27
69Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:34:46
70Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:35:21
71Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:35:44
72Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:37:40
73Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect0:39:06
74Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:39:46
75Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:40:30
76Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:40:33
77Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:41:07
78Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:41:08
79Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:41:17
80Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:41:21
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:42:31
82Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:47:31
83Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:48:20
84Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:48:21
85Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:49:06
86Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:50:21
87Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:53:04
88Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:55:46
89Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project0:56:34
90Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:58:55
91Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:02:58
92Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:06:46
93Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental1:07:53
94Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:27:41

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc47pts
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling44
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling35
4Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling33
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada32
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling31
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling26
8Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized26
9Adam Roberge (Can) Canada25
10Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct24
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling21
12Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada17
13Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized16
14Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect16
15Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling13
16Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental12
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling11
18Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc10
19Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb9
20Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team9
21Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall8
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
23Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized7
24Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized6
25Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada5
26Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc4
27Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team4
28Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team4
29Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect4
30Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
31Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team3
32Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
33Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized2
34Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental2
35Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct1
36Derek Gee (Can) Canada1
37Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci1
38Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team1
39Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized43pts
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling31
3Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada21
4James Piccoli (Can) Canada20
5Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect16
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14
7Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized13
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling12
9Adam Roberge (Can) Canada11
10Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized11
11Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle10
12Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling10
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling10
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling8
15Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb8
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling8
17Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
18Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.8
19Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc7
20Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling7
21Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
22Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project6
23Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct6
24Derek Gee (Can) Canada5
25Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team5
26Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc5
27Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized4
28Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling4
29Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling4
30James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle3
31Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental3
32Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect3
33Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc2
34Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
35Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.2
36Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team2
37Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally uhc Cycling5:16:54
2Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:12
3Canada0:00:16
4Canel'S-specialized0:00:28
5Arapahoe-hincapie p/b Bmc0:00:45
6Veloselect Racing Team0:00:47
7Inteja Imca-ridea0:01:01
8303 Project Cycling Team0:01:14
9Team b.C.0:01:28
10Team Novo Nordisk0:01:32
11Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:01:34
12X-speed United0:01:40
13Probaclac/Devinci0:02:11
14Ride With Rendall p/b Bemme0:02:24
15Dcbank pro Cycling Team0:02:38

