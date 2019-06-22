Image 1 of 23 The local police are an important part of the organization. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 23 Floyds Pro Cycling setting tempo (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 23 The break was enlarged when a chase group merged. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 23 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized takes the win. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 23 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canels - Specialized takes the win. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 23 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling finishing 5th, (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 23 Race leader Nick Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) finishing 24th. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 23 The stage 3b podium: Brendan Rhim, Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares, Diego Milan Jimenez. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 23 Points jersey for Brendan Rhim (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 23 KoM jersey Oscar Eduardo Sanchez. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 23 Floyds Pro Cycling setting tempo (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 23 The peloton at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 23 Floyds Pro Cycling chasing. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 23 Heading out of Saint-Georges. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 23 The jerseys at the front. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 23 The break early began to form on the first climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 23 The break early began to form on the first climb. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 23 Commissaires ready to judge the first sprint. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 23 Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT was very aggressive. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 23 Floyds Pro Cycling chasing. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 23 Floyds Pro Cycling spent a lot of time at the front of the bunch chasing. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 23 Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT was very active initiating attacks. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 23 Nick Zukowsky in the lead at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce is a short – 78 kilometre – road race that usually has little impact on the overall standings for the top riders. However, this year the Friday evening stage saw Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) almost lose his yellow jersey, while Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's Specialized) claimed the stage win.

A group of 13 riders that were no danger to the GC rode off the front of the field as soon as the peloton cleared the neutral start. They gained 90 seconds and Zukowsky's team were happy to let them go, riding tempo at the front of the field.

The break seemed to lose cohesion in the final 20 kilometres, and was swept up just as the race hit the final 1.2 kilometre, 6.5% climb to the finish line. Pablo Andres Alarcon outkicked Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) for the win, with Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) finishing in the same lead group of ten. Zukowsky was gapped on the climb, finishing 24th and 12 seconds back – the same number of seconds by which he led Magner in the overall standings.

Officials determined that Zukowsky would remain in yellow by a few tenths of a second ahead of Magner. At the same time, Magner lost the points jersey to Rhim, who remains in fourth overall at 22 seconds, behind Zukowsky's team mate, Serghei Tvetcov, the winner of the time trial earlier in the day, who is now only six seconds out of the lead. James Piccoli (Team Canada), winner of Stage 2, rounds out the top-5, and is only 14 seconds back.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 1:45:38 2 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 3 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 5 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 7 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 10 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 11 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:00:07 12 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:00:09 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 16 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:00:12 17 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 18 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 19 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 20 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 21 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 22 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 23 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 24 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 25 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:21 26 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:00:23 27 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 28 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 30 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 31 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 32 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:00:29 33 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 34 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 35 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 36 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 37 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:33 38 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 39 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 40 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:00:39 41 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:00:41 42 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 43 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:00:47 44 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:00:49 45 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:00:53 46 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 47 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 48 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 49 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:00:56 50 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 51 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:00:58 52 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 53 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 54 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 55 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:01:01 56 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 57 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 58 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 59 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 60 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 61 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:01:14 62 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 63 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 64 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 65 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:01:20 66 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 67 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 68 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 69 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:01:36 70 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 71 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:01:43 72 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:02:02 73 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 74 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 75 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 76 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 77 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:02:05 78 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:02:24 79 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 80 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:46 81 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 83 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:02:50 84 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 85 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 86 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:02:56 87 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:02 88 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:16 89 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:03:38 90 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:03:53 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 92 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 94 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project DNF William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect

General classification after stage 3b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 10:41:59 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:10 5 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:14 6 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:00:33 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:53 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:02 9 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:31 10 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:55 11 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:01:56 12 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:01 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:42 14 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:03:55 15 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:04:39 16 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:59 17 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:08 18 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:16 19 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:27 20 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:05:28 21 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:05:49 22 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:07:13 23 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:08:16 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:34 25 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:09:35 26 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 0:09:46 27 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:09:52 28 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:10:11 29 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:10:51 30 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:11:17 31 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:12:13 32 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 0:13:53 33 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:15:07 34 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:16:01 35 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:16:03 36 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:18:07 37 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:20:18 38 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:20:26 39 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:20:37 40 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 0:21:15 41 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:23:18 42 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:23:24 43 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:23:27 44 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:26:59 45 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:27:05 46 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:27:10 47 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:27:14 48 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:28:01 49 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:29:12 50 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:29:20 51 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:29:37 52 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:30:00 53 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:30:02 54 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:30:04 55 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:30:11 56 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 0:30:13 57 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 0:30:47 58 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:31:20 59 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:31:28 60 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:32:41 61 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 0:33:02 62 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:33:06 63 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:33:08 64 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:33:14 65 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:33:26 66 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:33:45 67 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 0:34:00 68 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:34:27 69 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:34:46 70 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:35:21 71 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:35:44 72 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:37:40 73 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 0:39:06 74 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:39:46 75 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:40:30 76 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:40:33 77 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:41:07 78 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:41:08 79 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:41:17 80 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:41:21 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:42:31 82 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:47:31 83 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:48:20 84 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:48:21 85 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:49:06 86 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:50:21 87 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:53:04 88 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:55:46 89 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 0:56:34 90 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:58:55 91 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:02:58 92 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:06:46 93 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 1:07:53 94 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:27:41

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 47 pts 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 44 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 35 4 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 33 5 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 32 6 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 31 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 26 8 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 26 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 25 10 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 24 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 12 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 17 13 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 16 14 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 16 15 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 13 16 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 12 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 11 18 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 10 19 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 9 20 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 9 21 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 8 22 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 23 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 7 24 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 6 25 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 5 26 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 4 27 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 4 28 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 4 29 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 4 30 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 31 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 3 32 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 33 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 2 34 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 2 35 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 1 36 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 1 37 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 1 38 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 1 39 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 43 pts 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 31 3 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 21 4 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 20 5 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 16 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14 7 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 13 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 12 9 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 11 10 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 11 11 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 10 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 8 15 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 8 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 8 17 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 18 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 8 19 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 7 20 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 7 21 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 22 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 6 23 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 6 24 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 5 25 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 5 26 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 5 27 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 4 28 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 29 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 30 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 3 31 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 3 32 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 3 33 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 2 34 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 35 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 2 36 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 2 37 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 1