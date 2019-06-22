Tour de Beauce: Zukowsky retains yellow jersey by smallest of margins
Pablo Andres Alarcon wins stage 3b
Stage 3b: Saint-Georges - Notre-Dame-des-Pins
Stage 3b of the Tour de Beauce is a short – 78 kilometre – road race that usually has little impact on the overall standings for the top riders. However, this year the Friday evening stage saw Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) almost lose his yellow jersey, while Pablo Andres Alarcon (Canel's Specialized) claimed the stage win.
A group of 13 riders that were no danger to the GC rode off the front of the field as soon as the peloton cleared the neutral start. They gained 90 seconds and Zukowsky's team were happy to let them go, riding tempo at the front of the field.
The break seemed to lose cohesion in the final 20 kilometres, and was swept up just as the race hit the final 1.2 kilometre, 6.5% climb to the finish line. Pablo Andres Alarcon outkicked Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) for the win, with Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) finishing in the same lead group of ten. Zukowsky was gapped on the climb, finishing 24th and 12 seconds back – the same number of seconds by which he led Magner in the overall standings.
Officials determined that Zukowsky would remain in yellow by a few tenths of a second ahead of Magner. At the same time, Magner lost the points jersey to Rhim, who remains in fourth overall at 22 seconds, behind Zukowsky's team mate, Serghei Tvetcov, the winner of the time trial earlier in the day, who is now only six seconds out of the lead. James Piccoli (Team Canada), winner of Stage 2, rounds out the top-5, and is only 14 seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|1:45:38
|2
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|5
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|7
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|11
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:00:07
|12
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:09
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|16
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:00:12
|17
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|18
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|19
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|20
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|21
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|22
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|23
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|24
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|25
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:21
|26
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:23
|27
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|28
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|29
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|30
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|31
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|32
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:00:29
|33
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|34
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|35
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|36
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|37
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:00:33
|38
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|39
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|40
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:00:39
|41
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:41
|42
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|43
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:00:47
|44
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:00:49
|45
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:00:53
|46
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|47
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|48
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|49
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:00:56
|50
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|51
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:00:58
|52
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|53
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|54
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:01:01
|56
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|57
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|58
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|59
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|60
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|61
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:01:14
|62
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|63
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|64
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|65
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:01:20
|66
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|67
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|68
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|69
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|0:01:36
|70
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|71
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:01:43
|72
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:02:02
|73
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|74
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|75
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|76
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|77
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:02:05
|78
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:02:24
|79
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|80
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:46
|81
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|83
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:02:50
|84
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|85
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|86
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:02:56
|87
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:03:02
|88
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:03:16
|89
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:03:38
|90
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|92
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|93
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|94
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|10:41:59
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:00:10
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|0:00:14
|6
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:00:33
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:53
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:31
|10
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|0:01:55
|11
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|12
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:01
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:03:42
|14
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:03:55
|15
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:04:39
|16
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:04:59
|17
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:08
|18
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:05:16
|19
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:05:27
|20
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:05:28
|21
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:05:49
|22
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|23
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:16
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:34
|25
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:09:35
|26
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|0:09:46
|27
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:09:52
|28
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:10:11
|29
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:10:51
|30
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:11:17
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:12:13
|32
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:13:53
|33
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:15:07
|34
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:16:01
|35
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:16:03
|36
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:18:07
|37
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:20:18
|38
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:20:26
|39
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:20:37
|40
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:21:15
|41
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:23:18
|42
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|43
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:23:27
|44
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:26:59
|45
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:27:05
|46
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:27:10
|47
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:27:14
|48
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:28:01
|49
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:29:12
|50
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:29:20
|51
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:29:37
|52
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:30:00
|53
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:30:02
|54
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:30:04
|55
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:30:11
|56
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|0:30:13
|57
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|0:30:47
|58
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:31:20
|59
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:31:28
|60
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:32:41
|61
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|0:33:02
|62
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:33:06
|63
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:33:08
|64
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:33:14
|65
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:33:26
|66
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:33:45
|67
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|0:34:00
|68
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:34:27
|69
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:34:46
|70
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:35:21
|71
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:35:44
|72
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:37:40
|73
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|0:39:06
|74
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|75
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:40:30
|76
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:40:33
|77
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:41:07
|78
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:41:08
|79
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:41:17
|80
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|0:41:21
|81
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:42:31
|82
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:47:31
|83
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:48:20
|84
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:48:21
|85
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:49:06
|86
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:50:21
|87
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|0:53:04
|88
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:55:46
|89
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|0:56:34
|90
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:58:55
|91
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|1:02:58
|92
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|1:06:46
|93
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|1:07:53
|94
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|1:27:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|47
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|35
|4
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|33
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|32
|6
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|31
|7
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|26
|8
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|26
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|25
|10
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|24
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|12
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|17
|13
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|16
|14
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|15
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|16
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|12
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|18
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|10
|19
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|9
|20
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|8
|22
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|8
|23
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|7
|24
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|6
|25
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|5
|26
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|4
|27
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|4
|30
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|31
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|3
|32
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|33
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|34
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|2
|35
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|1
|36
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|1
|37
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|1
|38
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|43
|pts
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|31
|3
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|21
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|20
|5
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|7
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|13
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|11
|10
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|11
|11
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|10
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|17
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|8
|18
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|8
|19
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|7
|20
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|21
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|22
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|6
|23
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|6
|24
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|5
|25
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|5
|27
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|28
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|30
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|3
|31
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|3
|32
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|3
|33
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|2
|34
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|35
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|2
|36
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally uhc Cycling
|5:16:54
|2
|Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Canada
|0:00:16
|4
|Canel'S-specialized
|0:00:28
|5
|Arapahoe-hincapie p/b Bmc
|0:00:45
|6
|Veloselect Racing Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Inteja Imca-ridea
|0:01:01
|8
|303 Project Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Team b.C.
|0:01:28
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:32
|11
|Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:01:34
|12
|X-speed United
|0:01:40
|13
|Probaclac/Devinci
|0:02:11
|14
|Ride With Rendall p/b Bemme
|0:02:24
|15
|Dcbank pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
