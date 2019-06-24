Trending

Rhim grabs Tour de Beauce victory on final stage

Milan wins last stage from breakaway

Image 1 of 29

Jerseys at the start of the final stage: Tyler Magner, Nick Zukowsky, Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin and Adam Roberge

Jerseys at the start of the final stage: Tyler Magner, Nick Zukowsky, Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin and Adam Roberge
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 29

The peloton kept shrinking

The peloton kept shrinking
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 29

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) attacks

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) attacks
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 29

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads what will be the winning move across to the two leaders

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads what will be the winning move across to the two leaders
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 29

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads the break after catching it

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads the break after catching it
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 29

The leaders start the final lap

The leaders start the final lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 29

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) takes the win

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) takes the win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 29

2018 winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) finishing 4th

2018 winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) finishing 4th
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 29

Stage podium: l to r - Brendan Rhim, Diego Milan Jimenez, Keegan Swirbul

Stage podium: l to r - Brendan Rhim, Diego Milan Jimenez, Keegan Swirbul
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 29

Brendan Rhim also took the Points Jersey

Brendan Rhim also took the Points Jersey
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 29

KoM jersey: Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin

KoM jersey: Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 29

Best Young rider: Nicolas Zukowsky

Best Young rider: Nicolas Zukowsky
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 29

Final GC: l to r - James Piccoli, Brendan Rhim, Nicolas Zukowsky

Final GC: l to r - James Piccoli, Brendan Rhim, Nicolas Zukowsky
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 29

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) lead a chase group

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) lead a chase group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 29

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) attacks on the climb and bridges to Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ©

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) attacks on the climb and bridges to Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ©
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 29

Alex Amiri (Cycling B.C.) on the front of the bunch

Alex Amiri (Cycling B.C.) on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 29

The start

The start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 29

Through the streets of Saint-Georges

Through the streets of Saint-Georges
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 29

Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) attacks on lap 2

Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) attacks on lap 2
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 29

The climbers attack, going for KoM points

The climbers attack, going for KoM points
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 29

Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Canel's - Specialized) goes for KoM points

Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Canel's - Specialized) goes for KoM points
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 29

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to protect their leader Zuckowsky

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to protect their leader Zuckowsky
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 29

Race leader Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team )

Race leader Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team )
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 29

Ben Katerberg (Cycling B.C.) races in Europe for Sunweb's devo team

Ben Katerberg (Cycling B.C.) races in Europe for Sunweb's devo team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 29

Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) was the virtual leader for much of the race

Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) was the virtual leader for much of the race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 29

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to control the gap

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to control the gap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 27 of 29

The break crests the climb

The break crests the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 28 of 29

Derek Gee (Team Canada) tries to bridge across to the leaders

Derek Gee (Team Canada) tries to bridge across to the leaders
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 29 of 29

Top team: Floyd's Pro Cycling Team

Top team: Floyd's Pro Cycling Team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) claimed a scintillating overall victory in the Tour de Beauce, vaulting up from fourth to first in a stage that came down to the final kilometre after 644 kilometres of racing. Diego Milan (Inteja IMCA-Ridea) won the final stage ahead of Rhim  and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) from a breakaway that gained enough time for Rhim to take the overall win ahead of James Piccoli (Team Canada), unseat Nickolas Zukowski (Floyd's Pro Cycling) who dropped to third.

Heading into the final stage, the riders at the top of the overall standings were separated by mere seconds, with Zukowsky leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) 0.97 seconds, followed by Zukowsky's teammate Serghei Tvetcov at six seconds, Rhim at ten seconds and defending champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) at 14 seconds.

The teams knew that anything could happen on the final stage through the host town of Saint-Georges: the 12 laps of the 10.2 kilometre urban circuit with a two kilometre-long climb, and twists and turns through residential streets has always been difficult for any team to control.

Rally UHC started the action by sending Pier-Andre Cote up the road on the second lap. He was joined by five other riders, including teammate Adam De Vos and Milan. Cote was 1:31 down on Zukowsky, and became the virtual leader of the race when the gap went over two minutes. Floyd's did not panic, setting a steady tempo to limit the damage.

As the dwindling bunch began to reel in the break, Milan stayed away and was joined by Rhim's teammate Ben Wolfe on the fourth to last time up the climb. Rhim then jumped across with a group containing Piccoli, Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Stage 4 winner Griffin Easter (303 Project) as the race began three laps to go.

Unfortunately for Rally UHC, Magner cracked, leaving them with Kyle Murphy as their best placed rider, 53 seconds down. The gap between the six leaders and the yellow jersey group was 30 seconds, putting Rhim and Piccoli ahead of Zukowsky, who was isolated and forced to lead the six-rider chase. On the last lap, the chasers managed to bring the gap down to 15 seconds at one point, but Piccoli and Wolfe worked to stretch their gap back to 30 seconds.

Milan took an uncontested stage win over Rhim, with Piccoli coming in fourth to move into second overall. Zukowsky finished seventh, 37 seconds back, to drop him to third in the final standings. In addition to Yellow, Rhim also took the points jersey, while Zukowsky won the best young rider jersey. Floyd's also won the team GC, and Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) won the climber's jersey.

"The team plan for the day, and the team plan for the week, was to wait for this stage," said Rhim. "Our team director [Thomas Craven] has always told us that the last day is when the race is won. So, the plan the whole week was wait, wait, wait, wait. The idea in the second half of the race was to get some of our strong guys - Ben being one of them - and bridge up to them; we had some good company with James [Piccoli] and we all worked really well together and were just able to hold off the chasers. This is definitely my biggest win ever; I've never won a big stage race like this - this is the longest and hardest stage race I've ever won."

Zukowsky, who wore the yellow jersey from Stage 2, said "to be fair, I think we raced pretty well today. My team was super strong and we took control of the race. It looked good until about two laps to go, when we missed James [Piccoli] and Rhim going up the road. I was still confident that we could bring it back with Serghei [Tvetcov], but I think we were short on a bit of gas. I gave it everything had today, and I can only be happy - at 21 years old I wasn't expecting this at all coming into the race. It was close, I had a good day, and third overall with the Best Young Rider jersey ... I'm still happy and had a great Tour de Beauce."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct3:07:57
2Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
4James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:03
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:32
6Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:00:36
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:37
8Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:00:41
11Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:00:58
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
13Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
14Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:01:35
16Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:38
17Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
18Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
20Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
21Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:02:48
22Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:04:02
23Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
25Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:04:32
26Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
27Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:05:19
28Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
29Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:58
30Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect0:07:33
31Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
32Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
33Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:09:28
34Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:11:20
35Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:13:47
36Michael Foley (Can) Canada
37Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
38Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
39Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
40Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
41Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
42Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
43Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
44Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
45Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
46Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
47Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
48Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
49Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
50Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
51Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:16:33
52Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
53Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
54Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:18:41
55Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFAdam Jamieson (Can) Canada
DNFTaylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
DNFMatteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFJonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
DNFMax Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
DNFJacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
DNFRolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
DNFLucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFReid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
DNFOlivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
DNFFelix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
DNFJackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
DNFFrancisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
DNFIgnacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
DNFEduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
DNFStéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
DNFJames Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
DNFLoïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
DNFJure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
DNFDylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
DNFJordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
DNFAlexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct18pts
2Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc17
3James Piccoli (Can) Canada14
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling13
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
6Derek Gee (Can) Canada10
7Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling9
8Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling7
10Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.6
12Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct5
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling4
14Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect3
15Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team3
16Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
17Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project1
18Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized55pts
2Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling17
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct16
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling13
5Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc5
6James Piccoli (Can) Canada24
7Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team3
8Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling33
10Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect16

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Gee (Can) Canada3:08:33
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:01
3Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:02
4Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
5Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
6Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:04:43
7Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
8Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:06:57
9Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:13:11
10Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
11Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
12Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
13Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
14Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
15Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
16Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
17Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:15:57
18Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:18:05

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc15:27:51
2James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:14
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:36
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:57
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:03
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:24
7Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:02
8Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:03:32
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:37
10Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:03:40
11Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:04:18
12Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:04:59
13Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:06:00
14Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:06:16
15Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:06:32
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:07:32
17Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:09:17
18Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:09:59
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:11
20Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:12:14
21Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:12:31
22Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:15:15
23Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:16:09
24Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:16:23
25Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:16:27
26Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:16:43
27Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:40
28Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:21:10
29Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:22:50
30Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:24:20
31Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:27:50
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:30:43
33Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
34Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:32:06
35Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:33:51
36Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:34:07
37Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect0:37:45
38Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:41:03
39Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:43:46
40Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:43:59
41Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:44:12
42Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline0:44:40
43Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:44:41
44Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:45:21
45Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:46:36
46Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:47:00
47Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:48:13
48Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:50:13
49Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:56:08
50Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:56:12
51Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1:01:26
52Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.1:07:09
53Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci1:09:49
54Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall1:14:16
55Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team1:19:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc72pts
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling56
3Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling51
4Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling47
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada46
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling44
7Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct42
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling39
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling32
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.29
11Adam Roberge (Can) Canada25
12Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project23
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc22
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling18
15Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized17
16Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect16
17Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling13
18Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct12
19Derek Gee (Can) Canada11
20Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc10
21Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb9
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
23Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect7
24Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct6
25Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
26Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada5
27Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team4
28Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team4
29Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental2
30Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized2
31Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental1
32Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized55pts
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling33
3James Piccoli (Can) Canada24
4Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling17
5Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct16
6Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect16
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14
8Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling13
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling12
10Adam Roberge (Can) Canada11
11Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized11
12Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling10
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling10
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling8
15Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb8
16Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
17Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.8
18Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling6
19Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project6
20Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc5
21Derek Gee (Can) Canada5
22Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team3
23Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project3
24Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect3
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.2
26Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc2
27Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling15:28:27
2Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:26
3Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:03:04
4Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:05:24
5Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:05:40
6Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:15:33
7Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:20:34
8Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:27:14
9Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:30:07
10Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:31:30
11Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:44:05
12Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:44:45
13Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:46:00
14Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:46:24
15Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:47:37
16Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:55:36
17Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.1:06:33
18Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall1:13:40

 

