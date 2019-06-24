Image 1 of 29 Jerseys at the start of the final stage: Tyler Magner, Nick Zukowsky, Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin and Adam Roberge (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 29 The peloton kept shrinking (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 29 Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 29 James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads what will be the winning move across to the two leaders (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 29 James Piccoli (Team Canada) leads the break after catching it (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 29 The leaders start the final lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 29 Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) takes the win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 29 2018 winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) finishing 4th (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 29 Stage podium: l to r - Brendan Rhim, Diego Milan Jimenez, Keegan Swirbul (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 29 Brendan Rhim also took the Points Jersey (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 29 KoM jersey: Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 29 Best Young rider: Nicolas Zukowsky (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 29 Final GC: l to r - James Piccoli, Brendan Rhim, Nicolas Zukowsky (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 29 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) lead a chase group (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 29 Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja IMCA - Ridea DCT) attacks on the climb and bridges to Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 29 Alex Amiri (Cycling B.C.) on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 29 The start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 29 Through the streets of Saint-Georges (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 29 Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) attacks on lap 2 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 29 The climbers attack, going for KoM points (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 29 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Canel's - Specialized) goes for KoM points (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 29 Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to protect their leader Zuckowsky (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 29 Race leader Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team ) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 29 Ben Katerberg (Cycling B.C.) races in Europe for Sunweb's devo team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 29 Pier-AndrÃ© CÃ´tÃ© (Rally UHC Cycling) was the virtual leader for much of the race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 29 Floyd's Pro Cycling Team worked hard to control the gap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 27 of 29 The break crests the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 28 of 29 Derek Gee (Team Canada) tries to bridge across to the leaders (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 29 of 29 Top team: Floyd's Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) claimed a scintillating overall victory in the Tour de Beauce, vaulting up from fourth to first in a stage that came down to the final kilometre after 644 kilometres of racing. Diego Milan (Inteja IMCA-Ridea) won the final stage ahead of Rhim and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) from a breakaway that gained enough time for Rhim to take the overall win ahead of James Piccoli (Team Canada), unseat Nickolas Zukowski (Floyd's Pro Cycling) who dropped to third.

Heading into the final stage, the riders at the top of the overall standings were separated by mere seconds, with Zukowsky leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) 0.97 seconds, followed by Zukowsky's teammate Serghei Tvetcov at six seconds, Rhim at ten seconds and defending champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) at 14 seconds.

The teams knew that anything could happen on the final stage through the host town of Saint-Georges: the 12 laps of the 10.2 kilometre urban circuit with a two kilometre-long climb, and twists and turns through residential streets has always been difficult for any team to control.

Rally UHC started the action by sending Pier-Andre Cote up the road on the second lap. He was joined by five other riders, including teammate Adam De Vos and Milan. Cote was 1:31 down on Zukowsky, and became the virtual leader of the race when the gap went over two minutes. Floyd's did not panic, setting a steady tempo to limit the damage.

As the dwindling bunch began to reel in the break, Milan stayed away and was joined by Rhim's teammate Ben Wolfe on the fourth to last time up the climb. Rhim then jumped across with a group containing Piccoli, Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Stage 4 winner Griffin Easter (303 Project) as the race began three laps to go.

Unfortunately for Rally UHC, Magner cracked, leaving them with Kyle Murphy as their best placed rider, 53 seconds down. The gap between the six leaders and the yellow jersey group was 30 seconds, putting Rhim and Piccoli ahead of Zukowsky, who was isolated and forced to lead the six-rider chase. On the last lap, the chasers managed to bring the gap down to 15 seconds at one point, but Piccoli and Wolfe worked to stretch their gap back to 30 seconds.

Milan took an uncontested stage win over Rhim, with Piccoli coming in fourth to move into second overall. Zukowsky finished seventh, 37 seconds back, to drop him to third in the final standings. In addition to Yellow, Rhim also took the points jersey, while Zukowsky won the best young rider jersey. Floyd's also won the team GC, and Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) won the climber's jersey.

"The team plan for the day, and the team plan for the week, was to wait for this stage," said Rhim. "Our team director [Thomas Craven] has always told us that the last day is when the race is won. So, the plan the whole week was wait, wait, wait, wait. The idea in the second half of the race was to get some of our strong guys - Ben being one of them - and bridge up to them; we had some good company with James [Piccoli] and we all worked really well together and were just able to hold off the chasers. This is definitely my biggest win ever; I've never won a big stage race like this - this is the longest and hardest stage race I've ever won."

Zukowsky, who wore the yellow jersey from Stage 2, said "to be fair, I think we raced pretty well today. My team was super strong and we took control of the race. It looked good until about two laps to go, when we missed James [Piccoli] and Rhim going up the road. I was still confident that we could bring it back with Serghei [Tvetcov], but I think we were short on a bit of gas. I gave it everything had today, and I can only be happy - at 21 years old I wasn't expecting this at all coming into the race. It was close, I had a good day, and third overall with the Best Young Rider jersey ... I'm still happy and had a great Tour de Beauce."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 3:07:57 2 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:03 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:32 6 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:00:36 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:37 8 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 0:00:41 11 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:00:58 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 13 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:01:35 16 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:38 17 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 18 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 20 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 21 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:02:48 22 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:04:02 23 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 24 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 25 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:04:32 26 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 27 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:05:19 28 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 29 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:06:58 30 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 0:07:33 31 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 32 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 33 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:09:28 34 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:11:20 35 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:13:47 36 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 37 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 38 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 39 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 40 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 41 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 42 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 43 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 44 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 45 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 46 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 47 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 48 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 49 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 50 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 51 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:16:33 52 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 53 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 54 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:18:41 55 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada DNF Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc DNF Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling DNF Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling DNF Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling DNF Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall DNF Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project DNF Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project DNF Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team DNF Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci DNF Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci DNF Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. DNF Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized DNF Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized DNF Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized DNF Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle DNF James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle DNF Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle DNF Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team DNF Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team DNF Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team DNF Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental DNF William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental DNF Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental DNF Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect DNF Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 18 pts 2 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 17 3 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 14 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 13 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 6 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 10 7 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 9 8 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 7 10 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 6 12 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 5 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 14 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 3 15 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 3 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 17 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 1 18 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 55 pts 2 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 17 3 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 16 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 13 5 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 5 6 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 24 7 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 3 8 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 33 10 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 16

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 3:08:33 2 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:02 4 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 5 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 6 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:04:43 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 8 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:06:57 9 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:13:11 10 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 11 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 12 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 13 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 14 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 15 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 16 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 17 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:15:57 18 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:18:05

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 15:27:51 2 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:14 3 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:36 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:57 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:03 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:24 7 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:02 8 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:03:32 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:37 10 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:03:40 11 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:04:18 12 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:04:59 13 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:06:00 14 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:06:16 15 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:06:32 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 0:07:32 17 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:09:17 18 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:09:59 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:10:11 20 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:12:14 21 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:12:31 22 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:15:15 23 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:16:09 24 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:16:23 25 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:27 26 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:16:43 27 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:40 28 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:21:10 29 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:22:50 30 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:24:20 31 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:27:50 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:30:43 33 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 34 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:32:06 35 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:33:51 36 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:34:07 37 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 0:37:45 38 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:41:03 39 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:43:46 40 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:43:59 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:44:12 42 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 0:44:40 43 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:44:41 44 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:45:21 45 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:46:36 46 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:47:00 47 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:48:13 48 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:50:13 49 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:56:08 50 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:56:12 51 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 1:01:26 52 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 1:07:09 53 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 1:09:49 54 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 1:14:16 55 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 1:19:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 72 pts 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 56 3 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 51 4 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 47 5 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 46 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 44 7 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 42 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 39 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 29 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 25 12 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 23 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 22 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 18 15 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 17 16 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 16 17 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 13 18 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 12 19 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 11 20 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 10 21 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 9 22 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 23 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 7 24 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 6 25 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 26 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 5 27 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 4 28 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 4 29 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 2 30 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 2 31 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 1 32 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 55 pts 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 33 3 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 24 4 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 17 5 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 16 6 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 16 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14 8 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 13 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 12 10 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 11 11 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 11 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 8 15 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 8 16 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 17 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 8 18 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 6 19 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 6 20 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 5 21 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 5 22 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 3 23 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 3 24 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 3 25 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 2 26 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 2 27 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 2