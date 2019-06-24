Rhim grabs Tour de Beauce victory on final stage
Milan wins last stage from breakaway
Stage 5: Ville de Saint-Georges - Ville de Saint-Georges
Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) claimed a scintillating overall victory in the Tour de Beauce, vaulting up from fourth to first in a stage that came down to the final kilometre after 644 kilometres of racing. Diego Milan (Inteja IMCA-Ridea) won the final stage ahead of Rhim and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) from a breakaway that gained enough time for Rhim to take the overall win ahead of James Piccoli (Team Canada), unseat Nickolas Zukowski (Floyd's Pro Cycling) who dropped to third.
Heading into the final stage, the riders at the top of the overall standings were separated by mere seconds, with Zukowsky leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) 0.97 seconds, followed by Zukowsky's teammate Serghei Tvetcov at six seconds, Rhim at ten seconds and defending champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) at 14 seconds.
The teams knew that anything could happen on the final stage through the host town of Saint-Georges: the 12 laps of the 10.2 kilometre urban circuit with a two kilometre-long climb, and twists and turns through residential streets has always been difficult for any team to control.
Rally UHC started the action by sending Pier-Andre Cote up the road on the second lap. He was joined by five other riders, including teammate Adam De Vos and Milan. Cote was 1:31 down on Zukowsky, and became the virtual leader of the race when the gap went over two minutes. Floyd's did not panic, setting a steady tempo to limit the damage.
As the dwindling bunch began to reel in the break, Milan stayed away and was joined by Rhim's teammate Ben Wolfe on the fourth to last time up the climb. Rhim then jumped across with a group containing Piccoli, Keegan Swirbul (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Stage 4 winner Griffin Easter (303 Project) as the race began three laps to go.
Unfortunately for Rally UHC, Magner cracked, leaving them with Kyle Murphy as their best placed rider, 53 seconds down. The gap between the six leaders and the yellow jersey group was 30 seconds, putting Rhim and Piccoli ahead of Zukowsky, who was isolated and forced to lead the six-rider chase. On the last lap, the chasers managed to bring the gap down to 15 seconds at one point, but Piccoli and Wolfe worked to stretch their gap back to 30 seconds.
Milan took an uncontested stage win over Rhim, with Piccoli coming in fourth to move into second overall. Zukowsky finished seventh, 37 seconds back, to drop him to third in the final standings. In addition to Yellow, Rhim also took the points jersey, while Zukowsky won the best young rider jersey. Floyd's also won the team GC, and Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) won the climber's jersey.
"The team plan for the day, and the team plan for the week, was to wait for this stage," said Rhim. "Our team director [Thomas Craven] has always told us that the last day is when the race is won. So, the plan the whole week was wait, wait, wait, wait. The idea in the second half of the race was to get some of our strong guys - Ben being one of them - and bridge up to them; we had some good company with James [Piccoli] and we all worked really well together and were just able to hold off the chasers. This is definitely my biggest win ever; I've never won a big stage race like this - this is the longest and hardest stage race I've ever won."
Zukowsky, who wore the yellow jersey from Stage 2, said "to be fair, I think we raced pretty well today. My team was super strong and we took control of the race. It looked good until about two laps to go, when we missed James [Piccoli] and Rhim going up the road. I was still confident that we could bring it back with Serghei [Tvetcov], but I think we were short on a bit of gas. I gave it everything had today, and I can only be happy - at 21 years old I wasn't expecting this at all coming into the race. It was close, I had a good day, and third overall with the Best Young Rider jersey ... I'm still happy and had a great Tour de Beauce."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|3:07:57
|2
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|0:00:03
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:32
|6
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:00:36
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|8
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|0:00:41
|11
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:00:58
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|13
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|14
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:01:35
|16
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:38
|17
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|18
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|20
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|21
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:02:48
|22
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:04:02
|23
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|25
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:04:32
|26
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:05:19
|28
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|29
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:58
|30
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|0:07:33
|31
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|32
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|33
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|34
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:11:20
|35
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:13:47
|36
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|37
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|38
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|39
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|40
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|41
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|42
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|43
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|44
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|45
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|46
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|47
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|48
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|49
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|50
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|51
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|52
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|53
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|54
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:18:41
|55
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|DNF
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|DNF
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|DNF
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|DNF
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|DNF
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|DNF
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|DNF
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|DNF
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|DNF
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|DNF
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|DNF
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|DNF
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|DNF
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|18
|pts
|2
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|17
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|14
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|6
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|10
|7
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|8
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|10
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|6
|12
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|5
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|3
|15
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|17
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|1
|18
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|55
|pts
|2
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|16
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|5
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|5
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|24
|7
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|33
|10
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|3:08:33
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:02
|4
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|5
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|6
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:04:43
|7
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|8
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:06:57
|9
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:13:11
|10
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|11
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|12
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|13
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|14
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|15
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|16
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|17
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:15:57
|18
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|15:27:51
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|0:00:14
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:24
|7
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:02
|8
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|0:03:32
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:37
|10
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:03:40
|11
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:04:18
|12
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:04:59
|13
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:06:00
|14
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:06:16
|15
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:06:32
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|0:07:32
|17
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:09:17
|18
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:09:59
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:11
|20
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:12:14
|21
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:12:31
|22
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:15:15
|23
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:16:09
|24
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:16:23
|25
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:27
|26
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:16:43
|27
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:40
|28
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:21:10
|29
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:22:50
|30
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:24:20
|31
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:27:50
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|33
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|34
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:32:06
|35
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:33:51
|36
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|37
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|0:37:45
|38
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:41:03
|39
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:43:46
|40
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:43:59
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:44:12
|42
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|0:44:40
|43
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:44:41
|44
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:45:21
|45
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:46:36
|46
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:47:00
|47
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:48:13
|48
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:50:13
|49
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:56:08
|50
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:56:12
|51
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|1:01:26
|52
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|1:07:09
|53
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|1:09:49
|54
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|1:14:16
|55
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|1:19:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|72
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|3
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|51
|4
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|47
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|46
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|44
|7
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|42
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|39
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|29
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|25
|12
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|23
|13
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|22
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|18
|15
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|17
|16
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|17
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|18
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|12
|19
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|11
|20
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|10
|21
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|9
|22
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|8
|23
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|7
|24
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|6
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|26
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|5
|27
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|2
|30
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|2
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|1
|32
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|55
|pts
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|33
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|24
|4
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|5
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|16
|6
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|8
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|11
|11
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|11
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|8
|16
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|8
|17
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|8
|18
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|19
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|6
|20
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|5
|21
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|5
|22
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|3
|24
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|3
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|2
|26
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|2
|27
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|15:28:27
|2
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:26
|3
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:03:04
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:05:24
|5
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:05:40
|6
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:15:33
|7
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:20:34
|8
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:27:14
|9
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:30:07
|10
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:31:30
|11
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:44:05
|12
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:44:45
|13
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:46:00
|14
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:46:24
|15
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:47:37
|16
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:55:36
|17
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|1:06:33
|18
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|1:13:40
