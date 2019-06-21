Trending

Tour de Beauce: Tvetcov takes stage 3a time trial

Zukowsky keeps overall lead for Floyd's with two stages remaining

Image 1 of 12

Serghei Tvetcov (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) defended his 2018 win in the time trial at Tour de Beauce

Serghei Tvetcov (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) defended his 2018 win in the time trial at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 12

James Piccoli (Team Canada) drps from 2nd to 5th in the overall at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Team Canada) drps from 2nd to 5th in the overall at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 12

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) finished 4th and moves into 2nd in the overall at Tour de Beauce

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) finished 4th and moves into 2nd in the overall at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 12

The ITT is a lonely endeavour

The ITT is a lonely endeavour
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 12

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) was 3rd in stage 3a at Tour de Beauce

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) was 3rd in stage 3a at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 12

Adam Roberge (Team Canada) finished 2nd in the Tour de Beauce time trial

Adam Roberge (Team Canada) finished 2nd in the Tour de Beauce time trial
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 12

Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) finished 6th in the Tour de Beauce time trial

Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) finished 6th in the Tour de Beauce time trial
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 12

Travis Samuel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) finished 7th in the Tour de Beauce time trial

Travis Samuel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) finished 7th in the Tour de Beauce time trial
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 12

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) retains the yellow leaders jersey at the Tour de Beauce

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) retains the yellow leaders jersey at the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 12

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cyclin) takes over the Points jersey at the Tour de Beauce

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cyclin) takes over the Points jersey at the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 12

Stage 3 a podium at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Roberge, Serghei Tvetcov, Brendan Rhim

Stage 3 a podium at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Roberge, Serghei Tvetcov, Brendan Rhim
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 12

Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) 9th place was enough to retain the overall lead at Tour de Beauce

Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) 9th place was enough to retain the overall lead at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) managed to retain the yellow jersey at the Tour de Beauce on Friday morning after finishing ninth in the 19.4 kilometre stage 3a time trial. Zukowsky's team mate, Serghei Tvetcov, won the stage for the second year in a row and moved up from seventh to third in the overall standings.

Riders faced a stiff headwind on the return leg of the rolling out and back course, which slowed times significantly, with Tvetcov 40 seconds slower then last year. Tvetcov's time of 24:27 was 12 seconds faster than Adam Roberge (Team Canada), with Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) at 19 seconds, and former race leader Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) a further second behind.

The stage tightened up the overall standings, with Magner moving up to second from third, only 12 seconds behind Zukowsky. Tvetcov is at 18 seconds followed by Rhim at 22 seconds. Stage 2 winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) drops from second overall to fifth at 26 seconds.

"Definitely it was harder with the wind," said Tvetcov. "Also our legs are more tired because the first stage was raced so aggressive this year. But everyone was slower this year. It's a great course and I'm happy to win again."

Roberge, a former national Under-23 time trial champion, agreed that the wind was a factor. "Mentally, it was very hard. I was looking at my time and not thinking it was very good, but it was way slower for everyone. I was pretty confident coming in to the time trial; it's hard on the body but I know I can control everything and just do my best."

Zukowsky "My lead is diminished but I had a good day on the TT bike, so I'm happy. It could have gone worse. We've got Serghei winning the stage, which is really good, and I've still got 12 seconds, so we will do our best to defend in the remaining stages."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:24:27
2Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:12
3Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:19
4Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:20
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:37
6Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:41
7Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:00:42
8Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:43
9Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:44
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
11Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:52
12Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:53
13Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:00:54
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:59
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:01:05
16Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:06
17Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
18Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:11
19Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:01:12
20Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
21Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:16
22Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:01:30
23Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:39
24Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:01:40
25Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:01:41
26Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:01:42
27Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:01:47
28Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:02:03
29Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:02:12
30Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:02:22
31Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:02:23
32Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
33Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:02:27
34Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:02:30
35William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect0:02:33
36Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:02:42
37Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci0:02:49
38Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:02:54
39Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:02:58
40Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:03:02
41Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
42Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:03
43Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:05
44Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:03:09
45Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:10
46Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:14
47Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:03:17
48Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:03:20
49Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
50Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:03:22
51Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:03:24
52Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:03:28
53Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:30
54Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:03:32
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:03:34
56Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:03:36
57Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
58Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:03:37
59Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
60Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:03:42
61Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:03:44
62Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:03:56
63James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:04:05
64Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:04:07
65Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect0:04:12
66Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:04:15
67Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:04:18
68Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:04:20
69Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:04:23
70Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:04:25
71Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:04:26
72Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:04:27
73Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline0:04:35
74Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:04:41
75Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
76Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:04:43
77Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:04:48
78Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:04:50
79Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:05:00
80Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:05:05
81Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:05:06
82Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
83Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect0:05:08
84William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:05:09
85Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:05:14
86Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project0:05:15
87Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:05:32
88Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:06:09
89Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:06:17
90Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:06:48
91Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:07:04
92Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:07:13
93Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:07:20
94Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:07:21
95Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:08:48

General Classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling8:56:09
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:12
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:18
4Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:22
5James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:26
6Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:33
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:56
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:14
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:43
10Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:01:55
11Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:01:56
12Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:03:11
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:13
14Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:03:42
15Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:04:44
16Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:04:52
17Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
18Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:13
19Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:05:28
20Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
21Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:05:39
22Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:00
23Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:06:21
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.0:07:12
25Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:07:21
26Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:08:19
27Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:09:11
28Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:09:24
29Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:09:29
30Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:10:05
31Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:10:36
32Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:13:36
33Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:15:17
34Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:15:21
35Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:15:40
36Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:15:55
37Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:16:56
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:19:37
39Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:20:18
40Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci0:20:26
41Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:20:29
42Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:22:00
43Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:22:43
44William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:23:44
45Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:40
46Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:25:09
47Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:26:45
48Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:27:15
49Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:27:30
50Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:28:04
51Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall0:29:03
52Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:29:25
53Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:29:29
54Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:29:45
55Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:30:04
56Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect0:30:13
57Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:30:24
58Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline0:30:36
59Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:31:01
60Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:31:07
61Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:31:22
62Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:31:24
63Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:31:37
64James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:32:20
65Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:32:24
66Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:32:51
67Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:33:15
68Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:33:57
69Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:34:13
70Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:34:27
71Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:34:55
72Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:36:49
73Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect0:37:16
74Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:37:19
75Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project0:37:40
76Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:39:26
77Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:39:52
78Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:39:53
79Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:40:36
80Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:40:38
81Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:40:39
82Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:46:27
83Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:46:31
84Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:46:42
85Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:48:04
86Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:50:10
87Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:51:40
88Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project0:52:53
89William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect0:53:36
90Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:54:41
91Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:55:51
92Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:00:46
93Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:05:41
94Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental1:06:48
95Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:26:33

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling33pts
2Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc33
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling31
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling27
5Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized26
6James Piccoli (Can) Canada26
7Adam Roberge (Can) Canada25
8Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling24
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
10Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada17
11Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect16
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling14
13Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc10
14Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling10
15Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct9
16Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb9
17Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team9
18Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall8
19Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc8
20Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized6
21Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
22Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc4
23Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team4
24Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect4
25Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
26Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team3
27Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
28Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental2
29Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental2
30Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized1
31Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci1
32Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team1
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floyd's Pro Cycling26:50:00
2Rally UHC Cycling0:01:26
3Canada0:03:18
4Arapahoe | Hincapie p/b Bmc0:10:01
5Veloselect Racing Team0:11:15
6Canel's - Specialized0:11:39
7Team b.C.0:18:11
8303 Project Cycling Team0:27:52
9Dcbank pro Cycling Team0:28:32
10X-speed United0:33:56
11Inteja Imca - Ridea0:39:00
12Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle1:05:55
13Probaclac/Devinci1:16:18
14Team Novo Nordisk Development Team1:30:51
15Ride With Rendall p/b Bemme1:37:27

 

