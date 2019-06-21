Image 1 of 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) defended his 2018 win in the time trial at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 12 James Piccoli (Team Canada) drps from 2nd to 5th in the overall at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 12 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) finished 4th and moves into 2nd in the overall at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 12 The ITT is a lonely endeavour (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 12 Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) was 3rd in stage 3a at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 12 Adam Roberge (Team Canada) finished 2nd in the Tour de Beauce time trial (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 12 Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) finished 6th in the Tour de Beauce time trial (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 12 Travis Samuel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) finished 7th in the Tour de Beauce time trial (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 12 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) retains the yellow leaders jersey at the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 12 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cyclin) takes over the Points jersey at the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 12 Stage 3 a podium at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Roberge, Serghei Tvetcov, Brendan Rhim (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 12 Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) 9th place was enough to retain the overall lead at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) managed to retain the yellow jersey at the Tour de Beauce on Friday morning after finishing ninth in the 19.4 kilometre stage 3a time trial. Zukowsky's team mate, Serghei Tvetcov, won the stage for the second year in a row and moved up from seventh to third in the overall standings.

Riders faced a stiff headwind on the return leg of the rolling out and back course, which slowed times significantly, with Tvetcov 40 seconds slower then last year. Tvetcov's time of 24:27 was 12 seconds faster than Adam Roberge (Team Canada), with Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie) at 19 seconds, and former race leader Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) a further second behind.

The stage tightened up the overall standings, with Magner moving up to second from third, only 12 seconds behind Zukowsky. Tvetcov is at 18 seconds followed by Rhim at 22 seconds. Stage 2 winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) drops from second overall to fifth at 26 seconds.

"Definitely it was harder with the wind," said Tvetcov. "Also our legs are more tired because the first stage was raced so aggressive this year. But everyone was slower this year. It's a great course and I'm happy to win again."

Roberge, a former national Under-23 time trial champion, agreed that the wind was a factor. "Mentally, it was very hard. I was looking at my time and not thinking it was very good, but it was way slower for everyone. I was pretty confident coming in to the time trial; it's hard on the body but I know I can control everything and just do my best."

Zukowsky "My lead is diminished but I had a good day on the TT bike, so I'm happy. It could have gone worse. We've got Serghei winning the stage, which is really good, and I've still got 12 seconds, so we will do our best to defend in the remaining stages."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:24:27 2 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:00:12 3 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:19 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:20 5 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:37 6 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:41 7 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 8 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:43 9 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:44 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:52 12 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:53 13 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:00:54 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:59 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 0:01:05 16 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:06 17 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 18 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:11 19 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 20 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 21 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:16 22 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:01:30 23 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:39 24 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:01:40 25 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:41 26 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 27 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:01:47 28 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:03 29 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:02:12 30 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 31 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 0:02:23 32 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 33 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:02:27 34 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:02:30 35 William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect 0:02:33 36 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:02:42 37 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 0:02:49 38 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:02:54 39 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:02:58 40 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:03:02 41 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 42 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:03 43 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:05 44 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:03:09 45 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:10 46 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:14 47 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 48 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:20 49 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 50 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:03:22 51 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:03:24 52 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 53 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:30 54 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:03:32 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:03:34 56 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:36 57 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 58 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:37 59 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 60 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:03:42 61 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:03:44 62 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:03:56 63 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:04:05 64 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 0:04:07 65 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 0:04:12 66 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:04:15 67 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:04:18 68 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:04:20 69 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:04:23 70 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:04:25 71 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:04:26 72 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:27 73 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 0:04:35 74 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:04:41 75 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 76 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:04:43 77 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:04:48 78 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:04:50 79 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:00 80 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:05:05 81 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:05:06 82 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 83 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 0:05:08 84 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:09 85 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:05:14 86 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 0:05:15 87 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:05:32 88 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:06:09 89 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:06:17 90 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:06:48 91 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:07:04 92 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:07:13 93 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:07:20 94 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 0:07:21 95 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:48

General Classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 8:56:09 2 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:12 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:22 5 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:26 6 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:00:33 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:56 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:14 9 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:43 10 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:55 11 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:01:56 12 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:03:11 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:13 14 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:03:42 15 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:04:44 16 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:52 17 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 18 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:13 19 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:05:28 20 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 21 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:39 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:00 23 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:06:21 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 0:07:12 25 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:07:21 26 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:08:19 27 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:09:11 28 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:09:24 29 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:09:29 30 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:10:05 31 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:10:36 32 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 0:13:36 33 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:15:17 34 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:15:21 35 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:15:40 36 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:15:55 37 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:16:56 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:19:37 39 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:20:18 40 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 0:20:26 41 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:20:29 42 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:22:00 43 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:22:43 44 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:23:44 45 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:24:40 46 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:25:09 47 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:26:45 48 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:27:15 49 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:27:30 50 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:28:04 51 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:29:03 52 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:29:25 53 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:29:29 54 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:29:45 55 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:30:04 56 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 0:30:13 57 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:30:24 58 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 0:30:36 59 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:31:01 60 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:31:07 61 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 0:31:22 62 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:31:24 63 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:31:37 64 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:32:20 65 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:32:24 66 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 0:32:51 67 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:33:15 68 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:33:57 69 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:34:13 70 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:34:27 71 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:34:55 72 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:36:49 73 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 0:37:16 74 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:37:19 75 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 0:37:40 76 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:39:26 77 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:39:52 78 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:39:53 79 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:40:36 80 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:40:38 81 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:40:39 82 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:46:27 83 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:46:31 84 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:46:42 85 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:48:04 86 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:50:10 87 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:51:40 88 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 0:52:53 89 William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect 0:53:36 90 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:54:41 91 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:55:51 92 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:00:46 93 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:05:41 94 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 1:06:48 95 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:26:33

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 33 pts 2 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 33 3 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 31 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 27 5 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 26 6 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 26 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 25 8 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 24 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 19 10 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 17 11 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 16 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 14 13 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 10 14 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 10 15 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 9 16 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 9 17 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 9 18 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 8 19 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 8 20 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 6 21 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 22 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 4 23 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 4 24 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 4 25 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 26 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 3 27 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 28 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 2 29 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 2 30 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 1 31 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 1 32 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 1 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 1