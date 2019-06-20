Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins on Mont-Megantic
Keegan Swirbul is second, Kyle Murphy third; Zukowsky takes overall lead
Stage 2: Lac-Mégantic - Mont-Mégantic
The Tour de Beauce saw a lead change on Stage 2, with Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) moving into the Yellow Jersey after a day of hard climbing and wet conditions. Defending Beauce champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) rode himself back into contention with his stage win at the top of the Mont Megantic climb.
The 169 kilometre stage from the town of Lac-Megantic to the five kilometre finishing climb up Mont Megantic is considered the Queen stage of the Tour, with five KOM climbs on the stage. This year, riders also had to contend with heavy rain through the middle part of the race, plus fog and light rain at the top of the climb.
Rally UHC's Tyler Magner was in the Yellow Jersey after Stage 1, which he won in a sprint over Zukowsky. Both Rally and Floyd's tried to control the action, but with little success, as break attempts kept rolling off the front of the peloton on the hilly course.
By the 60 kilometre mark a group of 33 riders had opened a gap on the main field, with neither Magner or Zukowsky in the front group. Floyd's went to the front to control the gap, but it reached nearly two minutes before the group began to fall apart on the climbs. Ten riders stayed clear, while a group of 20 containing most of the top contenders formed behind. The final remnants of the break were only caught just before the base of the climb, with a group of 32 together at the base.
Piccoli came off the wheel of team mate Adam Roberge in the first 500 metres of the opening steep section of the climb to set a tempo that quickly splintered the bunch. Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) tried to follow Piccoli, while a chase group containing Magner, Zukowsky and his team mates Serghei Tvetcov and Keegan Swirbul formed behind.
Piccoli continued to set a pace that no one could follow, with Murphy sitting second and the three Floyd's riders dropping the Yellow Jersey. In the final 1500 metres before the summit, Swirbul left his team mates and began chasing Piccoli down, catching and dropping Murphy but falling nine seconds short of Piccoli at the line.
"That was the planning coming into the race today," said Piccoli, referring to his attack of the climb. "The guys did all they could to keep it together at the foot of the climb, because we knew that was my best chance of winning the stage and taking some time on GC. It was really aggressive all day, but the boys did an unbelievable job of rolling it back together. So, it was really nice to be able to do it for them."
Zukowsky finished sixth, 50 seconds back, with Magner tenth, and 1:30. Zukowsky moved into the lead with a 33 second advantage over Piccoli, while Magner fell to third at 36 seconds and Swirbul moved up to fourth at 42 seconds.
"I was able to manage the gap at the end," said Zukowsky. "James was super strong today, so I'm really happy to come away with the Jersey. The team was really strong today, with three finishing in the top six, so we still have a bunch of cards to play for the rest of the race. It's looking good so far."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|4:15:00
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:23
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|5
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:00:32
|6
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|7
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|8
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|0:01:12
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:13
|10
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:30
|11
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:01:37
|12
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:01:41
|13
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:04
|14
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:02:13
|15
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:19
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:27
|17
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:02:33
|18
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:00
|19
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:03:12
|20
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|21
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:03:25
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|23
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|24
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:04:41
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:08
|26
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:05:20
|27
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:05:39
|28
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:06:18
|29
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|31
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:06:26
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:06:43
|33
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:09:00
|34
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:11:08
|35
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|36
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|37
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:11:41
|38
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:12:48
|39
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:13:45
|40
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|41
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:15:32
|42
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|43
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:15:39
|44
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:15:56
|45
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:14
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|47
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:17:48
|48
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|0:18:13
|49
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:18:24
|50
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|51
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:20:00
|52
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:25:01
|53
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|54
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:26:12
|55
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|56
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|57
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|58
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|59
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|60
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|62
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|63
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|64
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|65
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|66
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|67
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|69
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:26:33
|70
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|71
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:27:27
|72
|James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|73
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:28:12
|74
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:28:18
|75
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:28:26
|76
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:29:50
|77
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|78
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|79
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|80
|William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
|81
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|82
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:30:32
|83
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:30:36
|84
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:31:16
|85
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:32:19
|86
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|87
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|88
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|89
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|90
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|91
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|0:34:05
|92
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:36:29
|93
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|0:37:07
|94
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:41:33
|95
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:42:26
|96
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:50:08
|97
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:56:49
|DNF
|John Willcox (Can) Ride With Rendall
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
|DNF
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|DNF
|Baili Guidi (Can) Team B.C.
|DNF
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|8:30:58
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|0:00:33
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:36
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:00:47
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:56
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|8
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:01:05
|9
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|0:01:34
|10
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:44
|11
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|0:01:45
|12
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|0:02:14
|13
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:37
|14
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:02:46
|15
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:52
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:58
|17
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:03:06
|18
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:33
|19
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:03:45
|20
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|21
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|0:03:58
|22
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|23
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:05:14
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:38
|25
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:05:53
|26
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:51
|27
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|28
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|29
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|0:06:59
|30
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:07:13
|31
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|0:09:33
|32
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:09:37
|33
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:11:39
|34
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:11:41
|35
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:12:14
|36
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:13:21
|37
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:16:12
|38
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:16:29
|39
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:16:47
|40
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:18:21
|41
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|42
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:19:19
|43
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:19:33
|44
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|0:20:33
|45
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:19
|46
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:22:23
|47
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:25:00
|48
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|49
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:25:34
|50
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:25:39
|51
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:43
|52
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:26:45
|53
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|54
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|55
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|56
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|57
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|58
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:26:47
|59
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:27:03
|60
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:27:06
|61
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:28:45
|62
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:28:51
|63
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:28:59
|64
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|0:29:28
|65
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:29:29
|66
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|0:29:39
|67
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|0:29:44
|68
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:30:23
|69
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|70
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:31:05
|71
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|72
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|0:31:25
|73
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:32:52
|74
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|75
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|76
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:33:20
|77
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:36:16
|78
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:37:02
|79
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:37:27
|80
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|81
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|82
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:37:48
|83
|James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:26
|84
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:42:06
|85
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:42:31
|86
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:42:59
|87
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|0:44:13
|88
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|89
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|0:45:20
|90
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|0:48:22
|91
|William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
|0:51:47
|92
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:52:08
|93
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:52:58
|94
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:54:17
|95
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:59:05
|96
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|1:01:23
|97
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|1:23:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|25
|pts
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|24
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|4
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|20
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|16
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|15
|7
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|8
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|15
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|12
|13
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|11
|14
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|9
|15
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|16
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|8
|17
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|7
|18
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|5
|19
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|4
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|21
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|3
|22
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|3
|23
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|25
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|2
|26
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|2
|27
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|1
|28
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|1
|29
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|36
|pts
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|26
|3
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|21
|4
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|20
|5
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|16
|6
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|8
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|11
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|10
|11
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|12
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|8
|13
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|8
|14
|William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
|8
|15
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|7
|17
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|6
|18
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|19
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|5
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|5
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|23
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|4
|24
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|25
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|3
|27
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|3
|28
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|2
|30
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|2
|31
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|1
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|1
|33
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floyd's pro Cycling
|25:34:44
|2
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:34
|3
|Canada
|0:03:12
|4
|Canel's-Specialized
|0:06:32
|5
|Veloselect Racing Team
|0:08:02
|6
|Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b Bmc
|0:10:04
|7
|Team b.C.
|0:16:08
|8
|303 Project Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|9
|X-speed United
|0:23:52
|10
|Dcbank pro Cycling Team
|0:26:51
|11
|Inteja Imca-Ridea
|0:29:09
|12
|Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|0:55:43
|13
|Probaclac/Devinci
|1:08:50
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk Development Team
|1:22:31
|15
|Ride With Rendall p/b Bemme
|1:29:07
