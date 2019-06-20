Trending

Tour de Beauce: Piccoli wins on Mont-Megantic

Keegan Swirbul is second, Kyle Murphy third; Zukowsky takes overall lead

Image 1 of 31

After the racing is done, comes the cleaning up

After the racing is done, comes the cleaning up
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 31

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) 6th but taking over the lead at Tour de Beauce

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) 6th but taking over the lead at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 31

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) 3rd on stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) 3rd on stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 31

James Piccoli (Canada) wins stage 2 at tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Canada) wins stage 2 at tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 5 of 31

James Piccoli (Team Canada) wins stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Team Canada) wins stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 31

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 31

Neutral start out of Lac-Megantic for stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Neutral start out of Lac-Megantic for stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 31

The weather begins to change at Tour de Beauce

The weather begins to change at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 31

Three Canadian Beauce winners - Eric Wohlberg (1995), James Piccoli (2018), Czeslaw Lukaszewicz (1991). Czeslaw won the year James was born.

Three Canadian Beauce winners - Eric Wohlberg (1995), James Piccoli (2018), Czeslaw Lukaszewicz (1991). Czeslaw won the year James was born.
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 31

The Jerseys prepared for the day ahead before stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

The Jerseys prepared for the day ahead before stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 31

Rally UHC protecting the race leader Tyler Magner during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Rally UHC protecting the race leader Tyler Magner during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 31

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team working hard at the front of the chase during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Floyd's Pro Cycling Team working hard at the front of the chase during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 31

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (left to right): Keegan Swirbul, James Piccoli, Kyle Murphy

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (left to right): Keegan Swirbul, James Piccoli, Kyle Murphy
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 31

Tour de Beauce Best Young rider Red Jersey - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team)

Tour de Beauce Best Young rider Red Jersey - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 31

Tour de Beauce Race Leader Yellow - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team

Tour de Beauce Race Leader Yellow - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 31

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 31

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) had his last day in yellow at Tour de Beauce

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) had his last day in yellow at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 31

Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 31

Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 31

Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 31

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) at Tour de Beauce

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 31

Taking on feed during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Taking on feed during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 31

Floyds Pro Cycling Team at the front of a chase group during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Floyds Pro Cycling Team at the front of a chase group during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 31

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) in yellow at Tour de Beauce during stage 2

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) in yellow at Tour de Beauce during stage 2
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 31

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 31

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 27 of 31

Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 28 of 31

Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 29 of 31

James Piccoli (Canada) climbs Mont-Megantic to win stage 2 at Tour de Beauce

James Piccoli (Canada) climbs Mont-Megantic to win stage 2 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 30 of 31

Swirbul, Piccoli and Murphy on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce

Swirbul, Piccoli and Murphy on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 31 of 31

Nicholas Zukowsky in yellow at Tour de Beauce

Nicholas Zukowsky in yellow at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)

The Tour de Beauce saw a lead change on Stage 2, with Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) moving into the Yellow Jersey after a day of hard climbing and wet conditions. Defending Beauce champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) rode himself back into contention with his stage win at the top of the Mont Megantic climb.

The 169 kilometre stage from the town of Lac-Megantic to the five kilometre finishing climb up Mont Megantic is considered the Queen stage of the Tour, with five KOM climbs on the stage. This year, riders also had to contend with heavy rain through the middle part of the race, plus fog and light rain at the top of the climb.

Rally UHC's Tyler Magner was in the Yellow Jersey after Stage 1, which he won in a sprint over Zukowsky. Both Rally and Floyd's tried to control the action, but with little success, as break attempts kept rolling off the front of the peloton on the hilly course.

By the 60 kilometre mark a group of 33 riders had opened a gap on the main field, with neither Magner or Zukowsky in the front group. Floyd's went to the front to control the gap, but it reached nearly two minutes before the group began to fall apart on the climbs. Ten riders stayed clear, while a group of 20 containing most of the top contenders formed behind. The final remnants of the break were only caught just before the base of the climb, with a group of 32 together at the base.

Piccoli came off the wheel of team mate Adam Roberge in the first 500 metres of the opening steep section of the climb to set a tempo that quickly splintered the bunch. Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) tried to follow Piccoli, while a chase group containing Magner, Zukowsky and his team mates Serghei Tvetcov and Keegan Swirbul formed behind.

Piccoli continued to set a pace that no one could follow, with Murphy sitting second and the three Floyd's riders dropping the Yellow Jersey. In the final 1500 metres before the summit, Swirbul left his team mates and began chasing Piccoli down, catching and dropping Murphy but falling nine seconds short of Piccoli at the line.

"That was the planning coming into the race today," said Piccoli, referring to his attack of the climb. "The guys did all they could to keep it together at the foot of the climb, because we knew that was my best chance of winning the stage and taking some time on GC. It was really aggressive all day, but the boys did an unbelievable job of rolling it back together. So, it was really nice to be able to do it for them."

Zukowsky finished sixth, 50 seconds back, with Magner tenth, and 1:30. Zukowsky moved into the lead with a 33 second advantage over Piccoli, while Magner fell to third at 36 seconds and Swirbul moved up to fourth at 42 seconds.

"I was able to manage the gap at the end," said Zukowsky. "James was super strong today, so I'm really happy to come away with the Jersey. The team was really strong today, with three finishing in the top six, so we still have a bunch of cards to play for the rest of the race. It's looking good so far."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Canada4:15:00
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:09
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:23
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:29
5Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:00:32
6Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
7Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:01:01
8Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:01:12
9Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:13
10Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:30
11Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:01:37
12Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:01:41
13Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:04
14Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:02:13
15Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:02:19
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:27
17Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:02:33
18Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:03:00
19Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:03:12
20Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
21Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:03:25
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:04:09
23Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
24Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:04:41
25Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:08
26Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:05:20
27Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:05:39
28Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:06:18
29Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
31Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:06:26
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:06:43
33Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:09:00
34Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:11:08
35Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
36Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
37Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:11:41
38Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:12:48
39Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:13:45
40Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
41Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:15:32
42William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
43Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:15:39
44Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:15:56
45Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:14
46Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
47Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci0:17:48
48Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:18:13
49Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:18:24
50Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:18:44
51Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:20:00
52Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:25:01
53Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
54Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:26:12
55Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
56Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
57Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
58Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
59Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
60Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
61Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
62Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
63Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
64Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
65Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
66Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
67Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
68Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
69Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:26:33
70Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
71Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:27:27
72James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:27:39
73Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:28:12
74Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:28:18
75James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:28:26
76Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:29:50
77Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
78Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
79Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
80William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
81Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
82Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:30:32
83Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:30:36
84Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:31:16
85Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:32:19
86Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
87Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
88Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
89Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
90Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
91Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:34:05
92Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:36:29
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project0:37:07
94Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:41:33
95Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:42:26
96Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:50:08
97Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:56:49
DNFJohn Willcox (Can) Ride With Rendall
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
DNFJake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
DNFBaili Guidi (Can) Team B.C.
DNFRolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
DNFJustin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling8:30:58
2James Piccoli (Can) Canada0:00:33
3Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:36
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:42
5Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:47
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:56
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling0:01:02
8Adam Roberge (Can) Canada0:01:05
9Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb0:01:34
10Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:44
11Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect0:01:45
12Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect0:02:14
13Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:37
14Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:02:46
15Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:02:52
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:58
17Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:03:06
18Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:03:33
19Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:03:45
20Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
21Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada0:03:58
22Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:04:42
23Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:05:14
24Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:38
25Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect0:05:53
26Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:51
27Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
28Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
29Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect0:06:59
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:07:13
31Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.0:09:33
32Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:09:37
33Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:11:39
34Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:11:41
35Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:12:14
36Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:13:21
37Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:16:12
38Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:16:29
39Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling0:16:47
40Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci0:18:21
41Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:19:16
42William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:19:19
43Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:19:33
44Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.0:20:33
45Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:19
46Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:22:23
47Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:25:00
48Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
49Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:25:34
50Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:25:39
51Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:43
52Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:26:45
53Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
54Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
55Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
56Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
57Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
58Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:26:47
59Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:27:03
60Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:27:06
61Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:28:45
62Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:28:51
63James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:28:59
64Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.0:29:28
65Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:29:29
66Michael Foley (Can) Canada0:29:39
67Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:29:44
68Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:30:23
69Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
70Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:31:05
71Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:31:09
72Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci0:31:25
73Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:32:52
74Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
75Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
76Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:33:20
77Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:36:16
78Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:37:02
79Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall0:37:27
80Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
81Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
82Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:37:48
83James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:38:26
84Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:42:06
85Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:42:31
86Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:42:59
87Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.0:44:13
88Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
89Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline0:45:20
90Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project0:48:22
91William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect0:51:47
92Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:52:08
93Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall0:52:58
94Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:54:17
95Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:59:05
96Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental1:01:23
97Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team1:23:35

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized25pts
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling24
3Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling21
4Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc20
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team16
6James Piccoli (Can) Canada15
7Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling15
8Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada15
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling14
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling12
12Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect12
13Adam Roberge (Can) Canada11
14Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb9
15Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling9
16Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct8
17Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall7
18Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized5
19Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect4
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
21Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized3
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc3
23Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team3
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
25Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental2
26Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team2
27Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized1
28Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental1
29Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized36pts
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling26
3Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada21
4James Piccoli (Can) Canada20
5Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect16
6Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team15
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14
8Adam Roberge (Can) Canada11
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling11
10Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle10
11Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling10
12Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb8
13Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized8
14William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect8
15Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling7
16Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc7
17Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project6
18Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling5
19Derek Gee (Can) Canada5
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling5
21Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc5
22Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
23Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized4
24Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling4
25Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling4
26Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.3
27Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect3
28Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team2
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.2
30James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle2
31Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized1
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc1
33Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floyd's pro Cycling25:34:44
2Rally UHC Cycling0:01:34
3Canada0:03:12
4Canel's-Specialized0:06:32
5Veloselect Racing Team0:08:02
6Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b Bmc0:10:04
7Team b.C.0:16:08
8303 Project Cycling Team0:20:27
9X-speed United0:23:52
10Dcbank pro Cycling Team0:26:51
11Inteja Imca-Ridea0:29:09
12Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle0:55:43
13Probaclac/Devinci1:08:50
14Team Novo Nordisk Development Team1:22:31
15Ride With Rendall p/b Bemme1:29:07

 

Latest on Cyclingnews