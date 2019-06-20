Image 1 of 31 After the racing is done, comes the cleaning up (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 31 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) 6th but taking over the lead at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 31 Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) 3rd on stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 31 James Piccoli (Canada) wins stage 2 at tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 5 of 31 James Piccoli (Team Canada) wins stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 31 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyds Pro Cycling Team) drives the pace during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 31 Neutral start out of Lac-Megantic for stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 31 The weather begins to change at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 31 Three Canadian Beauce winners - Eric Wohlberg (1995), James Piccoli (2018), Czeslaw Lukaszewicz (1991). Czeslaw won the year James was born. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 31 The Jerseys prepared for the day ahead before stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 31 Rally UHC protecting the race leader Tyler Magner during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 31 Floyd's Pro Cycling Team working hard at the front of the chase during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 31 Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium (left to right): Keegan Swirbul, James Piccoli, Kyle Murphy (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 31 Tour de Beauce Best Young rider Red Jersey - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 31 Tour de Beauce Race Leader Yellow - Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 31 James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 31 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) had his last day in yellow at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 31 Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 31 Fog settled in at the top of a KOM during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 31 Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 31 Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC Cycling) at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 31 Taking on feed during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 31 Floyds Pro Cycling Team at the front of a chase group during stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 31 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) in yellow at Tour de Beauce during stage 2 (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 31 James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 31 James Piccoli (Team Canada) leading the bunch lower on the climb up Mont Megantic at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 27 of 31 Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 28 of 31 Stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 29 of 31 James Piccoli (Canada) climbs Mont-Megantic to win stage 2 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 30 of 31 Swirbul, Piccoli and Murphy on the stage 2 podium at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 31 of 31 Nicholas Zukowsky in yellow at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)

The Tour de Beauce saw a lead change on Stage 2, with Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) moving into the Yellow Jersey after a day of hard climbing and wet conditions. Defending Beauce champion James Piccoli (Team Canada) rode himself back into contention with his stage win at the top of the Mont Megantic climb.

The 169 kilometre stage from the town of Lac-Megantic to the five kilometre finishing climb up Mont Megantic is considered the Queen stage of the Tour, with five KOM climbs on the stage. This year, riders also had to contend with heavy rain through the middle part of the race, plus fog and light rain at the top of the climb.

Rally UHC's Tyler Magner was in the Yellow Jersey after Stage 1, which he won in a sprint over Zukowsky. Both Rally and Floyd's tried to control the action, but with little success, as break attempts kept rolling off the front of the peloton on the hilly course.

By the 60 kilometre mark a group of 33 riders had opened a gap on the main field, with neither Magner or Zukowsky in the front group. Floyd's went to the front to control the gap, but it reached nearly two minutes before the group began to fall apart on the climbs. Ten riders stayed clear, while a group of 20 containing most of the top contenders formed behind. The final remnants of the break were only caught just before the base of the climb, with a group of 32 together at the base.

Piccoli came off the wheel of team mate Adam Roberge in the first 500 metres of the opening steep section of the climb to set a tempo that quickly splintered the bunch. Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) tried to follow Piccoli, while a chase group containing Magner, Zukowsky and his team mates Serghei Tvetcov and Keegan Swirbul formed behind.

Piccoli continued to set a pace that no one could follow, with Murphy sitting second and the three Floyd's riders dropping the Yellow Jersey. In the final 1500 metres before the summit, Swirbul left his team mates and began chasing Piccoli down, catching and dropping Murphy but falling nine seconds short of Piccoli at the line.

"That was the planning coming into the race today," said Piccoli, referring to his attack of the climb. "The guys did all they could to keep it together at the foot of the climb, because we knew that was my best chance of winning the stage and taking some time on GC. It was really aggressive all day, but the boys did an unbelievable job of rolling it back together. So, it was really nice to be able to do it for them."

Zukowsky finished sixth, 50 seconds back, with Magner tenth, and 1:30. Zukowsky moved into the lead with a 33 second advantage over Piccoli, while Magner fell to third at 36 seconds and Swirbul moved up to fourth at 42 seconds.

"I was able to manage the gap at the end," said Zukowsky. "James was super strong today, so I'm really happy to come away with the Jersey. The team was really strong today, with three finishing in the top six, so we still have a bunch of cards to play for the rest of the race. It's looking good so far."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 4:15:00 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:09 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:23 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:29 5 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:00:32 6 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 7 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:01:01 8 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:12 9 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:13 10 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:30 11 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:01:37 12 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:41 13 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:04 14 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:02:13 15 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:19 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:27 17 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:02:33 18 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:00 19 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:03:12 20 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 21 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:03:25 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 23 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 24 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:04:41 25 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:08 26 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:05:20 27 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:05:39 28 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:06:18 29 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 31 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 0:06:26 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:06:43 33 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:09:00 34 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:11:08 35 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 36 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 37 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:11:41 38 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:12:48 39 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:13:45 40 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 41 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:15:32 42 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 43 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:15:39 44 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:15:56 45 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:16:14 46 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 47 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 0:17:48 48 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 0:18:13 49 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:18:24 50 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 51 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:20:00 52 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:25:01 53 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 54 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:26:12 55 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 56 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 57 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 58 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 59 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 60 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 61 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 62 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 63 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 64 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 65 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 66 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 67 Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 68 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 69 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:26:33 70 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 71 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:27:27 72 James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:27:39 73 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:28:12 74 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:28:18 75 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:28:26 76 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:29:50 77 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 78 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 79 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 80 William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect 81 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 82 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:30:32 83 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:30:36 84 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:31:16 85 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:32:19 86 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 87 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 88 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 89 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 90 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 91 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:34:05 92 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:36:29 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 0:37:07 94 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:41:33 95 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:42:26 96 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:50:08 97 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:56:49 DNF John Willcox (Can) Ride With Rendall DNF Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall DNF Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project DNF Baili Guidi (Can) Team B.C. DNF Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team DNF Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline DNF Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 8:30:58 2 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 0:00:33 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:36 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:00:42 5 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:00:47 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:56 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:01:02 8 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 0:01:05 9 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 0:01:34 10 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:44 11 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 0:01:45 12 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 0:02:14 13 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:37 14 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:02:46 15 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:52 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:58 17 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:03:06 18 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:33 19 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:03:45 20 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 21 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada 0:03:58 22 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 23 Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:05:14 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:38 25 Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect 0:05:53 26 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:06:51 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 28 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 29 Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect 0:06:59 30 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:07:13 31 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 0:09:33 32 Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada 0:09:37 33 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:11:39 34 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:11:41 35 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:12:14 36 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:13:21 37 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:16:12 38 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:16:29 39 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 0:16:47 40 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 0:18:21 41 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:19:16 42 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:19:19 43 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 0:19:33 44 Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C. 0:20:33 45 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:19 46 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:22:23 47 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 0:25:00 48 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 49 Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:25:34 50 Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:25:39 51 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:43 52 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:26:45 53 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 54 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 55 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall 56 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team 57 Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect 58 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:26:47 59 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:27:03 60 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:27:06 61 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:28:45 62 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:28:51 63 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:28:59 64 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C. 0:29:28 65 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:29:29 66 Michael Foley (Can) Canada 0:29:39 67 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 0:29:44 68 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:30:23 69 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 70 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:31:05 71 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:31:09 72 Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci 0:31:25 73 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 0:32:52 74 Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect 75 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 76 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:33:20 77 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:36:16 78 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:37:02 79 Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:37:27 80 Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team 81 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 82 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:37:48 83 James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:38:26 84 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:42:06 85 Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 0:42:31 86 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:42:59 87 Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C. 0:44:13 88 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 89 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 0:45:20 90 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 0:48:22 91 William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect 0:51:47 92 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 0:52:08 93 Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:52:58 94 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:54:17 95 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team 0:59:05 96 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 1:01:23 97 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team 1:23:35

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 25 pts 2 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 24 3 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 4 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 20 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 16 6 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 15 7 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 15 8 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 15 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 14 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 12 12 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 12 13 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 11 14 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 9 15 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 9 16 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 8 17 Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall 7 18 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 5 19 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 4 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 21 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 3 22 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 3 23 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 3 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 25 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 2 26 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team 2 27 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 1 28 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 1 29 Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 36 pts 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 26 3 Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada 21 4 James Piccoli (Can) Canada 20 5 Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect 16 6 Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 15 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14 8 Adam Roberge (Can) Canada 11 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 11 10 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 10 11 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 12 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 8 13 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 8 14 William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect 8 15 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 7 16 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 7 17 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 6 18 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 5 19 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 5 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 5 21 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 5 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 23 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 4 24 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 25 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 4 26 Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C. 3 27 Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect 3 28 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 2 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C. 2 30 James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle 2 31 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 1 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 1 33 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1