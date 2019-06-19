Magner wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce
Rally UHC rider takes first leader's jersey ahead of Zukowsky and Rhim
Stage 1: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Rally UHC Cycling's Tyler Magner beat Floyd's Pro Cycling rival Nickolas Zukowsky by a tire's width on the opening 177 kilometre stage of the 34th edition of the Tour de Beauce, to don the Yellow JerseyWednesday in Saint-Georges.
Magner and Zukowsky, along with Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) bridged up to an early three-rider breakaway at the 100 kilometre mark. The original break contained Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental) and Ignacio Prado (Canels Specialized), and went clear 30 kilometres into the stage. They quickly opened a commanding gap that stretched to six minutes before Arapahoe-Hincapie went to the front on the KOM climb and splintered the field.
Twenty riders initially went clear of the field in the chase, which knocked two minutes of the lead very quickly. All but Magner, Zukowsky and Rhim drifted back to the bunch, with the three remaining chasers catching the leaders within 10 kilometres.
The six were working smoothly together and still had a three-minute gap with 25 kilometres to go, but the bunch was chasing and the lead began shrinking. Jamieson was having problems with his cogset, and he and Prado fell off the pace with five kilometres to go. The gap was shrinking to just over a minute as they entered the final kilometre, but the break would stay away.
At 400 metres to go, the riders made a right onto an uphill finishing straight. Magner and Zukowsky battled side by side all the way to the line, with both throwing their bikes. Rhim took third just behind them. After time bonuses are factored in, Magner leads Zukowsky by four seconds, with Rhim a further two seconds in arrears. Prado took the Sprint jersey and Jamieson the Polka Dot climber's jersey.
"The first hour was very hard until it calmed down after the break went," said Magner. "But then Arapahoe did a really big effort on the KOM and blew the race apart. The three of us bridged across to the break after that; I think the three of us had different interests. Nick [Zukowsky] was thinking about GC while Brendan [Rhim] and I were thinking more about the stage. Nick was really coming up on me in the end, so I had to dig pretty hard."
Zukowsky took the Best Young Rider jersey, less than a week after winning the overall title at the GP Cycliste de Saguenay.
"Last week was the biggest result of my career, so I was coming in here with a lot of confidence," he said. "The race was pretty aggressive, and next thing I knew I was up the road again with a couple of strong guys. It played out well in the end, and I almost got Ty. But, it's a pretty good position to be in with the stages coming up."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4:15:14
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|3
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|4
|Bruno Langlois (Can)
|0:00:15
|5
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:37
|6
|Adam Jamieson (Can)
|0:00:43
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:15
|8
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|Max Rubarth (Can)
|0:01:17
|10
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|11
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|12
|Matthew Zimmer (USA)
|13
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|14
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned)
|15
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|16
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|17
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|18
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|19
|Clément Maertens (Fra)
|20
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|21
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|22
|Boris Carene (Fra)
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|25
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|26
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|27
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|28
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|29
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|30
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra)
|31
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|32
|Yordan Andreev (Bul)
|33
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|35
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|36
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|37
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|38
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|39
|Alexander Amiri (Can)
|40
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can)
|41
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|42
|Alexandre Latil (Fra)
|43
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|44
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|45
|Lucas Dauge (Fra)
|46
|Barry Miller (USA)
|47
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|48
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|49
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|50
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|52
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|53
|Marko Pavlič (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|55
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|56
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|57
|James Mc Kay (GBr)
|58
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|59
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|60
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|61
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|62
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra)
|63
|Curtis White (USA)
|64
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|65
|Ethan Pauly (Can)
|66
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|67
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:01:35
|68
|Hamish Beadle (NZl)
|0:01:45
|69
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:04:31
|70
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:04:42
|71
|Olivier Peloquin (Can)
|72
|Derek Gee (Can)
|0:04:45
|73
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:49
|74
|James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|75
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:11:59
|76
|Arnaud Andre (Fra)
|77
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can)
|78
|Justin Purificati (Can)
|79
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|80
|Michael Foley (Can)
|81
|Jacob Lacroix (Can)
|82
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|83
|Reid Mcclure (Can)
|84
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|85
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|86
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|87
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|88
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|90
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|91
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|92
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:18:45
|93
|Chris Macleod (Can)
|94
|William Goodfellow (Can)
|0:22:41
|95
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa)
|0:22:42
|96
|Baili Guidi (Can)
|97
|John Willcox (Can)
|98
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|99
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|100
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA)
|0:27:30
|101
|Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
|102
|Lukas Conly (Can)
|103
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb)
|OTL
|Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
|OTL
|Edward Walsh (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|OTL
|David Dawson (USA) Team Skyline
|OTL
|Juan Ramon Juarez Garrido (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|OTL
|Florian Heymans (Fra)
|DNF
|Brendan Cowley (Can)
|DNF
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|DNS
|Adrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4:15:04
|2
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|0:00:06
|4
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:38
|6
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|0:00:48
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:25
|8
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:01:27
|10
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|11
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|12
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
|13
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|14
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|15
|Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|16
|Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|17
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|18
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|19
|Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|20
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|21
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|22
|Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
|23
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|24
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|25
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|26
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
|27
|Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|28
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|29
|Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
|30
|Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|31
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|32
|Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|33
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|34
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|35
|Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
|36
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|37
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|38
|Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|39
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
|40
|Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
|41
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|42
|Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
|43
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|44
|Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|45
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|46
|Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
|47
|Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|48
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
|49
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|50
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
|51
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
|52
|Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
|53
|Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
|55
|Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|56
|Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|57
|James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|58
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|59
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|60
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|61
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
|62
|Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|63
|Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
|64
|Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
|65
|Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
|66
|Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|67
|Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
|0:01:45
|68
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:01:55
|69
|William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:04:41
|70
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|0:04:52
|71
|Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
|72
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|0:04:55
|73
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:59
|74
|James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|75
|Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
|0:12:09
|76
|Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
|77
|Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
|78
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
|79
|Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
|80
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|81
|Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
|82
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|83
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|84
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|85
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|86
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|87
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|88
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
|90
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|91
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|92
|Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
|0:18:55
|93
|Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
|94
|William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect
|0:22:51
|95
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:22:52
|96
|Baili Guidi (Can) Team B.C.
|97
|John Willcox (Can) Ride With Rendall
|98
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|0:23:32
|100
|Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|0:27:40
|101
|Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
|102
|Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
|103
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
|104
|Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
|0:54:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy