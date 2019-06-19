Trending

Magner wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce

Rally UHC rider takes first leader's jersey ahead of Zukowsky and Rhim

Image 1 of 23

2018 Tour de Beauce winner James Piccoli (Team Canada)

2018 Tour de Beauce winner James Piccoli (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 23

The six leaders heading to the finish during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

The six leaders heading to the finish during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 23

The six leaders get a little advice during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

The six leaders get a little advice during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 23

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC), Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) and Tyler Magner (Rally UHC)

Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC), Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) and Tyler Magner (Rally UHC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 23

A chase group drops the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

A chase group drops the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 23

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 23

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 23

Ty Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) takes the win during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce over Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling)

Ty Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) takes the win during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce over Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 23

Stage 1 at the 2019 Tour de Beauce

Stage 1 at the 2019 Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 23

A break goes up the road during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

A break goes up the road during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 23

The early breakaway gets underway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

The early breakaway gets underway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 23

Ponkratov Dmitriy (Novo Nordisk) gets some race advice uring stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Ponkratov Dmitriy (Novo Nordisk) gets some race advice uring stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 23

The 3 rider break: Bruno Langlois, Adam Jamieson and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez at Tour de Beauce

The 3 rider break: Bruno Langlois, Adam Jamieson and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 23

The 3 rider break during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce: Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team), Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's - Specialized)

The 3 rider break during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce: Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team), Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's - Specialized)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 23

Hincapie, Floyds and Rally DS's hold a conference to decide when to start chasing during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Hincapie, Floyds and Rally DS's hold a conference to decide when to start chasing during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 23

Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team) at the front of the break during stage 1 at the Tour de Beauce

Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team) at the front of the break during stage 1 at the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 23

Zukowsky, Magner and Rhim on the stage 1 podium for Tour de Beauce

Zukowsky, Magner and Rhim on the stage 1 podium for Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 18 of 23

The break on stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's-Specialized), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team)

The break on stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's-Specialized), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 23

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie)

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 23

Stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce: Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie)

Stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce: Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 23

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) Best Young Rider Red jersey, Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) Yellow Leader's jersey, Adam Jamieson (Team Canada KoM) jersey.

Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) Best Young Rider Red jersey, Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) Yellow Leader's jersey, Adam Jamieson (Team Canada KoM) jersey.
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 23

Ty Magner beats Nick Zukowsky to win stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Ty Magner beats Nick Zukowsky to win stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)
Image 23 of 23

The breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

The breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)

Rally UHC Cycling's Tyler Magner beat Floyd's Pro Cycling rival Nickolas Zukowsky by a tire's width on the opening 177 kilometre stage of the 34th edition of the Tour de Beauce, to don the Yellow JerseyWednesday in Saint-Georges.

Magner and Zukowsky, along with Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) bridged up to an early three-rider breakaway at the 100 kilometre mark. The original break contained Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental) and Ignacio Prado (Canels Specialized), and went clear 30 kilometres into the stage. They quickly opened a commanding gap that stretched to six minutes before Arapahoe-Hincapie went to the front on the KOM climb and splintered the field.

Twenty riders initially went clear of the field in the chase, which knocked two minutes of the lead very quickly. All but Magner, Zukowsky and Rhim drifted back to the bunch, with the three remaining chasers catching the leaders within 10 kilometres.

The six were working smoothly together and still had a three-minute gap with 25 kilometres to go, but the bunch was chasing and the lead began shrinking. Jamieson was having problems with his cogset, and he and Prado fell off the pace with five kilometres to go. The gap was shrinking to just over a minute as they entered the final kilometre, but the break would stay away.

At 400 metres to go, the riders made a right onto an uphill finishing straight. Magner and Zukowsky battled side by side all the way to the line, with both throwing their bikes. Rhim took third just behind them. After time bonuses are factored in, Magner leads Zukowsky by four seconds, with Rhim a further two seconds in arrears. Prado took the Sprint jersey and Jamieson the Polka Dot climber's jersey.

"The first hour was very hard until it calmed down after the break went," said Magner. "But then Arapahoe did a really big effort on the KOM and blew the race apart. The three of us bridged across to the break after that; I think the three of us had different interests. Nick [Zukowsky] was thinking about GC while Brendan [Rhim] and I were thinking more about the stage. Nick was really coming up on me in the end, so I had to dig pretty hard."

Zukowsky took the Best Young Rider jersey, less than a week after winning the overall title at the GP Cycliste de Saguenay.

"Last week was the biggest result of my career, so I was coming in here with a lot of confidence," he said. "The race was pretty aggressive, and next thing I knew I was up the road again with a couple of strong guys. It played out well in the end, and I almost got Ty. But, it's a pretty good position to be in with the stages coming up."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4:15:14
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
3Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
4Bruno Langlois (Can)0:00:15
5Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:00:37
6Adam Jamieson (Can)0:00:43
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:15
8Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
9Max Rubarth (Can)0:01:17
10Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
11Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
12Matthew Zimmer (USA)
13Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
14Gerd De Keijzer (Ned)
15Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
16Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
17James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
18Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
19Clément Maertens (Fra)
20Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
21Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
22Boris Carene (Fra)
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
25Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
26Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
27Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
28Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
29Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
30Loïc Trouillot (Fra)
31Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
32Yordan Andreev (Bul)
33Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
35Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
36Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
37Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
38Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
39Alexander Amiri (Can)
40Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can)
41Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
42Alexandre Latil (Fra)
43Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
44Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
45Lucas Dauge (Fra)
46Barry Miller (USA)
47Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
48Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
49Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
50Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
52Stephen Hyde (USA)
53Marko Pavlič (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
54Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
55Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
56Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
57James Mc Kay (GBr)
58Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
59Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
60Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
61Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
62Stéphen Boterel (Fra)
63Curtis White (USA)
64Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
65Ethan Pauly (Can)
66Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
67Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:01:35
68Hamish Beadle (NZl)0:01:45
69William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:04:31
70Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:04:42
71Olivier Peloquin (Can)
72Derek Gee (Can)0:04:45
73Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:49
74James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:11:31
75Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:11:59
76Arnaud Andre (Fra)
77Jackson Bocksnick (Can)
78Justin Purificati (Can)
79Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
80Michael Foley (Can)
81Jacob Lacroix (Can)
82Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
83Reid Mcclure (Can)
84Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
85Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
86Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
87Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
88Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
89Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
90Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
91Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
92Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:18:45
93Chris Macleod (Can)
94William Goodfellow (Can)0:22:41
95Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa)0:22:42
96Baili Guidi (Can)
97John Willcox (Can)
98Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
99Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
100Logan Lakota Phippen (USA)0:27:30
101Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
102Lukas Conly (Can)
103Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb)
OTLAndrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline
OTLEdward Walsh (Can) Xspeed United Continental
OTLDavid Dawson (USA) Team Skyline
OTLJuan Ramon Juarez Garrido (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
OTLFlorian Heymans (Fra)
DNFBrendan Cowley (Can)
DNFMehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
DNFRyan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
DNSAdrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4:15:04
2Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling0:00:04
3Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc0:00:06
4Bruno Langlois (Can) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:00:21
5Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:00:38
6Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada0:00:48
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:25
8Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
9Max Rubarth (Can) Ride With Rendall0:01:27
10Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
11Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
12Matthew Zimmer (USA) VeloSelect
13Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
14Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk Development Team
15Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
16Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
17James Piccoli (Can) Canada
18Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
19Clément Maertens (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
20Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
21Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
22Boris Carene (Fra) VeloSelect
23Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
24Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
25Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
26Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline
27Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
28Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
29Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb
30Loïc Trouillot (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
31Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
32Yordan Andreev (Bul) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
33Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
34Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
35Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling
36Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
37Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
38Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental
39Alexander Amiri (Can) Team B.C.
40Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) Ride With Rendall
41Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
42Alexandre Latil (Fra) VeloSelect
43Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
44Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct
45Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk Development Team
46Barry Miller (USA) VeloSelect
47Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
48Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling
49Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
50Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling
51Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling
52Stephen Hyde (USA) VeloSelect
53Marko Pavli_ (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
54Jordan Cheyne (Can) Team B.C.
55Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
56Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
57James Mc Kay (GBr) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
58Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
59Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
60Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
61Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project
62Stéphen Boterel (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
63Curtis White (USA) VeloSelect
64Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci
65Ethan Pauly (Can) Team B.C.
66Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
67Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct0:01:45
68Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:01:55
69William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental0:04:41
70Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada0:04:52
71Olivier Peloquin (Can) Probaclac/Devinci
72Derek Gee (Can) Canada0:04:55
73Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:59
74James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:11:41
75Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental0:12:09
76Arnaud Andre (Fra) Asptt Nancy Meurthe et Moselle
77Jackson Bocksnick (Can) Team B.C.
78Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall
79Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline
80Michael Foley (Can) Canada
81Jacob Lacroix (Can) Ride With Rendall
82Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci
83Reid Mcclure (Can) Novo Nordisk Development Team
84Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
85Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
86Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
87Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
88Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
89Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project
90Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc
91Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
92Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci0:18:55
93Chris Macleod (Can) Team B.C.
94William Goodfellow (Can) VeloSelect0:22:51
95Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:22:52
96Baili Guidi (Can) Team B.C.
97John Willcox (Can) Ride With Rendall
98Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:23:12
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team0:23:32
100Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) Novo Nordisk Development Team0:27:40
101Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline
102Lukas Conly (Can) Ride With Rendall
103Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) Novo Nordisk Development Team
104Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline0:54:41

