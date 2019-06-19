Image 1 of 23 2018 Tour de Beauce winner James Piccoli (Team Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 23 The six leaders heading to the finish during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 23 The six leaders get a little advice during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 23 Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC), Nick Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) and Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 23 A chase group drops the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 23 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe/Hincapie p/b BMC) in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 23 Adam de Vos (Rally UHC) and Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling Team) during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 23 Ty Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) takes the win during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce over Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 23 Stage 1 at the 2019 Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 23 A break goes up the road during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 23 The early breakaway gets underway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 23 Ponkratov Dmitriy (Novo Nordisk) gets some race advice uring stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 23 The 3 rider break: Bruno Langlois, Adam Jamieson and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 23 The 3 rider break during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce: Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team), Adam Jamieson (Team Canada) and Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's - Specialized) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 23 Hincapie, Floyds and Rally DS's hold a conference to decide when to start chasing during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 23 Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team) at the front of the break during stage 1 at the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 23 Zukowsky, Magner and Rhim on the stage 1 podium for Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 18 of 23 The break on stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (left to right): Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Ignacio De Jesus Prado Juarez (Canel's-Specialized), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 23 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) leading Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 23 Stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce: Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling), Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) and Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 23 Nicolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling) Best Young Rider Red jersey, Tyler Magner (Rally UHC Cycling) Yellow Leader's jersey, Adam Jamieson (Team Canada KoM) jersey. (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 23 Ty Magner beats Nick Zukowsky to win stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau) Image 23 of 23 The breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour De Beauce/Jerome Gendreau)

Rally UHC Cycling's Tyler Magner beat Floyd's Pro Cycling rival Nickolas Zukowsky by a tire's width on the opening 177 kilometre stage of the 34th edition of the Tour de Beauce, to don the Yellow JerseyWednesday in Saint-Georges.

Magner and Zukowsky, along with Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) bridged up to an early three-rider breakaway at the 100 kilometre mark. The original break contained Adam Jamieson (Team Canada), Bruno Langlois (Brunei Continental) and Ignacio Prado (Canels Specialized), and went clear 30 kilometres into the stage. They quickly opened a commanding gap that stretched to six minutes before Arapahoe-Hincapie went to the front on the KOM climb and splintered the field.

Twenty riders initially went clear of the field in the chase, which knocked two minutes of the lead very quickly. All but Magner, Zukowsky and Rhim drifted back to the bunch, with the three remaining chasers catching the leaders within 10 kilometres.

The six were working smoothly together and still had a three-minute gap with 25 kilometres to go, but the bunch was chasing and the lead began shrinking. Jamieson was having problems with his cogset, and he and Prado fell off the pace with five kilometres to go. The gap was shrinking to just over a minute as they entered the final kilometre, but the break would stay away.

At 400 metres to go, the riders made a right onto an uphill finishing straight. Magner and Zukowsky battled side by side all the way to the line, with both throwing their bikes. Rhim took third just behind them. After time bonuses are factored in, Magner leads Zukowsky by four seconds, with Rhim a further two seconds in arrears. Prado took the Sprint jersey and Jamieson the Polka Dot climber's jersey.

"The first hour was very hard until it calmed down after the break went," said Magner. "But then Arapahoe did a really big effort on the KOM and blew the race apart. The three of us bridged across to the break after that; I think the three of us had different interests. Nick [Zukowsky] was thinking about GC while Brendan [Rhim] and I were thinking more about the stage. Nick was really coming up on me in the end, so I had to dig pretty hard."

Zukowsky took the Best Young Rider jersey, less than a week after winning the overall title at the GP Cycliste de Saguenay.

"Last week was the biggest result of my career, so I was coming in here with a lot of confidence," he said. "The race was pretty aggressive, and next thing I knew I was up the road again with a couple of strong guys. It played out well in the end, and I almost got Ty. But, it's a pretty good position to be in with the stages coming up."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4:15:14 2 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 3 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 4 Bruno Langlois (Can) 0:00:15 5 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:37 6 Adam Jamieson (Can) 0:00:43 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:15 8 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 9 Max Rubarth (Can) 0:01:17 10 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 11 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 12 Matthew Zimmer (USA) 13 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 14 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) 15 Jasper Albrecht (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 16 Felix Boutin (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 17 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling 18 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 19 Clément Maertens (Fra) 20 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 21 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 22 Boris Carene (Fra) 23 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 24 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 25 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 26 Parker Kyzer (USA) Team Skyline 27 Dylan Mckenna (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 28 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 29 Ben Katerberg (Can) Development Team Sunweb 30 Loïc Trouillot (Fra) 31 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 32 Yordan Andreev (Bul) 33 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 34 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 35 Robin Plamondon (Can) Floyd's pro Cycling 36 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 37 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 38 Ryan Roth (Can) Xspeed United Continental 39 Alexander Amiri (Can) 40 Emile Farrell-dessureault (Can) 41 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 42 Alexandre Latil (Fra) 43 Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling 44 Miguel Luis Álvarez Ayala (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 45 Lucas Dauge (Fra) 46 Barry Miller (USA) 47 Seth Jones (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 48 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's pro Cycling 49 Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project 50 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's pro Cycling 51 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's pro Cycling 52 Stephen Hyde (USA) 53 Marko Pavlič (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 54 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling 55 Travis Samuel (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 56 Mitchell Ketler (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 57 James Mc Kay (GBr) 58 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 59 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 60 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 61 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (CRc) 303 Project 62 Stéphen Boterel (Fra) 63 Curtis White (USA) 64 Sean Gardner (USA) Probaclac / Devinci 65 Ethan Pauly (Can) 66 Jordan Schmidt (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 67 Elvys Reyes (PuR) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct 0:01:35 68 Hamish Beadle (NZl) 0:01:45 69 William Elliott (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:04:31 70 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:04:42 71 Olivier Peloquin (Can) 72 Derek Gee (Can) 0:04:45 73 Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:49 74 James Jobber (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:11:31 75 Connor Sens (Aus) Xspeed United Continental 0:11:59 76 Arnaud Andre (Fra) 77 Jackson Bocksnick (Can) 78 Justin Purificati (Can) 79 Adam Carr (USA) Team Skyline 80 Michael Foley (Can) 81 Jacob Lacroix (Can) 82 Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 83 Reid Mcclure (Can) 84 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 85 Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project 86 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 87 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 88 Rolly Weaver (USA) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 89 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) 303 Project 90 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe | Hincapie Powered by Bmc 91 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 92 Connor Toppings (Can) Probaclac / Devinci 0:18:45 93 Chris Macleod (Can) 94 William Goodfellow (Can) 0:22:41 95 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Spa) 0:22:42 96 Baili Guidi (Can) 97 John Willcox (Can) 98 Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 99 Joshua Kropf (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team 100 Logan Lakota Phippen (USA) 0:27:30 101 Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Skyline 102 Lukas Conly (Can) 103 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Uzb) OTL Andrew Scott (USA) Team Skyline OTL Edward Walsh (Can) Xspeed United Continental OTL David Dawson (USA) Team Skyline OTL Juan Ramon Juarez Garrido (Mex) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct OTL Florian Heymans (Fra) DNF Brendan Cowley (Can) DNF Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team DNF Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline DNS Adrian Santiago Nuñez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja Imca-Ridea Dct