Image 1 of 20 Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) wins stage 2 of Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 20 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Pat McCarty (Bissell) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 20 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) leads the break as they start the first finishing circuit (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 20 Novo Nordisk leads the chase on the first lap of the finishing circuit (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 20 Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium: 1st Guillaume Boivin (Canada), 2nd Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), 3rd Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 20 Kisses for Jim Stemper (5-hr Energy) who remains in the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 20 The jerseys after stage 2: Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in KOM, Guillaume Boivin (Canada) in yellow and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) in red (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 20 Canadian National Team takes over the front to chase the break on final lap (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 20 Maple syrup for the stage winners at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 20 Philip Mooney gets a push from his DS Sebastian Alexandre after a flat (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 20 Bontrager continues to set the pace (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 20 Embrocation for Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) for another rainy and cold day in Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 13 of 20 Riders shelter from the rain before the start (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 14 of 20 The jerseys get called to the front before the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 15 of 20 A flurry of attacks early in the stage (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 16 of 20 Field responds to early attacks in the stage (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 17 of 20 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell), Joey Rosskopft (Hincapie Sportswear) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 18 of 20 Cold rainy day for all including Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 19 of 20 Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) jumps from the field to get remaining KOM points (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 20 of 20 Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) takes over the yellow jersey (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Guillaume Boivin of the Canadian National Team was finally able to breathe a big sigh of relief after his bunch sprint win at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, it was a long-time coming for the 24-year-old who was sidelined with a knee injury at the end of his very promising 2010 season. Taking over the front of the race with a scant three kilometers to go, Boivin's team reeled in the early break with 500 meters to go and set him up for the sprint.

"We knew that we had the legs and the capability of taking charge on the final lap and to bring it home. Perfect. The guys were incredible. There was still 30 or 40 seconds on the line with three kilometers, it's not easy to bring it back. The whole team was super strong and then Dominique Rollin gave me a great lead-out, in the end all I had to do was finish the job. It's fun to have a team that works so well together like that," said Boivin.

"It's a relief to get a victory at home and also I haven't a win since the end of 2010. I hope that it will remove a bit of pressure from my shoulders and that I can rebuild my confidence and build on the win. But again, I'm really happy and the team was amazing today."

Teamwork was also key for both second placed Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) and stage 1 winner Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) who finished third in the bunch sprint.

"The final three laps were a little bit hectic, a little of fighting, I crashed also on the last circuit lap but I came back, I had to change my bike and then I had good teamwork, they brought me back," Friedemann explained. "Clint Avery brought me to the front on the last kilometer and I was in fourth position on the last 500 meters, and then I started my sprint but actually I went on the wrong side and got a little bit boxed in and the door was closed. And so on the last 50 meters, I caught up to two riders and I was second finally. Good."

"In the finale, they did an incredible job," commented Stuyven. "Tanner [Putt] kept me in front for the sprint and Canada closed the last gap, it was up to them. I had already my stage win, if they wanted to win, they had to close the last gap and they did it, they did a good job and Tanner did a good job of putting me in a good position for the sprint."

With the victory, Boivin took over the yellow jersey as well as the white points leader jersey from Stuyven's shoulders. Stuyven remains in the best young rider jersey.

How it unfolded



Colder temperatures and more rain greeted the racers at the start in Thetford-Mines on Wednesday morning. The rain would continue for the next three hours as the 152km stage followed the expected scenario with three riders escaping after an early flurry of attacks. Robert Sweeting (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Bissell) and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) worked well together but the Bontrager team was keeping a close eye on the time gap.

"We decided to just let two guys rotate all day long, don't let the break go too far away so we decided to keep it between two and three minutes. We don't like to give a group eight or nine [minutes], because you have to chase so hard at the end," Stuyven said. "Antoine Duchesnes and Ryan Eastman, it was amazing what they actually did because it was just the two of them, the other guys were getting bottles and keeping me out of the wind."

However, not everything was according to script. Early on in the stage, Boivin found himself holding on to another team's car after the caravan braked abruptly while he was returning from a flat, and behind the Bontrager team car driven by Axel Merckx.

"I don't really know how to describe it, I've never seen anything like it," said Canadian National Team director Gord Fraser. "They were stopped and Guillaume was literally head first, luckily it was not a wagon, it's a rental car and it's a sedan and he had room. He was actually on top of the trunk, hands off the bars, holding on to the rear window, one foot was out and one foot was clipped in so he was dragging the bike and Axel just brought him down slow to a stop and we were able to fix his bike." Fraser went on to thank Merckx for saving his athlete.

For the next hours, the Bontrager duo continued to set the pace at the front of the field until the second KOM when attacks from multiple teams including UnitedHealthcare and Champion System increased the pace, shedding many riders off the back. But the conditions were not favorable for a late escape.

"We went also twice but the road was too much open and too much wind from the front, it was very hard for one or two riders to stay in front, that's why we have a big bunch sprint." Friedemann stated.

It looked good for the break as they crossed the finish line for the first of their three short finishing circuits at Thetford-Mines, the rain had stopped and they still had a gap on the peloton. But the sprinters were hungry, and the trio were reeled in with the finish line in sight.

KOM leader Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) jumped out of the field on the climbs to stay in the polka-dot jersey for one more day.

The general classification contenders will have to show themselves on Wednesday's stage, the 164-km Queen Stage which culminates with the extremely challenging climb up to Mt Megantic.

"Mt Megantic is not suited for me," said Boivin who hopes to see one of his teammates take over the yellow jersey. "Maybe we'll see the yellow jersey do domestique work. It would make me happy to return the favor to the guys because for the past two days, they've been working hard."

Full Results 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 3:53:20 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 5 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 11 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 12 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 14 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 15 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 22 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 26 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 28 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 30 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 31 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 35 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 36 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 37 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 39 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 40 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 41 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 44 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 45 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 46 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 47 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 48 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 49 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 51 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 53 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 56 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 58 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 59 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 60 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 61 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 62 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 63 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 64 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 65 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 66 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 67 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 68 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 69 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 70 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 71 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 73 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 74 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 75 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 76 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 77 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 79 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 80 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 81 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 82 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:00:17 83 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 84 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 85 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 86 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:59 87 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:02:12 88 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:02:27 89 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 90 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 91 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 92 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 93 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 94 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:19 95 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 96 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 97 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:04:08 98 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:47 99 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 100 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:01 101 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 102 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 103 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 104 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 105 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 106 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 107 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 108 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 109 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 110 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:05:59 111 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 112 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 113 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:09 114 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:17 115 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:55 116 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:14:51 117 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:19:23 118 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:22:23 DNF Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association DNS Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team DNS Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNS Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team

Points 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 15 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 13 4 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 12 5 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 7 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 10 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 6 11 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 12 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 4 13 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 14 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 15 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

Sprint 1 - 29.6km 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 3 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - 141.1km 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 3 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 97km 1 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 7 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 4 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 2) 122.6km 1 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 4 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 5 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 2 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 11:40:00 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 5 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 6 Canada National Team 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 H&R Block 9 Century Road Club Association 10 Jamis-Hagens Berman 11 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 12 Team Novo Nordisk 13 Garneau-Quebecor 14 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 15 Amore & Vita 16 Ekoï/Devinci 0:00:17 17 Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech 0:02:27 18 Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:07:13

General classification after stage 2 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 7:59:15 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:10 5 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:12 6 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:13 7 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 9 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 18 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 19 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 22 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 24 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 26 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 29 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 35 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 36 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 37 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 38 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 40 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 41 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 43 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 44 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 45 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 47 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 48 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 49 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:00:49 51 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 52 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 53 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 54 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 55 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 56 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 57 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 58 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 59 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 60 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 61 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 62 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 63 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 64 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 65 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 67 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 68 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:01:00 69 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 70 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:03 71 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 72 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:14 73 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 0:01:23 74 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 75 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:31 76 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:01:41 77 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:02:01 79 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:08 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:36 81 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 82 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 83 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:03:15 84 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 85 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:03:16 86 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 87 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:03:50 88 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:04:08 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 90 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:04:47 91 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:53 92 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 93 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:05:37 94 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 95 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:05:50 96 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:59 97 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:09 98 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:06:30 99 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:33 100 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:06:45 101 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:06:59 102 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 103 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:27 104 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:33 105 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:08:16 106 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 107 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:08:39 108 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:10:37 109 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:12:26 110 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:13:49 111 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:21:47 112 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:22:15 113 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:22:18 114 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 115 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:23:36 116 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:32:37 117 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:37:01 118 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:39:58

Points classification 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 29 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 20 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 6 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 17 7 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 8 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 16 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 11 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 12 12 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 13 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 17 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 18 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 19 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 20 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 3 21 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 22 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 24 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1 25 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 21 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 3 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 5 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 6 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 2 10 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2 11 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 14 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 1 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1