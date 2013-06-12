Boivin takes sprint victory in Thetford-Mines
Canadian National Team member new Tour de Beauce leader
Stage 2: Thetford-Mines -
Guillaume Boivin of the Canadian National Team was finally able to breathe a big sigh of relief after his bunch sprint win at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, it was a long-time coming for the 24-year-old who was sidelined with a knee injury at the end of his very promising 2010 season. Taking over the front of the race with a scant three kilometers to go, Boivin's team reeled in the early break with 500 meters to go and set him up for the sprint.
"We knew that we had the legs and the capability of taking charge on the final lap and to bring it home. Perfect. The guys were incredible. There was still 30 or 40 seconds on the line with three kilometers, it's not easy to bring it back. The whole team was super strong and then Dominique Rollin gave me a great lead-out, in the end all I had to do was finish the job. It's fun to have a team that works so well together like that," said Boivin.
"It's a relief to get a victory at home and also I haven't a win since the end of 2010. I hope that it will remove a bit of pressure from my shoulders and that I can rebuild my confidence and build on the win. But again, I'm really happy and the team was amazing today."
Teamwork was also key for both second placed Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) and stage 1 winner Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) who finished third in the bunch sprint.
"The final three laps were a little bit hectic, a little of fighting, I crashed also on the last circuit lap but I came back, I had to change my bike and then I had good teamwork, they brought me back," Friedemann explained. "Clint Avery brought me to the front on the last kilometer and I was in fourth position on the last 500 meters, and then I started my sprint but actually I went on the wrong side and got a little bit boxed in and the door was closed. And so on the last 50 meters, I caught up to two riders and I was second finally. Good."
"In the finale, they did an incredible job," commented Stuyven. "Tanner [Putt] kept me in front for the sprint and Canada closed the last gap, it was up to them. I had already my stage win, if they wanted to win, they had to close the last gap and they did it, they did a good job and Tanner did a good job of putting me in a good position for the sprint."
With the victory, Boivin took over the yellow jersey as well as the white points leader jersey from Stuyven's shoulders. Stuyven remains in the best young rider jersey.
How it unfolded
Colder temperatures and more rain greeted the racers at the start in Thetford-Mines on Wednesday morning. The rain would continue for the next three hours as the 152km stage followed the expected scenario with three riders escaping after an early flurry of attacks. Robert Sweeting (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Bissell) and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) worked well together but the Bontrager team was keeping a close eye on the time gap.
"We decided to just let two guys rotate all day long, don't let the break go too far away so we decided to keep it between two and three minutes. We don't like to give a group eight or nine [minutes], because you have to chase so hard at the end," Stuyven said. "Antoine Duchesnes and Ryan Eastman, it was amazing what they actually did because it was just the two of them, the other guys were getting bottles and keeping me out of the wind."
However, not everything was according to script. Early on in the stage, Boivin found himself holding on to another team's car after the caravan braked abruptly while he was returning from a flat, and behind the Bontrager team car driven by Axel Merckx.
"I don't really know how to describe it, I've never seen anything like it," said Canadian National Team director Gord Fraser. "They were stopped and Guillaume was literally head first, luckily it was not a wagon, it's a rental car and it's a sedan and he had room. He was actually on top of the trunk, hands off the bars, holding on to the rear window, one foot was out and one foot was clipped in so he was dragging the bike and Axel just brought him down slow to a stop and we were able to fix his bike." Fraser went on to thank Merckx for saving his athlete.
For the next hours, the Bontrager duo continued to set the pace at the front of the field until the second KOM when attacks from multiple teams including UnitedHealthcare and Champion System increased the pace, shedding many riders off the back. But the conditions were not favorable for a late escape.
"We went also twice but the road was too much open and too much wind from the front, it was very hard for one or two riders to stay in front, that's why we have a big bunch sprint." Friedemann stated.
It looked good for the break as they crossed the finish line for the first of their three short finishing circuits at Thetford-Mines, the rain had stopped and they still had a gap on the peloton. But the sprinters were hungry, and the trio were reeled in with the finish line in sight.
KOM leader Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) jumped out of the field on the climbs to stay in the polka-dot jersey for one more day.
The general classification contenders will have to show themselves on Wednesday's stage, the 164-km Queen Stage which culminates with the extremely challenging climb up to Mt Megantic.
"Mt Megantic is not suited for me," said Boivin who hopes to see one of his teammates take over the yellow jersey. "Maybe we'll see the yellow jersey do domestique work. It would make me happy to return the favor to the guys because for the past two days, they've been working hard."
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|3:53:20
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|11
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|12
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|15
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|18
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|22
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|28
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|30
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|35
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|36
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|37
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|39
|Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
|40
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|41
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|44
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|45
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|46
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|47
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|48
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|49
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|51
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|53
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|55
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|56
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|57
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|59
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|60
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|61
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|62
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|63
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|64
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|65
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|66
|Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|67
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|68
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|69
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|70
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|71
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|73
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|74
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|75
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|76
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|77
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|78
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|79
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|80
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|81
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|82
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:00:17
|83
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|84
|Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|85
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|86
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:59
|87
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:02:12
|88
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:02:27
|89
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|90
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|91
|Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|92
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|93
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|94
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|95
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|96
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|97
|James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:04:08
|98
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:47
|99
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|100
|Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|101
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|103
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|104
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|105
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|106
|Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|107
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|108
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|109
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|110
|David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:05:59
|111
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|112
|Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|113
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:06:09
|114
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|115
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:55
|116
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|117
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:19:23
|118
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:22:23
|DNF
|Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|DNS
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
|DNS
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|10
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|6
|11
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|5
|12
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|13
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|3
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|4
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|4
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|11:40:00
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|6
|Canada National Team
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|H&R Block
|9
|Century Road Club Association
|10
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|11
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Garneau-Quebecor
|14
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|15
|Amore & Vita
|16
|Ekoï/Devinci
|0:00:17
|17
|Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech
|0:02:27
|18
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:07:13
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|7:59:15
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:12
|6
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:13
|7
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|22
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|24
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|26
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|27
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|29
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|30
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|35
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|36
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|37
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|38
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|40
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|41
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|43
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|44
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|49
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|0:00:49
|51
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|52
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|53
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|54
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|55
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|56
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|57
|Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|58
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|59
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|60
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|61
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|62
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|63
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|64
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|65
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|66
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|67
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|68
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|0:01:00
|69
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|70
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|71
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|72
|Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|73
|Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
|0:01:23
|74
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|75
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|76
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:01:41
|77
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|78
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:02:01
|79
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:08
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:36
|81
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|82
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|83
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|84
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|85
|Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:03:16
|86
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|87
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:03:50
|88
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:04:08
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|90
|James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:04:47
|91
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:53
|92
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|93
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:05:37
|94
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|95
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:05:50
|96
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|97
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|98
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:06:30
|99
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|100
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:06:45
|101
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|0:06:59
|102
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|103
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:27
|104
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:33
|105
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:08:16
|106
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|107
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:08:39
|108
|David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:10:37
|109
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:12:26
|110
|Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:13:49
|111
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:21:47
|112
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:22:15
|113
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:22:18
|114
|Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|115
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|116
|Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:32:37
|117
|José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:37:01
|118
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:39:58
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|6
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|17
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|16
|9
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|11
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|11
|13
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|5
|17
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|18
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|4
|19
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|21
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|25
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|21
|pts
|2
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|3
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|10
|5
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|10
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|11
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|14
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|23:58:33
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Canada National Team
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|H&R Block
|0:00:33
|11
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor
|13
|Amore & Vita
|14
|Century Road Club Association
|0:00:56
|15
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|16
|Ekoï/Devinci
|0:03:43
|17
|Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech
|0:04:06
|18
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:09:17
