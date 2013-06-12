Trending

Boivin takes sprint victory in Thetford-Mines

Canadian National Team member new Tour de Beauce leader

Image 1 of 20

Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) wins stage 2 of Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) wins stage 2 of Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 20

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Pat McCarty (Bissell) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Pat McCarty (Bissell) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 3 of 20

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) leads the break as they start the first finishing circuit (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) leads the break as they start the first finishing circuit
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 4 of 20

Novo Nordisk leads the chase on the first lap of the finishing circuit (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Novo Nordisk leads the chase on the first lap of the finishing circuit
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 5 of 20

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium: 1st Guillaume Boivin (Canada), 2nd Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), 3rd Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Tour de Beauce stage 2 podium: 1st Guillaume Boivin (Canada), 2nd Matthias Friedemann (Champion System), 3rd Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 6 of 20

Kisses for Jim Stemper (5-hr Energy) who remains in the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Kisses for Jim Stemper (5-hr Energy) who remains in the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 7 of 20

The jerseys after stage 2: Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in KOM, Guillaume Boivin (Canada) in yellow and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) in red (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The jerseys after stage 2: Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in KOM, Guillaume Boivin (Canada) in yellow and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) in red
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 8 of 20

Canadian National Team takes over the front to chase the break on final lap (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Canadian National Team takes over the front to chase the break on final lap
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 9 of 20

Maple syrup for the stage winners at Tour de Beauce

Maple syrup for the stage winners at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 10 of 20

Philip Mooney gets a push from his DS Sebastian Alexandre after a flat (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Philip Mooney gets a push from his DS Sebastian Alexandre after a flat
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 11 of 20

Bontrager continues to set the pace

Bontrager continues to set the pace
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 12 of 20

Embrocation for Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) for another rainy and cold day in Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Embrocation for Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) for another rainy and cold day in Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 13 of 20

Riders shelter from the rain before the start

Riders shelter from the rain before the start
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 14 of 20

The jerseys get called to the front before the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The jerseys get called to the front before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 15 of 20

A flurry of attacks early in the stage

A flurry of attacks early in the stage
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 16 of 20

Field responds to early attacks in the stage

Field responds to early attacks in the stage
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 17 of 20

Jonathan McCarty (Bissell), Joey Rosskopft (Hincapie Sportswear) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Jonathan McCarty (Bissell), Joey Rosskopft (Hincapie Sportswear) and Bobby Sweeting (5-Hr Enrgy) in the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 18 of 20

Cold rainy day for all including Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Cold rainy day for all including Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 19 of 20

Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) jumps from the field to get remaining KOM points (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) jumps from the field to get remaining KOM points
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 20 of 20

Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) takes over the yellow jersey (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team) takes over the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Guillaume Boivin of the Canadian National Team was finally able to breathe a big sigh of relief after his bunch sprint win at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, it was a long-time coming for the 24-year-old who was sidelined with a knee injury at the end of his very promising 2010 season. Taking over the front of the race with a scant three kilometers to go, Boivin's team reeled in the early break with 500 meters to go and set him up for the sprint.

"We knew that we had the legs and the capability of taking charge on the final lap and to bring it home. Perfect. The guys were incredible. There was still 30 or 40 seconds on the line with three kilometers, it's not easy to bring it back. The whole team was super strong and then Dominique Rollin gave me a great lead-out, in the end all I had to do was finish the job. It's fun to have a team that works so well together like that," said Boivin.

"It's a relief to get a victory at home and also I haven't a win since the end of 2010. I hope that it will remove a bit of pressure from my shoulders and that I can rebuild my confidence and build on the win. But again, I'm really happy and the team was amazing today."

Teamwork was also key for both second placed Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) and stage 1 winner Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) who finished third in the bunch sprint.

"The final three laps were a little bit hectic, a little of fighting, I crashed also on the last circuit lap but I came back, I had to change my bike and then I had good teamwork, they brought me back," Friedemann explained. "Clint Avery brought me to the front on the last kilometer and I was in fourth position on the last 500 meters, and then I started my sprint but actually I went on the wrong side and got a little bit boxed in and the door was closed. And so on the last 50 meters, I caught up to two riders and I was second finally. Good."

"In the finale, they did an incredible job," commented Stuyven. "Tanner [Putt] kept me in front for the sprint and Canada closed the last gap, it was up to them. I had already my stage win, if they wanted to win, they had to close the last gap and they did it, they did a good job and Tanner did a good job of putting me in a good position for the sprint."

With the victory, Boivin took over the yellow jersey as well as the white points leader jersey from Stuyven's shoulders. Stuyven remains in the best young rider jersey.

How it unfolded
Colder temperatures and more rain greeted the racers at the start in Thetford-Mines on Wednesday morning. The rain would continue for the next three hours as the 152km stage followed the expected scenario with three riders escaping after an early flurry of attacks. Robert Sweeting (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Jonathan Patrick McCarty (Bissell) and Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) worked well together but the Bontrager team was keeping a close eye on the time gap.

"We decided to just let two guys rotate all day long, don't let the break go too far away so we decided to keep it between two and three minutes. We don't like to give a group eight or nine [minutes], because you have to chase so hard at the end," Stuyven said. "Antoine Duchesnes and Ryan Eastman, it was amazing what they actually did because it was just the two of them, the other guys were getting bottles and keeping me out of the wind."

However, not everything was according to script. Early on in the stage, Boivin found himself holding on to another team's car after the caravan braked abruptly while he was returning from a flat, and behind the Bontrager team car driven by Axel Merckx.

"I don't really know how to describe it, I've never seen anything like it," said Canadian National Team director Gord Fraser. "They were stopped and Guillaume was literally head first, luckily it was not a wagon, it's a rental car and it's a sedan and he had room. He was actually on top of the trunk, hands off the bars, holding on to the rear window, one foot was out and one foot was clipped in so he was dragging the bike and Axel just brought him down slow to a stop and we were able to fix his bike." Fraser went on to thank Merckx for saving his athlete.

For the next hours, the Bontrager duo continued to set the pace at the front of the field until the second KOM when attacks from multiple teams including UnitedHealthcare and Champion System increased the pace, shedding many riders off the back. But the conditions were not favorable for a late escape.

"We went also twice but the road was too much open and too much wind from the front, it was very hard for one or two riders to stay in front, that's why we have a big bunch sprint." Friedemann stated.

It looked good for the break as they crossed the finish line for the first of their three short finishing circuits at Thetford-Mines, the rain had stopped and they still had a gap on the peloton. But the sprinters were hungry, and the trio were reeled in with the finish line in sight.

KOM leader Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) jumped out of the field on the climbs to stay in the polka-dot jersey for one more day.

The general classification contenders will have to show themselves on Wednesday's stage, the 164-km Queen Stage which culminates with the extremely challenging climb up to Mt Megantic.

"Mt Megantic is not suited for me," said Boivin who hopes to see one of his teammates take over the yellow jersey. "Maybe we'll see the yellow jersey do domestique work. It would make me happy to return the favor to the guys because for the past two days, they've been working hard."

Full Results
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team3:53:20
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
4Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
5Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
7Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
11Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
12Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
13Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
15Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
17Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
19Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
23Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
26Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
27Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
28Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
30Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
31Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
35Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
36Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
37Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
39Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
40Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
41David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
42Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
43Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
44Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
45Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
46Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
47Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
48Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
49Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
51Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
52Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
53Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
54Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
56Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
57Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
58Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
59Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
60Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
61Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
62Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
63James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
64James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
65Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
66Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
67Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
68Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
69Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
70Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
71Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
72Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
73Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
74Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
75Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
76Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
77Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
79Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
80David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
81Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
82Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:00:17
83Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
84Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
85Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
86Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:00:59
87William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:02:12
88Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:02:27
89Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
90Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
91Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
92Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
93Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
94Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:19
95Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
96Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
97James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:04:08
98Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:47
99Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
100Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:01
101Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
102José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
103Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
104Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
105Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
106Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
107Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
108Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
109James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
110David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:05:59
111Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
112Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
113Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:09
114Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:17
115Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:55
116Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:14:51
117Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:19:23
118François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:22:23
DNFArtúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFNicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
DNSHugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
DNSGavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNSJacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team

Points
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team15pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team14
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team13
4Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team12
5Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team11
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling10
7Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
10Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block6
11Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
12Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk4
13Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
15Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Sprint 1 - 29.6km
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3pts
2Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
3Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - 141.1km
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
3Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 97km
1Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda7pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
4James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda2
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 2) 122.6km
1Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda10pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
4James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda5
5Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
7Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team2
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team11:40:00
2Bissell Pro Cycling
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Bontrager Cycling Team
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
6Canada National Team
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8H&R Block
9Century Road Club Association
10Jamis-Hagens Berman
115-hour Energy p/b Kenda
12Team Novo Nordisk
13Garneau-Quebecor
14Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
15Amore & Vita
16Ekoï/Devinci0:00:17
17Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:02:27
18Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:07:13

General classification after stage 2
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team7:59:15
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:02
3Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
4Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:10
5Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:12
6Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:13
7Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
9Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
10Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
16Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
18Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
19Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
22Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
24Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
26Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
29Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
32Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
34Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
35Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
36Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
38Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
39Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
40Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
41Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
43Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
44Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
45Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
46Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
48David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
49Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:00:49
51Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
52Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
53Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
54Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
55Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
56Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
57Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
58Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
59Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
60Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
61James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
62Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
63Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
64Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
65Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
66Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
67Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
68Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:01:00
69Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
70Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:03
71Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
72Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:14
73Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block0:01:23
74Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
75Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:31
76Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:01:41
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:02:01
79James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:08
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:36
81Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
82Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
83Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:03:15
84William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
85Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:03:16
86Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
87Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:03:50
88Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:04:08
89Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
90James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:04:47
91Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:53
92Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
93Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:05:37
94Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
95James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:05:50
96Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:59
97Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:09
98Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:06:30
99Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:33
100Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:06:45
101Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:06:59
102Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
103Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:27
104Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:33
105Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:08:16
106Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
107Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:08:39
108David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:10:37
109Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:12:26
110Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:13:49
111Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:21:47
112Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:22:15
113Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:22:18
114Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
115Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:23:36
116Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:32:37
117José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:37:01
118François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:39:58

Points classification
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team29pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team28
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling20
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
5Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk17
6Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block17
7Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team17
8Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team16
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team16
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
11Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team12
12Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda11
13Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
15Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
16Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
17Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman4
18James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4
19Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
20Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team3
21Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
22Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team2
24Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1
25Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team1

Mountains classification
1James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda21pts
2Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda17
3Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13
4Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor10
5Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
6Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team2
10Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2
11Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
13Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
14Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team1
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Bontrager Cycling Team23:58:33
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Canada National Team
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
5Bissell Pro Cycling
65-hour Energy p/b Kenda
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Jamis-Hagens Berman
9Team Novo Nordisk
10H&R Block0:00:33
11Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
12Garneau-Quebecor
13Amore & Vita
14Century Road Club Association0:00:56
15Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:53
16Ekoï/Devinci0:03:43
17Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:04:06
18Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:09:17

 

