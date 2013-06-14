Trending

Rosskopf time trials to Beauce stage 4 win

Mancebo retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) remained in yellow with a three-second lead

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) remained in yellow with a three-second lead
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 20

Bike check for Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team)

Bike check for Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 3 of 20

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 4 of 20

Matthias Friedemann (Champion System)

Matthias Friedemann (Champion System)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 5 of 20

Dominique Rollin (Canadian National Team)

Dominique Rollin (Canadian National Team)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 6 of 20

Canada's Rob Britton finished 9th on a road bike

Canada's Rob Britton finished 9th on a road bike
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 7 of 20

Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)

Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 8 of 20

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 9 of 20

Stage 4 podium: Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) first, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) second, Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) third

Stage 4 podium: Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) first, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) second, Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) third
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 10 of 20

Matt Cooke (CRCA) finished fifth

Matt Cooke (CRCA) finished fifth
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 11 of 20

Carter Jones (Bissell)

Carter Jones (Bissell)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 12 of 20

Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)

Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 13 of 20

Vlodomyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita)

Vlodomyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 14 of 20

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 15 of 20

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 10th

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 10th
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 16 of 20

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) finished 8th

Phil Gaimon (Bissell) finished 8th
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 17 of 20

Nate English (5-hour Energy) was 7th

Nate English (5-hour Energy) was 7th
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 18 of 20

Ben Day (UnitedHealtcare) was third, one second down

Ben Day (UnitedHealtcare) was third, one second down
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 19 of 20

Nathan Browne (Bontrager) flies by on his way to second place

Nathan Browne (Bontrager) flies by on his way to second place
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 20 of 20

The jerseys after stage 4: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy), Guillaume Boivin (Canada)

The jerseys after stage 4: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy), Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The Tour de Beauce heated up in today's time trial, both figuratively and literally, with aggressive racing in the forecast for the final two stages. As the temperature inched up to a sunny and balmy 75 degrees Fahrenheit on stage 4, the fight for the overall victory went into overdrive with only three seconds separating the top three riders in the general classification, still led by Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy).

Fastest on the day was Joey Rosskopf, who clocked a time of 26 minutes and 30 seconds on the 20km out and back course which featured the region's typical rollers. Less than a second slower was Nathan Brown (Bontrager) who claimed second while Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) was third at one second.

"I was really hoping for a top 10, like other time trials that I've done this year. This is awesome, I didn't expect to win," said Rosskopf, who admitted that he was very surprised that he won. "It's all about metering out your effort, I guess. I haven't been that good at time trial until this year, I've just been getting better at them. Pacing is something that I've been trying to figure out how to do."

Brown, who finished third at US Pro time trial, remains in the red best young rider jersey. "I knew that my time trialing was good, I knew that I had good form and I'm happy," he said. "The legs were definitely heavy after yesterday's stage, but I got into a good rhythm and I knew when I was coming to the line that I had a pretty good time but just that much. But I'm still very happy with my ride."

Though he did not pre-ride the course, the 23-year-old Rosskopf did make an impromptu trip last night to check it out. "It's actually funny, we were sitting around, having a team meeting at 8:30 last night, just looking at the course, talking about what time we were about to leave and someone wanted to come see it, so we all ran out to the car, drove here to come drive the course as it was getting dark."

As for 21-year-old Brown, he simply followed the advice of his teammates who started before him. "They told me that the climb was long, just punch it over and then you have recovery on the downhill, that's what I did and it worked out perfect."

Veteran Day used his experience to tackle the rolling course. "The way I do a time trial is just to keep it as steady as I can and capitalize on the fact that I'm a little big bigger than some of these climbing guys, try to get a little more speed out of those areas. It's not so much racing other people on a day like today, it's just trying to do the best time that you can do. I felt that I put a good effort and it sounds like it's really, really close. It's going to be a very hotly contested Tour de Beauce."

Mancebo finished in sixth place, 27 seconds slower than the winner. Mancebo's time was enough, barely, to keep him in the yellow jersey with a lead of two seconds on Matthew Cooke (CRCA) and three seconds on Brown. Day moved up to fourth place overall, at 15 seconds down.

Two stages remain at the Tour de Beauce, two very difficult stages starting with the 12-lap circuit race in Quebec City on Saturday and concluding with the 10-lap circuit race in St Georges on Sunday. Jerseys have been lost previously on these two days.

"Very close," agreed Mancebo. The 2011 overall winner was confident with two stages to go. "It's better to be in the front than behind. I did my work today, I didn't lose too much time and now I can win. It will be hard because you can lose the race in a sprint in bonifications or something but we enjoyed the yellow jersey yesterday and today. Tomorrow will be another day."

Brown is taking the next two stages day-by-day. "We have Jasper [Stuyven] too for stage wins so we'll definitely be looking for stage wins and tomorrow is in Quebec City and Antoine [Duchesne] is from Quebec City so it would be awesome to get him a good result there."

Two-time (2007, 2010) overall winner Day knows the race very well. "These last two days are always full gas, two very painful days so I'm sure it's going to be aggressive as always and we'll just wait and see what happens."

Though his team has spent a lot of time at the front of the field, chasing back breaks, Day is confident in his teammates. "One of our strengths is our team, those guys are ready to back up day after day. They are more than capable in handling this race, I'm sure you'll see a few fireworks from us and a few other teams trying to slip into the moves in the next couple of days. Quebec City is a really hard circuit, super aggressive race, very fast and this last stage in St Georges is always very difficult."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:26:30
2Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:24
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:27
7Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:35
8Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:37
9Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:00:43
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
11Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
12Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:44
13Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
14Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:56
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:00:57
16Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:01
17Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:07
19Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:14
21Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
22Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team0:01:22
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:27
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
25Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:01:30
26Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
27Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
28Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
29Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:01:36
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:42
31Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:43
32Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
33Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
34David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:01:47
35Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:48
36Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:49
37Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:01:59
38Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:01
39Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:02:02
40Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:03
41Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
42Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:09
43Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
44Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:02:15
45Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:22
46Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:25
47Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:02:27
48Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:32
49Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:42
50Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:50
51Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
52Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:02:55
53Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:02:57
54Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:02:58
55David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
56Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:03:02
57Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:06
58Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:03:18
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:20
61Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:24
62Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
63Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:03:25
64Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:03:26
65Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:30
66Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:31
67Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:32
68Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:35
69Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:03:40
70Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
71Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:03:43
72Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:03:47
73Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:03:50
74Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
75Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:04:01
76James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
78Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:04:04
79Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
80Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:04:08
81Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:04:10
82Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:19
83Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:04:25
84Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:27
85Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
86Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
87Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:04:28
88Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:04:33
89James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:04:34
90Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block0:04:36
91Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:37
92Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:04:43
93William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:04:44
94James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:48
95François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
96Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:04:49
97Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:57
98Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:04:59
99Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:01
100Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:05:02
101Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:05:07
102Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:05:11
103Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:05:22
104Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
105Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:05:25
106Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:33
107Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:05:35
108David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:05:36
109Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:05:45
110Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:05:56
111Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:06:31
112Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:07:00
113Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:07:17
114Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:49
HDEnmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:08:27
HDJosé Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:09:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:21:11
2Bissel Pro Cycling0:00:41
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:00:57
4Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:01:07
5Jamis Hagens Berman0:01:25
65 Hour Energy0:01:30
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
8Garneau-Quebecor0:04:31
9Century Road Club Association0:04:43
10H&R Block0:04:58
11Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:29
12Amore Vita0:05:32
13Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:05:43
14Team Novo Nordisk0:06:10
15Team Medique P/B Silber Investments0:09:42
16Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:09:45
17Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:11:00
18Ekoï/Devinci0:11:48

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda12:28:47
2Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:02
3Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:03
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
5Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
6Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:29
7Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
8Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team0:01:28
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:44
10Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
11Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:02:10
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:17
13Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:19
14Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:21
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:33
16Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:56
17Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:02:58
18Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:03:07
19Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:25
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:37
21Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
22Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:59
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:04:29
24Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:04:33
25Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:38
26Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team0:04:48
27David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:28
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:05:52
29Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:06:00
30Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:06:09
31Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:06:10
32Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:26
33Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:07:17
34Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:07:21
35Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:07:29
36Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:31
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:07:43
38Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:44
39Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:08:12
40Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:17
41David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:08:40
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:04
43Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:09:46
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
46Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:10:00
47Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:10:06
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:11
49Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:20
50Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:26
51Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:10:35
52Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:10:36
53Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:10:41
54Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:46
55Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:10:47
56Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:10:50
57Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
58Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:11:28
59Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:12:10
60Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:12:16
61James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:58
62Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:23
63Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:38
64James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:13:45
65Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:15:01
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:03
67Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:25
68Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:15:54
69Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:16:13
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:20
71Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:02
72Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:18
73Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:18:48
74Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:18:50
75Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:19:07
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:47
77Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:20:06
78Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:20:09
79Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:20:37
80Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:55
81Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:22:24
82Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:22:59
83Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block0:23:00
84Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:23:12
85James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:23:32
86Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:33
87Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:23:36
88Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:24:55
89Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:25:06
90Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:25:16
91Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:25:26
92Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:25:45
93James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:26:17
94Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:26:26
95Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:26:27
96William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:27:41
97Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:23
98Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:29:15
99Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:30:02
100Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:30:28
101Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:32:26
102Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:35:01
103Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:31
104Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:39:23
105Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:42:07
106Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:44:30
107David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:46:28
108Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:51:06
109Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team1:03:13
110Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:06:28
111Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:12:19
112Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:19:06
113Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:19:17
114François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci1:34:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team29pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team28
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda25
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling25
7Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association25
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team25
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team23
10Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team21
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
12Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team19
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk17
14Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block17
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team17
16Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling17
17Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team14
18Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team12
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
20Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda11
21Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
22Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
24Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8
25Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team8
26Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
27Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
28Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
30Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
31James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4
32James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
33Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team3
34Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita3
35Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
36Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
37Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block3
38Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
39Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
40José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
41Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
42Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
43Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team37:29:11
2Bissel Pro Cycling0:01:43
35 Hour Energy0:03:28
4Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:06:14
5Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:06:33
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
7Jamis Hagens Berman0:07:58
8Bontrager Cycling Team0:08:07
9Garneau-Quebecor0:14:32
10Amore Vita0:16:06
11Century Road Club Association0:18:13
12Team Novo Nordisk0:19:17
13Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:21:16
14Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:22:10
15H&R Block0:25:25
16Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:54:04
17Ekoï/Devinci1:07:25
18Team Medique P/B Silber Investments1:08:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews