Image 1 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) remained in yellow with a three-second lead (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 20 Bike check for Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 20 Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 20 Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 20 Dominique Rollin (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 20 Canada's Rob Britton finished 9th on a road bike (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 20 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 20 Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) finished fourth (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 20 Stage 4 podium: Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) first, Nathan Brown (Bontrager) second, Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) third (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 20 Matt Cooke (CRCA) finished fifth (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 20 Carter Jones (Bissell) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 20 Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 13 of 20 Vlodomyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 14 of 20 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 15 of 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 10th (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 16 of 20 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) finished 8th (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 17 of 20 Nate English (5-hour Energy) was 7th (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 18 of 20 Ben Day (UnitedHealtcare) was third, one second down (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 19 of 20 Nathan Browne (Bontrager) flies by on his way to second place (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 20 of 20 The jerseys after stage 4: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy), Guillaume Boivin (Canada) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The Tour de Beauce heated up in today's time trial, both figuratively and literally, with aggressive racing in the forecast for the final two stages. As the temperature inched up to a sunny and balmy 75 degrees Fahrenheit on stage 4, the fight for the overall victory went into overdrive with only three seconds separating the top three riders in the general classification, still led by Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy).

Fastest on the day was Joey Rosskopf, who clocked a time of 26 minutes and 30 seconds on the 20km out and back course which featured the region's typical rollers. Less than a second slower was Nathan Brown (Bontrager) who claimed second while Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) was third at one second.

"I was really hoping for a top 10, like other time trials that I've done this year. This is awesome, I didn't expect to win," said Rosskopf, who admitted that he was very surprised that he won. "It's all about metering out your effort, I guess. I haven't been that good at time trial until this year, I've just been getting better at them. Pacing is something that I've been trying to figure out how to do."

Brown, who finished third at US Pro time trial, remains in the red best young rider jersey. "I knew that my time trialing was good, I knew that I had good form and I'm happy," he said. "The legs were definitely heavy after yesterday's stage, but I got into a good rhythm and I knew when I was coming to the line that I had a pretty good time but just that much. But I'm still very happy with my ride."

Though he did not pre-ride the course, the 23-year-old Rosskopf did make an impromptu trip last night to check it out. "It's actually funny, we were sitting around, having a team meeting at 8:30 last night, just looking at the course, talking about what time we were about to leave and someone wanted to come see it, so we all ran out to the car, drove here to come drive the course as it was getting dark."

As for 21-year-old Brown, he simply followed the advice of his teammates who started before him. "They told me that the climb was long, just punch it over and then you have recovery on the downhill, that's what I did and it worked out perfect."

Veteran Day used his experience to tackle the rolling course. "The way I do a time trial is just to keep it as steady as I can and capitalize on the fact that I'm a little big bigger than some of these climbing guys, try to get a little more speed out of those areas. It's not so much racing other people on a day like today, it's just trying to do the best time that you can do. I felt that I put a good effort and it sounds like it's really, really close. It's going to be a very hotly contested Tour de Beauce."

Mancebo finished in sixth place, 27 seconds slower than the winner. Mancebo's time was enough, barely, to keep him in the yellow jersey with a lead of two seconds on Matthew Cooke (CRCA) and three seconds on Brown. Day moved up to fourth place overall, at 15 seconds down.

Two stages remain at the Tour de Beauce, two very difficult stages starting with the 12-lap circuit race in Quebec City on Saturday and concluding with the 10-lap circuit race in St Georges on Sunday. Jerseys have been lost previously on these two days.

"Very close," agreed Mancebo. The 2011 overall winner was confident with two stages to go. "It's better to be in the front than behind. I did my work today, I didn't lose too much time and now I can win. It will be hard because you can lose the race in a sprint in bonifications or something but we enjoyed the yellow jersey yesterday and today. Tomorrow will be another day."

Brown is taking the next two stages day-by-day. "We have Jasper [Stuyven] too for stage wins so we'll definitely be looking for stage wins and tomorrow is in Quebec City and Antoine [Duchesne] is from Quebec City so it would be awesome to get him a good result there."

Two-time (2007, 2010) overall winner Day knows the race very well. "These last two days are always full gas, two very painful days so I'm sure it's going to be aggressive as always and we'll just wait and see what happens."

Though his team has spent a lot of time at the front of the field, chasing back breaks, Day is confident in his teammates. "One of our strengths is our team, those guys are ready to back up day after day. They are more than capable in handling this race, I'm sure you'll see a few fireworks from us and a few other teams trying to slip into the moves in the next couple of days. Quebec City is a really hard circuit, super aggressive race, very fast and this last stage in St Georges is always very difficult."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:26:30 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:24 6 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:27 7 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:35 8 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:37 9 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:43 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 11 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 12 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:44 13 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 14 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:56 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:00:57 16 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:01 17 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:07 19 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:14 21 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:22 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:27 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 25 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:30 26 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 27 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 28 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 29 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:36 30 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:42 31 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:43 32 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 33 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 34 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:01:47 35 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:48 36 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:49 37 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:01:59 38 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:01 39 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:02:02 40 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:03 41 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 42 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:09 43 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 44 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:15 45 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:22 46 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:25 47 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:02:27 48 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:32 49 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:42 50 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:50 51 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54 52 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:02:55 53 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:57 54 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:02:58 55 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:03:02 57 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:06 58 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:03:18 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:20 61 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:24 62 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:03:25 64 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:03:26 65 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:30 66 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:31 67 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:32 68 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:35 69 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:03:40 70 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 71 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:03:43 72 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:03:47 73 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:03:50 74 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 75 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:04:01 76 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 78 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:04:04 79 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 80 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:04:08 81 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:10 82 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:19 83 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:04:25 84 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:27 85 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 87 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:04:28 88 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:04:33 89 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:04:34 90 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 0:04:36 91 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:37 92 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:04:43 93 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:04:44 94 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:48 95 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 96 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:04:49 97 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:57 98 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:04:59 99 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:01 100 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:05:02 101 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:05:07 102 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:05:11 103 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:05:22 104 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 105 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:05:25 106 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:33 107 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:05:35 108 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:05:36 109 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:05:45 110 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:05:56 111 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:06:31 112 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:07:00 113 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:07:17 114 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:49 HD Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:08:27 HD José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:09:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:21:11 2 Bissel Pro Cycling 0:00:41 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:01:07 5 Jamis Hagens Berman 0:01:25 6 5 Hour Energy 0:01:30 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 8 Garneau-Quebecor 0:04:31 9 Century Road Club Association 0:04:43 10 H&R Block 0:04:58 11 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:29 12 Amore Vita 0:05:32 13 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:05:43 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:10 15 Team Medique P/B Silber Investments 0:09:42 16 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:09:45 17 Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech 0:11:00 18 Ekoï/Devinci 0:11:48

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12:28:47 2 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:02 3 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 6 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:29 7 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 8 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:28 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:44 10 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 11 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:02:10 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:17 13 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:19 14 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:21 15 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:33 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:56 17 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:02:58 18 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:03:07 19 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:25 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:37 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 22 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:59 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:04:29 24 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:33 25 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:38 26 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 0:04:48 27 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:28 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:05:52 29 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:06:00 30 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:06:09 31 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:06:10 32 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:26 33 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:17 34 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:07:21 35 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:07:29 36 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:31 37 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:07:43 38 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:44 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:08:12 40 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:17 41 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:08:40 42 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:04 43 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 44 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:09:46 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:59 46 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:10:00 47 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:10:06 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:10:11 49 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20 50 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:26 51 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:10:35 52 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:10:36 53 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:10:41 54 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:46 55 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:10:47 56 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:10:50 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 58 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:11:28 59 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:12:10 60 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:12:16 61 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:12:58 62 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:23 63 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:38 64 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:13:45 65 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:15:01 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:03 67 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:25 68 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:15:54 69 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:16:13 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:20 71 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:02 72 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:18 73 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:18:48 74 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:18:50 75 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:19:07 76 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:47 77 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:20:06 78 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:20:09 79 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:20:37 80 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:55 81 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:22:24 82 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:22:59 83 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 0:23:00 84 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:23:12 85 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:23:32 86 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:33 87 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:23:36 88 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:24:55 89 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:25:06 90 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:25:16 91 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:25:26 92 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:25:45 93 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:26:17 94 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:26:26 95 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:26:27 96 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:27:41 97 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:23 98 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:29:15 99 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:30:02 100 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:30:28 101 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:32:26 102 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:35:01 103 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:31 104 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:39:23 105 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:42:07 106 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:44:30 107 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:46:28 108 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:51:06 109 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 1:03:13 110 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:06:28 111 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:12:19 112 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:19:06 113 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:19:17 114 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 1:34:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 29 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 25 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 25 7 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 25 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 25 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 10 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 12 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 14 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 17 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 16 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 17 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 14 18 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 12 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 21 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 22 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 24 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 25 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 8 26 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 27 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 30 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 31 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 32 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 34 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 3 35 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 36 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 37 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 3 38 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 39 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 40 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 41 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 42 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1