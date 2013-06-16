Trending

Brown wins Tour de Beauce overall

Jimenez prevails on final stage in Ville de St-Georges

Image 1 of 13

Bontrager riders watch the pre-stage entertainment

Bontrager riders watch the pre-stage entertainment
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 13

Matt Cooke (CRCA) leads the third group on the road

Matt Cooke (CRCA) leads the third group on the road
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 3 of 13

The three GC contenders lead the break with one lap to go

The three GC contenders lead the break with one lap to go
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 4 of 13

Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase

Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 5 of 13

Jason McCartney (Bissell) sets the pace in the break

Jason McCartney (Bissell) sets the pace in the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 6 of 13

Hincapie Sportswear sets the pace in thrird group

Hincapie Sportswear sets the pace in thrird group
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 7 of 13

Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase with Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) on his wheel

Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase with Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) on his wheel
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 8 of 13

The 5-Hr Energy squad leads the field

The 5-Hr Energy squad leads the field
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 9 of 13

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in second break

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in second break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 10 of 13

An early break was reeled back in the first lap

An early break was reeled back in the first lap
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 11 of 13

Patrick McCarty (Bissell) checks behind him after an early attack

Patrick McCarty (Bissell) checks behind him after an early attack
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 12 of 13

Field is ready for stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce

Field is ready for stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 13 of 13

Diego Jimenez (Inteja) wins stage 6 from the break

Diego Jimenez (Inteja) wins stage 6 from the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, the very difficult circuit race in St, Georges, lived up to its reputation and delivered one of the most exciting finales in the 28th edition of the event.

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) won the stage in a sprint ahead of Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) from a nine-rider breakaway group while Nathan Brown (Bontrager), second overall starting the stage, claimed the overall victory after he bridged up to the break with four laps to go in the 107km stage.

"The victory is very important for the team, it's a very small team and it's growing so this is a good opportunity for the team to start to grow," said Jimenez through a translator.

"It's amazing. The team rode great all week and to finish it off is a great feeling," Brown said of the biggest victory of his career, so far. "Got third at US Pro and second at U23 Liege so it's been a great year so far, I'm glad to top off the first part of the year with this."

Only three seconds down in the general classification at the start of the stage, Brown along with other contenders Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) eventually escaped off the front in pursuit of the early break. The move forced an isolated yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) to give chase with Deignan's teammate Ben Day on his wheel.

"Christian attacked and Mancebo had no teammates left and I went across to him," said Brown. "Mancebo had no reaction and I was thinking 'wow this could be it'. We worked great together, everyone was working good. It got close so I knew that the last time up the climb, I had to punch it, I gave it everything I had and it paid off in the end."

Deignan finished second overall at 36 seconds down while Meier was third, at 44 seconds.

"Another hard day, it was a short very aggressive day and we know the circuit quite well from the past racing here," said Meier who had to defend the yellow jersey of his then Symmetrics teammate Svein Tuft years ago. "5-hour Energy put up a good fight and did the best they could but in the end, I think that there were just too many guys out for GC today and unfortunate for them it was left to Paco in the end, on his own. You can follow so many moves but you can't follow them all and I think that's what happened in the end."

Brown also added the best young rider title as well as the final points jersey to his victory.

How it unfolded

With only 10 laps around the technical circuit, attacks flew in the race with the UnitedHealthcare team leading the charge every time up the climb. The goal was simple, to make Mancebo's 5-hour Energy team expend a lot of energy to cover the moves. A counter-move on the second lap launched several riders off the front. The break included Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team), Jason McCartney and Patrick McCarty (Bissell), Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor), Kirk Carlsen (H&R Block), Amaran, Euser and Jimenez.

"I started the break, I got caught, I was in the break again, I kept working," said Euser. "I knew that I had to be up there today. I knew that I could present a big threat to 5-hour Energy being semi-close so they have to ride a little bit hard. The whole plan was just to send guys up the road. They were never going to let us go so that's the whole point, that's why this is a team sport, that's why it's so beautiful, it's not the individual."

Woods was the highest-placed overall, at two minutes and 23 seconds down while Euser was a further second down. While the 5-hour Energy team set the pace at the front of the field, UnitedHealthcare attacked every time up the climb, applying even more pressure. The gap was held at around the one-minute mark for lap after lap, while a few short-lived chase riders emerged until Brown, Meier and Deignan made their move.

"It turned out that the race ended up being quite aggressive through mostly UnitedHealthcare and I was able to benefit from that," said Meier. "Followed a move with [Philip] Deignan and Nathan Brown, we went across to the breakaway and then, I had Nic Hamilton in the breakaway and he rode full gas. Lucas Euser from UHC rolled, all the guys that were going for the GC, Nathan Brown and Philip, everyone committed straight away and it was fantastic."

"Everybody was working well until the three GC guys came across," explained Amaran on the tactics change.

Hamilton worked for Meier, Euser for Deignan and Brown for himself as they pushed the reformed break. With three laps to go, the 11 riders had a 55-second lead on Mancebo who was not giving up. The next time up the climb Mancebo gave a big dig, shattered the field and jumped away to chase solo with Day sitting on his wheel. He was able to reduce the gap down to 20 seconds but he couldn't quite close it and by the bell lap, the gap was back up to 45 seconds.

"When the guys knew that Mancebo was coming with Ben Day, Nate and Christian Meier went hard the last two laps to keep the gap," Amaran explained.

Brown accelerated the final time up the climb to seal the yellow jersey, now he only needed to finish safely as the rain started to come down.

"Coming into the final three kilometers, it started to sprinkle and all I was thinking about was stay safe, don't crash, don't crash. So the guys hit at 500 to go and I just rode it in because I knew that I had enough time and I wasn't going to lose it," Brown said with a smile.

The others in the break focused on the final sprint for the victory.

"The last lap, it was kind of easy for me because I left the responsibility for the GC guys," said Jimenez. "Nate did a very good job on the last climb and kept a very high pace. I knew that I had chances and finally I was lucky enough to get the victory."

McCarty won the King of the Mountain classification while the UnitedHealthcare squad took the overall team classification.

Euser concluded, "Third on GC, put a lot of guys on the podium this week, took the team classification and second overall, I think we have to be happy. You always want that win but I think that we have to be happy with this."

Full Results
1Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2:35:29
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
5Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
6Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
9Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
10Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:26
11Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
14Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
17Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
18Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
21Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
22Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
24Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
25Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
26Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:35
29Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
31Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
32Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:01:39
34James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:42
35Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:44
36David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:49
37Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:22
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
39Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
40Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
42Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
43Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
44Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
45Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
46Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
47Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:37
48Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
49Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
50Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
51Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:12:48
52James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
53James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:13:29
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFShawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFChristian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
DNFVolodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
DNFAnton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFMike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFJuan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFFrançois Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
DNFAdam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFCarson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFFederico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
DNFCortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFMark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFChris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
DNFDaniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
DNFJorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
DNFÉtienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFGuillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFRobert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments

Sprint 1 - 21.4km
1Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block3pts
2Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - 42.8km
1Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block3pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
3Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Sprint 3 - 85.6km
1Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block3pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team2
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1

Sprint 4 - Finish
1Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team15pts
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman14
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor12
5Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling11
6Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team9
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team8
9Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block7
10Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
11Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team5
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
13Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
14Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 33.5km
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
3Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor3
4Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
5Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 54.7km
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7pts
2Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
3Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
4Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block2
5Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) 76.3km
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling7pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team5
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
4Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7:47:53
2Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:26
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:35
4Canada National Team0:01:39
5Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:42
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:02:52
7Garneau-Quebecor0:04:31
8H&R Block0:04:33
9Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:37
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
11Team Novo Nordisk0:07:20

Fina general classification
1Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team18:12:08
2Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
3Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team0:00:44
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:23
5Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:01:31
6Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
7Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:02:13
8Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
9Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:19
10Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:09
12Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:27
13Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:46
14Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:04:34
15Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:55
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:05:20
17Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:06:27
18Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:07:06
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:07:07
20Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:07:46
21Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:08:09
22Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:08:34
23David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:45
24Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:09:19
25Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:09:47
26Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
27Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:50
28Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
29Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:34
30Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:37
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:12:44
32James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:13:55
33Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:15:10
34Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:16:04
35Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:22
36Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:53
37Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:23
38Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:18:25
39Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:18:58
40Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:47
41Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:20:10
42Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:21:10
43Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:23:04
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:11
45Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:23:23
46Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:53
47Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:25:57
48Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:29
49Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:29:28
50James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:35:16
51Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:40:37
52Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:40:38
53James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:54:00

Sprint classification
1Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team40pts
2Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team38
3Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team36
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team34
5Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda34
6Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team34
7Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team34
8Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor29
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team28
10Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team28
11Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team27
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling27
13Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association26
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team24
15Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team22
16Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team21
17Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block19
18Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team19
19Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk17
20Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block17
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team17
22James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
23Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
24Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team14
25Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
26Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling12
27Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12
28Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
29Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
30Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
31Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team8
32Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
33Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
35Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
36James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4
37Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita3
38Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
39Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team3
40Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
42Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1
43Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling44pts
2James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda31
3Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling21
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda20
5Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association16
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
7James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
8Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12
9Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor12
10Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
11Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team10
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team8
14Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block8
16Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
17Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
18Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
19Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team6
20Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
21Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team2
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
23Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
24Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team2
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team54:39:48
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:13
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:09:13
4Jamis-Hagens Berman0:10:17
5Canada National Team0:10:21
6Bontrager Cycling Team0:10:41
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:58
85-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:24:10
9Garneau-Quebecor0:28:44
10Team Novo Nordisk0:29:09
11Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:33:23
12H&R Block0:42:39

