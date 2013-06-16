Image 1 of 13 Bontrager riders watch the pre-stage entertainment (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 13 Matt Cooke (CRCA) leads the third group on the road (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 13 The three GC contenders lead the break with one lap to go (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 13 Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 13 Jason McCartney (Bissell) sets the pace in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 13 Hincapie Sportswear sets the pace in thrird group (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 13 Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase with Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) on his wheel (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 13 The 5-Hr Energy squad leads the field (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in second break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 13 An early break was reeled back in the first lap (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 13 Patrick McCarty (Bissell) checks behind him after an early attack (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 13 Field is ready for stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 13 of 13 Diego Jimenez (Inteja) wins stage 6 from the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, the very difficult circuit race in St, Georges, lived up to its reputation and delivered one of the most exciting finales in the 28th edition of the event.

Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) won the stage in a sprint ahead of Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) from a nine-rider breakaway group while Nathan Brown (Bontrager), second overall starting the stage, claimed the overall victory after he bridged up to the break with four laps to go in the 107km stage.

"The victory is very important for the team, it's a very small team and it's growing so this is a good opportunity for the team to start to grow," said Jimenez through a translator.

"It's amazing. The team rode great all week and to finish it off is a great feeling," Brown said of the biggest victory of his career, so far. "Got third at US Pro and second at U23 Liege so it's been a great year so far, I'm glad to top off the first part of the year with this."

Only three seconds down in the general classification at the start of the stage, Brown along with other contenders Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) eventually escaped off the front in pursuit of the early break. The move forced an isolated yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) to give chase with Deignan's teammate Ben Day on his wheel.

"Christian attacked and Mancebo had no teammates left and I went across to him," said Brown. "Mancebo had no reaction and I was thinking 'wow this could be it'. We worked great together, everyone was working good. It got close so I knew that the last time up the climb, I had to punch it, I gave it everything I had and it paid off in the end."

Deignan finished second overall at 36 seconds down while Meier was third, at 44 seconds.

"Another hard day, it was a short very aggressive day and we know the circuit quite well from the past racing here," said Meier who had to defend the yellow jersey of his then Symmetrics teammate Svein Tuft years ago. "5-hour Energy put up a good fight and did the best they could but in the end, I think that there were just too many guys out for GC today and unfortunate for them it was left to Paco in the end, on his own. You can follow so many moves but you can't follow them all and I think that's what happened in the end."

Brown also added the best young rider title as well as the final points jersey to his victory.

How it unfolded

With only 10 laps around the technical circuit, attacks flew in the race with the UnitedHealthcare team leading the charge every time up the climb. The goal was simple, to make Mancebo's 5-hour Energy team expend a lot of energy to cover the moves. A counter-move on the second lap launched several riders off the front. The break included Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team), Jason McCartney and Patrick McCarty (Bissell), Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor), Kirk Carlsen (H&R Block), Amaran, Euser and Jimenez.

"I started the break, I got caught, I was in the break again, I kept working," said Euser. "I knew that I had to be up there today. I knew that I could present a big threat to 5-hour Energy being semi-close so they have to ride a little bit hard. The whole plan was just to send guys up the road. They were never going to let us go so that's the whole point, that's why this is a team sport, that's why it's so beautiful, it's not the individual."

Woods was the highest-placed overall, at two minutes and 23 seconds down while Euser was a further second down. While the 5-hour Energy team set the pace at the front of the field, UnitedHealthcare attacked every time up the climb, applying even more pressure. The gap was held at around the one-minute mark for lap after lap, while a few short-lived chase riders emerged until Brown, Meier and Deignan made their move.

"It turned out that the race ended up being quite aggressive through mostly UnitedHealthcare and I was able to benefit from that," said Meier. "Followed a move with [Philip] Deignan and Nathan Brown, we went across to the breakaway and then, I had Nic Hamilton in the breakaway and he rode full gas. Lucas Euser from UHC rolled, all the guys that were going for the GC, Nathan Brown and Philip, everyone committed straight away and it was fantastic."

"Everybody was working well until the three GC guys came across," explained Amaran on the tactics change.

Hamilton worked for Meier, Euser for Deignan and Brown for himself as they pushed the reformed break. With three laps to go, the 11 riders had a 55-second lead on Mancebo who was not giving up. The next time up the climb Mancebo gave a big dig, shattered the field and jumped away to chase solo with Day sitting on his wheel. He was able to reduce the gap down to 20 seconds but he couldn't quite close it and by the bell lap, the gap was back up to 45 seconds.

"When the guys knew that Mancebo was coming with Ben Day, Nate and Christian Meier went hard the last two laps to keep the gap," Amaran explained.

Brown accelerated the final time up the climb to seal the yellow jersey, now he only needed to finish safely as the rain started to come down.

"Coming into the final three kilometers, it started to sprinkle and all I was thinking about was stay safe, don't crash, don't crash. So the guys hit at 500 to go and I just rode it in because I knew that I had enough time and I wasn't going to lose it," Brown said with a smile.

The others in the break focused on the final sprint for the victory.

"The last lap, it was kind of easy for me because I left the responsibility for the GC guys," said Jimenez. "Nate did a very good job on the last climb and kept a very high pace. I knew that I had chances and finally I was lucky enough to get the victory."

McCarty won the King of the Mountain classification while the UnitedHealthcare squad took the overall team classification.

Euser concluded, "Third on GC, put a lot of guys on the podium this week, took the team classification and second overall, I think we have to be happy. You always want that win but I think that we have to be happy with this."

Full Results 1 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2:35:29 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 9 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 10 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:26 11 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 18 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 21 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 22 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 24 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 26 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:35 29 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 31 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:39 34 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:42 35 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:44 36 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:49 37 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:22 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 39 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 42 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 43 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 44 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 45 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 46 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 47 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:37 48 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 49 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 50 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 51 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:12:48 52 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 53 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:13:29 DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team DNF Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita DNF Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita DNF Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita DNF Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor DNF Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor DNF Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block DNF Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block DNF Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team DNF Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team DNF Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association DNF Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association DNF Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team DNF Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments

Sprint 1 - 21.4km 1 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 3 pts 2 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - 42.8km 1 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 3 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

Sprint 3 - 85.6km 1 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 3 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 4 - Finish 1 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 5 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 9 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 9 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 7 10 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 11 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 5 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 13 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 14 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 33.5km 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 4 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 54.7km 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 3 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 2 5 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) 76.3km 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 5 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7:47:53 2 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:26 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:35 4 Canada National Team 0:01:39 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:42 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 0:02:52 7 Garneau-Quebecor 0:04:31 8 H&R Block 0:04:33 9 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:37 10 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 11 Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:20

Fina general classification 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 18:12:08 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:44 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:23 5 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:01:31 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 7 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:02:13 8 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 9 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:19 10 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:09 12 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:27 13 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:46 14 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:04:34 15 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:55 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:05:20 17 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:27 18 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:06 19 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:07:07 20 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:46 21 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:08:09 22 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:08:34 23 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:45 24 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:09:19 25 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:09:47 26 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:09 27 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50 28 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 29 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:34 30 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:37 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:12:44 32 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:13:55 33 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:15:10 34 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:16:04 35 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:22 36 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:53 37 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:23 38 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:25 39 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:18:58 40 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:47 41 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:20:10 42 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:21:10 43 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:23:04 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:11 45 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:23:23 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:53 47 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:25:57 48 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:29 49 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:29:28 50 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:35:16 51 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:40:37 52 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:40:38 53 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:54:00

Sprint classification 1 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 40 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 38 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 34 5 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 34 6 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 34 7 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 34 8 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 29 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 11 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 27 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 13 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 26 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 15 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 16 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 17 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 19 18 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 19 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 20 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 17 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 22 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 23 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 24 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 25 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 26 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 27 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 28 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 30 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 31 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 8 32 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 33 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 35 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 36 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 37 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 3 38 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 39 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 40 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 42 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1 43 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 44 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 3 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 21 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 20 5 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 16 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 7 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 8 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 9 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 10 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 10 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 14 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 8 16 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 6 20 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 21 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 2 22 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 23 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 2 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1