Brown wins Tour de Beauce overall
Jimenez prevails on final stage in Ville de St-Georges
Stage 6: Ville de St-Georges -
The sixth and final stage of the Tour de Beauce, the very difficult circuit race in St, Georges, lived up to its reputation and delivered one of the most exciting finales in the 28th edition of the event.
Diego Milan Jimenez (Inteja) won the stage in a sprint ahead of Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) from a nine-rider breakaway group while Nathan Brown (Bontrager), second overall starting the stage, claimed the overall victory after he bridged up to the break with four laps to go in the 107km stage.
"The victory is very important for the team, it's a very small team and it's growing so this is a good opportunity for the team to start to grow," said Jimenez through a translator.
"It's amazing. The team rode great all week and to finish it off is a great feeling," Brown said of the biggest victory of his career, so far. "Got third at US Pro and second at U23 Liege so it's been a great year so far, I'm glad to top off the first part of the year with this."
Only three seconds down in the general classification at the start of the stage, Brown along with other contenders Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) eventually escaped off the front in pursuit of the early break. The move forced an isolated yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) to give chase with Deignan's teammate Ben Day on his wheel.
"Christian attacked and Mancebo had no teammates left and I went across to him," said Brown. "Mancebo had no reaction and I was thinking 'wow this could be it'. We worked great together, everyone was working good. It got close so I knew that the last time up the climb, I had to punch it, I gave it everything I had and it paid off in the end."
Deignan finished second overall at 36 seconds down while Meier was third, at 44 seconds.
"Another hard day, it was a short very aggressive day and we know the circuit quite well from the past racing here," said Meier who had to defend the yellow jersey of his then Symmetrics teammate Svein Tuft years ago. "5-hour Energy put up a good fight and did the best they could but in the end, I think that there were just too many guys out for GC today and unfortunate for them it was left to Paco in the end, on his own. You can follow so many moves but you can't follow them all and I think that's what happened in the end."
Brown also added the best young rider title as well as the final points jersey to his victory.
How it unfolded
With only 10 laps around the technical circuit, attacks flew in the race with the UnitedHealthcare team leading the charge every time up the climb. The goal was simple, to make Mancebo's 5-hour Energy team expend a lot of energy to cover the moves. A counter-move on the second lap launched several riders off the front. The break included Nic Hamilton (Canadian National Team), Jason McCartney and Patrick McCarty (Bissell), Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor), Kirk Carlsen (H&R Block), Amaran, Euser and Jimenez.
"I started the break, I got caught, I was in the break again, I kept working," said Euser. "I knew that I had to be up there today. I knew that I could present a big threat to 5-hour Energy being semi-close so they have to ride a little bit hard. The whole plan was just to send guys up the road. They were never going to let us go so that's the whole point, that's why this is a team sport, that's why it's so beautiful, it's not the individual."
Woods was the highest-placed overall, at two minutes and 23 seconds down while Euser was a further second down. While the 5-hour Energy team set the pace at the front of the field, UnitedHealthcare attacked every time up the climb, applying even more pressure. The gap was held at around the one-minute mark for lap after lap, while a few short-lived chase riders emerged until Brown, Meier and Deignan made their move.
"It turned out that the race ended up being quite aggressive through mostly UnitedHealthcare and I was able to benefit from that," said Meier. "Followed a move with [Philip] Deignan and Nathan Brown, we went across to the breakaway and then, I had Nic Hamilton in the breakaway and he rode full gas. Lucas Euser from UHC rolled, all the guys that were going for the GC, Nathan Brown and Philip, everyone committed straight away and it was fantastic."
"Everybody was working well until the three GC guys came across," explained Amaran on the tactics change.
Hamilton worked for Meier, Euser for Deignan and Brown for himself as they pushed the reformed break. With three laps to go, the 11 riders had a 55-second lead on Mancebo who was not giving up. The next time up the climb Mancebo gave a big dig, shattered the field and jumped away to chase solo with Day sitting on his wheel. He was able to reduce the gap down to 20 seconds but he couldn't quite close it and by the bell lap, the gap was back up to 45 seconds.
"When the guys knew that Mancebo was coming with Ben Day, Nate and Christian Meier went hard the last two laps to keep the gap," Amaran explained.
Brown accelerated the final time up the climb to seal the yellow jersey, now he only needed to finish safely as the rain started to come down.
"Coming into the final three kilometers, it started to sprinkle and all I was thinking about was stay safe, don't crash, don't crash. So the guys hit at 500 to go and I just rode it in because I knew that I had enough time and I wasn't going to lose it," Brown said with a smile.
The others in the break focused on the final sprint for the victory.
"The last lap, it was kind of easy for me because I left the responsibility for the GC guys," said Jimenez. "Nate did a very good job on the last climb and kept a very high pace. I knew that I had chances and finally I was lucky enough to get the victory."
McCarty won the King of the Mountain classification while the UnitedHealthcare squad took the overall team classification.
Euser concluded, "Third on GC, put a lot of guys on the podium this week, took the team classification and second overall, I think we have to be happy. You always want that win but I think that we have to be happy with this."
|1
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2:35:29
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|10
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|18
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|21
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|22
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|23
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|24
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|25
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|26
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:35
|29
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|31
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|0:01:39
|34
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:42
|35
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|36
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:49
|37
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:22
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|42
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|44
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|45
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|46
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|47
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|48
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|49
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|50
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|51
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:12:48
|52
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|53
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:13:29
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|DNF
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|DNF
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|DNF
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|1
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|3
|pts
|2
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|1
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|5
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|9
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|7
|10
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|11
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|5
|12
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|13
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|4
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|2
|5
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|5
|3
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7:47:53
|2
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|4
|Canada National Team
|0:01:39
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:42
|6
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|7
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:04:31
|8
|H&R Block
|0:04:33
|9
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:20
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|18:12:08
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:23
|5
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:01:31
|6
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|7
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|0:02:13
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:19
|10
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:09
|12
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:03:27
|13
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|14
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|0:04:34
|15
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:04:55
|16
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:05:20
|17
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|18
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|19
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:07:07
|20
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:07:46
|21
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:08:09
|22
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|0:08:34
|23
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:45
|24
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:09:19
|25
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:09:47
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|27
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|28
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|29
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|30
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:37
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|32
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:13:55
|33
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:15:10
|34
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|0:16:04
|35
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:22
|36
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|37
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:23
|38
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:18:25
|39
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:18:58
|40
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|41
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:20:10
|42
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:21:10
|43
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|45
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:23:23
|46
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:53
|47
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|48
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|49
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:29:28
|50
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:35:16
|51
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:40:37
|52
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:40:38
|53
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:54:00
|1
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|38
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|5
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|34
|6
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|34
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|29
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|28
|10
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|11
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|27
|12
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|13
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|26
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|15
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|16
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|17
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|19
|18
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|20
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|17
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|22
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|23
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|24
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14
|25
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|26
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|27
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|28
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|29
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|30
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|31
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|32
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|33
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|35
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|5
|36
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|4
|37
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|3
|38
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|42
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|43
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|31
|3
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|21
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|20
|5
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|16
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13
|8
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|10
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|10
|12
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|8
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|20
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|21
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|23
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54:39:48
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|4
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:10:17
|5
|Canada National Team
|0:10:21
|6
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|8
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:24:10
|9
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:28:44
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:09
|11
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:33:23
|12
|H&R Block
|0:42:39
