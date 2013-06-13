Trending

Mancebo wins queen stage on Mont-Mégantic

Spaniard takes over Tour de Beauce lead

Image 1 of 21

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) celebrates his victory atop Mont Megantic

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy) celebrates his victory atop Mont Megantic
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 21

Field climbs on the second KOM

Field climbs on the second KOM
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 3 of 21

Early break is about to be caught

Early break is about to be caught
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 4 of 21

Champion System led the chase to reel the early break back in

Champion System led the chase to reel the early break back in
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 5 of 21

UnitedHealthcare is setting the pace at the front of the field

UnitedHealthcare is setting the pace at the front of the field
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 6 of 21

Matthew Cooke (CRCA) attacked with two kms to go

Matthew Cooke (CRCA) attacked with two kms to go
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 7 of 21

Carter Jones (Bissell) finished third

Carter Jones (Bissell) finished third
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 8 of 21

Nathan Brown (Bontrgaer) was fifth

Nathan Brown (Bontrgaer) was fifth
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 9 of 21

UnitedHealthcare teammates Ben Day and Philip Deignan finished sixth and seventh on stage 3

UnitedHealthcare teammates Ben Day and Philip Deignan finished sixth and seventh on stage 3
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 10 of 21

Yellow jersey Guillaume Boivin (Canada) in the field

Yellow jersey Guillaume Boivin (Canada) in the field
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 11 of 21

Nathan Brown (Bontrager) is the new best young rider

Nathan Brown (Bontrager) is the new best young rider
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 12 of 21

Matt Cooke (CRCA) is heartbroken after the finish

Matt Cooke (CRCA) is heartbroken after the finish
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 13 of 21

Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) launches an attack early in the stage

Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) launches an attack early in the stage
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 14 of 21

Field masses in front of race HQ hotel The Georgeville

Field masses in front of race HQ hotel The Georgeville
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 15 of 21

Field speeds by the La Chaudiere River at the start

Field speeds by the La Chaudiere River at the start
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 16 of 21

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) reacts to an attack

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager) reacts to an attack
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 17 of 21

Non stop-attacking at the start of the stage

Non stop-attacking at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 18 of 21

Joe Lewis (Hincapie) gets the first sprint

Joe Lewis (Hincapie) gets the first sprint
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 19 of 21

Break is about to be caught

Break is about to be caught
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 20 of 21

The jerseys after stage 3: Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy), Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy), Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and Guillaume Boivin (Canada)

The jerseys after stage 3: Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy), Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy), Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 21 of 21

Stage 3 podium: Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) first, Matthew Cooke (CRCA) second, Carter Jones (Bissell), third

Stage 3 podium: Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) first, Matthew Cooke (CRCA) second, Carter Jones (Bissell), third
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

The Queen Stage of the Tour de Beauce lived up to expectations today when after a very aggressive stage, the field shattered on the final 6.8 kilometers to the finish line atop Mont Megantic. Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy), the 2011 overall winner, emerged from a select lead group to not only take the win but also the yellow leader's jersey at the end of stage 3 today.

In the final two kilometers, Mancebo covered an attack from last year's stage winner Matthew Cooke (CRCA) but though he was gapped, experience came into play for the Spaniard.

"The plan was to start hard on the climb, and finally UnitedHealthcare did the hard work at the bottom. I tried to attack two or three times but had no legs at the bottom. After that, in the last two kilometers, I attacked again and Matt Cooke rode strongly. I waited until the last 300 meters, I know where the finish line is and I knew that I could recover a lot of time. I was fourth with 200, 250 meters to go and I did a sprint to come back to the first place," Mancebo said.

"I attacked [at the bottom] but the legs were 'oomph, I don't feel good' but I think I needed to attack two or three more times to wake up my legs." he continued with a laugh.

Second-place finisher Cooke collapsed after crossing the finish line, five seconds behind. "Heartbreak. It's so funny because we were gapping Paco the whole way up. Honestly, I think I was probably the strongest guy here but that was a huge mistake that I made, going too early. It must have been 1.5 km, 2 km. I was just antsy," he said. "It's still good, I'll pat myself on the back in a month, not yet."

Carter Jones (Bissell) crossed the line a further seven seconds back for third. "My tactic was just to follow for as long as I could, wait for things to fall apart and see how it went from there. I wasn't sure how I was going, I've had a pretty rough two days the first two days here," said Jones who is racing for the first time at Beauce. "Once I saw that it was just Cooke, Paco and I, well I was just following them, I couldn't quite follow them and then Paco came off and it was just me chasing Cooke for a bit and somehow Mancebo came back, he passed both of us at Mach 10."

How it unfolded

Attacks flew immediately from the start of the race, riders were going up the road, left and right, but no move was sticking. Everyone wanted to be in the break, and only the right combination of riders would be allowed off the front. The Canadian National Team squad of the yellow jersey Guillaume Boivin was also on a mission to make it into a move. The result was high speed, an average of 50 km/h for the first hour of the race.

"It was full-on for two hours. No one was quite happy with the combination, you had so careful with GC guys getting up there or missing the move. Big groups were going away that were dangerous and one team would miss out, they'd bring it back," explained Jones.

The first move that seemed to have a chance went off the front. The break included Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Marsh Cooper (Canada), Kirk Carlsen (H&R Block), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk).

"We were working together to establish the gap," said Driscoll. The gap went over one minute but then cooperation ceased when Carlsen stopped working, and then others soon followed suit. "It was doomed and then the Novo guy attacked, not attacked but the sleeper move, slow and steady up, slight faster than us, up the left side."

Soon after the first sprint of the day, Megias continued solo while Rob Britton (Canada) and Jason McCartney (Bissell) started to chase and ultimately made contact. The break of the day was finally established.

"As soon as they brought it back, I went with McCartney and we bridged across to the Novo guy. After that, it was just 50 or 60 kilometers of just giving'er, it's pretty much the plan to let Christian and Dom sit the most that they could for the final climb," Britton said.

The trio stayed off the front, pushing the gap to three minute and 35 seconds until they were reeled in on the second categorized climb of the day, 130 kilometers into the stage. The field, with UnitedHealthcare setting the tempo, stayed together until the right-hand turn to start the final climb with an average of 7.7 gradient.

The battle for the stage win and the general classification was on in the dwindling lead group.

"We needed to drop the time trial specialist, Ben Day was there, Meier was there, guys who ride hard in time trials were there so we needed to attack because and after fight for the stage," Mancebo said.

No one was able to get away early on the climb. "It's just so steep, guys were going, and then we'd look back and there were still five or six guys," Cooke explained.

Nathan Brown (Bontrager) finished fifth on the stage and claimed the best young rider jersey, while Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy) and Guillaume Boivin (Canada) retained the KOM and points jerseys respectively.

"Today we didn't want to be in the break but it was obvious from the start that all the teams wanted to be in and then we changed our plans. I started going into moves. I got lucky enough to be in a move and Shawn [Milne] really helped me out," said Stemper. "I've been lucky to defend this jersey, now we'll see. There are a lot of available points left."

Racing continues on Friday with the 20-km time trial which could once again re-shuffle the general classification.

"I have a good gap for tomorrow but it will be hard because I saw that Ben Day was strong and today he climbed very good. I hope to do well," said Mancebo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4:02:19
2Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:05
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
6Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
7Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:59
9Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
10Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team0:01:12
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:30
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:33
13Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:01:39
14Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:01:40
15Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:50
16Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:08
17Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:11
18Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:16
19Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
21Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:30
23Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:02:45
24Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:02:51
25David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:57
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:14
27Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:21
28Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
29Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:03:32
30Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:03:34
31Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team0:03:53
32Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:09
33Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
34Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
35Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:04:44
36Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:04:48
37Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:08
38Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
39Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
40Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:40
41Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
42Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:07:09
43David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:07:20
44Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
45Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:07:27
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:07:32
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
48Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
49Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
50Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
52Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
53James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
54Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
55Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:07:36
56Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:38
57Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
58Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
59Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
60James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:54
61Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:22
62Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:09:24
63Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:26
64Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
65Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:59
66Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:04
67Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:11:08
68Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:22
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
71Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:24
72Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
73Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
74Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
75Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:14:34
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
77Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:14:54
78James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
79Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:15:21
80Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:15:40
81Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:16:06
82Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:17:22
83Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block0:17:44
84Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:17:47
85James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:17:52
86Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:17:55
87Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:09
88Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
89Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:18:31
90Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
91Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
92Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
93Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:19:21
94Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
95Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
96Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:19:25
97Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
98Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:20:25
99William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
100Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:58
101Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:21:08
102Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:21:12
103Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
104Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:24:42
105Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:27:07
106David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:30:58
107Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:31:14
108Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:31:55
109Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:34:47
110Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:46:11
111François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:50:27
112Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:51:38
113Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
114Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:52:31
115Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:53:43
116José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNSEmile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:09:27
2Bissel Pro Cycling0:01:02
35 Hour Energy0:01:58
4Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:38
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:05:17
7Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:05:26
8Jamis Hagens Berman0:06:33
9Garneau-Quebecor0:09:28
10Amore Vita0:10:01
11Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:10:58
12Century Road Club Association0:12:34
13Team Novo Nordisk0:13:07
14Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:14:34
15H&R Block0:19:54
16Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:38:58
17Team Medique P/B Silber Investments0:49:53
18Ekoï/Devinci0:51:54

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda12:01:50
2Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:05
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:30
6Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
7Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:59
9Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
10Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team0:01:12
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:30
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:33
13Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:01:39
14Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:01:40
15Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:08
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:11
17Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
18Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:16
19Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:17
20Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:29
22Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:02:45
23Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:02:51
24David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:57
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:14
26Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:15
27Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:21
28Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:03:34
29Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team0:03:53
30Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:54
31Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:04:09
32Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:04:16
33Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:04:38
34Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:05
35Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:08
36Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:05:21
37Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:06:40
38Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:07:13
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:07:16
40Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:07:18
42David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:07:20
43Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:28
44Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:07:29
45Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
46Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:38
47Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:07:42
48Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:07:43
49Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
50Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:08:00
51Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:08:05
52Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
53Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:08:09
54Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:11
55Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
56Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:08:19
57Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:37
58Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:23
59James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:09:24
60James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
61Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:26
62Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:04
63Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:14
64Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:11:41
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:20
66Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:22
67Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:24
68Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
69Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:14:39
70Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:14:45
71Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:14:54
72Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:15:13
73Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:15
74Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:15:42
75Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:15:49
76Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:15:54
77Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:16:50
78Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:19
79Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:18:34
80Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:18:47
81Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block0:18:51
82Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:19:04
83Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:19:14
84James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:19:25
85Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:19:54
86Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:19:58
87Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:29
88Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:20:33
89Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:21:06
90Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:21:31
91Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:21:45
92Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
93Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:21:47
94William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:23:24
95James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:23:26
96Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:23:58
97Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:24:45
98Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:26
99Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:26:44
100Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:26:54
101Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:27:51
102Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:09
103Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:30:03
104Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:35:07
105Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:37:57
106Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:40:02
107David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:41:19
108Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:45:48
109Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:58:07
110Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:59:38
111Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:08:13
112Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:13:37
113Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:14:33
114Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team1:26:04
115François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci1:30:09
116José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team1:30:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team29pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team28
3Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling25
4Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team21
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
6Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk17
7Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block17
8Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team17
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team16
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda15
11Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
12Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association14
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13
15Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team12
16Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
17Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda11
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team11
19Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
20Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team9
21Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
22Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
24Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
25Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
26Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
27James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4
28James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team3
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita3
31Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
32Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
33Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
34Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block2
35Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
36José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
37Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team1
38Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling1
39Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
40Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda31pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling23
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda20
4Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda17
5Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association16
6Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13
7Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
8Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team10
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor10
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
11Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor9
12Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8
13Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team8
14Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
15Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block6
16Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
18Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team4
19Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
21James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
22Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
23Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team2
24Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2
25Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
26Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
27Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team1
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1
29Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team1
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team36:08:00
2Bissel Pro Cycling0:01:02
35 Hour Energy0:01:58
4Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:38
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
6Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:05:17
7Équipe Nationale Du Canada0:05:26
8Jamis Hagens Berman0:06:33
9Garneau-Quebecor0:10:01
10Amore Vita0:10:34
11Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:11:31
12Team Novo Nordisk0:13:07
13Century Road Club Association0:13:30
14Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:16:27
15H&R Block0:20:27
16Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech0:43:04
17Ekoï/Devinci0:55:37
18Team Medique P/B Silber Investments0:59:10

