The Queen Stage of the Tour de Beauce lived up to expectations today when after a very aggressive stage, the field shattered on the final 6.8 kilometers to the finish line atop Mont Megantic. Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy), the 2011 overall winner, emerged from a select lead group to not only take the win but also the yellow leader's jersey at the end of stage 3 today.

In the final two kilometers, Mancebo covered an attack from last year's stage winner Matthew Cooke (CRCA) but though he was gapped, experience came into play for the Spaniard.

"The plan was to start hard on the climb, and finally UnitedHealthcare did the hard work at the bottom. I tried to attack two or three times but had no legs at the bottom. After that, in the last two kilometers, I attacked again and Matt Cooke rode strongly. I waited until the last 300 meters, I know where the finish line is and I knew that I could recover a lot of time. I was fourth with 200, 250 meters to go and I did a sprint to come back to the first place," Mancebo said.

"I attacked [at the bottom] but the legs were 'oomph, I don't feel good' but I think I needed to attack two or three more times to wake up my legs." he continued with a laugh.

Second-place finisher Cooke collapsed after crossing the finish line, five seconds behind. "Heartbreak. It's so funny because we were gapping Paco the whole way up. Honestly, I think I was probably the strongest guy here but that was a huge mistake that I made, going too early. It must have been 1.5 km, 2 km. I was just antsy," he said. "It's still good, I'll pat myself on the back in a month, not yet."

Carter Jones (Bissell) crossed the line a further seven seconds back for third. "My tactic was just to follow for as long as I could, wait for things to fall apart and see how it went from there. I wasn't sure how I was going, I've had a pretty rough two days the first two days here," said Jones who is racing for the first time at Beauce. "Once I saw that it was just Cooke, Paco and I, well I was just following them, I couldn't quite follow them and then Paco came off and it was just me chasing Cooke for a bit and somehow Mancebo came back, he passed both of us at Mach 10."

How it unfolded

Attacks flew immediately from the start of the race, riders were going up the road, left and right, but no move was sticking. Everyone wanted to be in the break, and only the right combination of riders would be allowed off the front. The Canadian National Team squad of the yellow jersey Guillaume Boivin was also on a mission to make it into a move. The result was high speed, an average of 50 km/h for the first hour of the race.

"It was full-on for two hours. No one was quite happy with the combination, you had so careful with GC guys getting up there or missing the move. Big groups were going away that were dangerous and one team would miss out, they'd bring it back," explained Jones.

The first move that seemed to have a chance went off the front. The break included Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Marsh Cooper (Canada), Kirk Carlsen (H&R Block), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Javier Megias Leal (Novo Nordisk).

"We were working together to establish the gap," said Driscoll. The gap went over one minute but then cooperation ceased when Carlsen stopped working, and then others soon followed suit. "It was doomed and then the Novo guy attacked, not attacked but the sleeper move, slow and steady up, slight faster than us, up the left side."

Soon after the first sprint of the day, Megias continued solo while Rob Britton (Canada) and Jason McCartney (Bissell) started to chase and ultimately made contact. The break of the day was finally established.

"As soon as they brought it back, I went with McCartney and we bridged across to the Novo guy. After that, it was just 50 or 60 kilometers of just giving'er, it's pretty much the plan to let Christian and Dom sit the most that they could for the final climb," Britton said.

The trio stayed off the front, pushing the gap to three minute and 35 seconds until they were reeled in on the second categorized climb of the day, 130 kilometers into the stage. The field, with UnitedHealthcare setting the tempo, stayed together until the right-hand turn to start the final climb with an average of 7.7 gradient.

The battle for the stage win and the general classification was on in the dwindling lead group.

"We needed to drop the time trial specialist, Ben Day was there, Meier was there, guys who ride hard in time trials were there so we needed to attack because and after fight for the stage," Mancebo said.

No one was able to get away early on the climb. "It's just so steep, guys were going, and then we'd look back and there were still five or six guys," Cooke explained.

Nathan Brown (Bontrager) finished fifth on the stage and claimed the best young rider jersey, while Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy) and Guillaume Boivin (Canada) retained the KOM and points jerseys respectively.

"Today we didn't want to be in the break but it was obvious from the start that all the teams wanted to be in and then we changed our plans. I started going into moves. I got lucky enough to be in a move and Shawn [Milne] really helped me out," said Stemper. "I've been lucky to defend this jersey, now we'll see. There are a lot of available points left."

Racing continues on Friday with the 20-km time trial which could once again re-shuffle the general classification.

"I have a good gap for tomorrow but it will be hard because I saw that Ben Day was strong and today he climbed very good. I hope to do well," said Mancebo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4:02:19 2 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:05 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 6 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:59 9 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 10 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:12 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:30 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:33 13 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:01:39 14 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:01:40 15 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:50 16 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:08 17 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:11 18 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:16 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 20 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 22 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:30 23 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:45 24 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:51 25 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:57 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:14 27 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:21 28 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 29 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:03:32 30 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:34 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 0:03:53 32 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:09 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 34 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 35 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:04:44 36 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:04:48 37 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:08 38 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 39 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 40 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:40 41 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 42 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:09 43 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:07:20 44 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 45 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:07:27 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:07:32 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 48 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 49 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 52 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 53 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 54 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 55 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:07:36 56 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:38 57 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 58 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 59 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 60 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:08:54 61 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:22 62 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:09:24 63 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:26 64 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 65 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:09:59 66 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:04 67 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:11:08 68 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:22 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 71 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:24 72 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 73 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 74 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 75 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:14:34 76 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 77 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:14:54 78 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 79 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:15:21 80 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:15:40 81 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:16:06 82 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:17:22 83 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 0:17:44 84 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:17:47 85 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:17:52 86 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:17:55 87 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:09 88 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:18:31 90 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 91 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 92 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 93 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:19:21 94 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 95 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 96 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:19:25 97 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 98 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:20:25 99 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 100 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:58 101 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:21:08 102 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:21:12 103 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 104 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:24:42 105 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:27:07 106 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:30:58 107 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:31:14 108 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:31:55 109 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:34:47 110 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:46:11 111 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:50:27 112 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:51:38 113 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 114 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:52:31 115 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:53:43 116 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNS Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:09:27 2 Bissel Pro Cycling 0:01:02 3 5 Hour Energy 0:01:58 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:38 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 6 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 0:05:17 7 Équipe Nationale Du Canada 0:05:26 8 Jamis Hagens Berman 0:06:33 9 Garneau-Quebecor 0:09:28 10 Amore Vita 0:10:01 11 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:10:58 12 Century Road Club Association 0:12:34 13 Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:07 14 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:14:34 15 H&R Block 0:19:54 16 Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech 0:38:58 17 Team Medique P/B Silber Investments 0:49:53 18 Ekoï/Devinci 0:51:54

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 12:01:50 2 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:05 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:30 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 7 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:59 9 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 10 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 0:01:12 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:30 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:33 13 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:01:39 14 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:01:40 15 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:08 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:11 17 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 18 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:16 19 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:17 20 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:29 22 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:45 23 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:02:51 24 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:57 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:14 26 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:15 27 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:21 28 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:34 29 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 0:03:53 30 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:54 31 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:04:09 32 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:04:16 33 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:04:38 34 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:05 35 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:08 36 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:05:21 37 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:06:40 38 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:07:13 39 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:07:16 40 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:07:18 42 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:07:20 43 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:28 44 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:07:29 45 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:07:38 47 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:42 48 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:07:43 49 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 50 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:08:00 51 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:08:05 52 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 53 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:08:09 54 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:11 55 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 56 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:08:19 57 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:37 58 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:23 59 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:09:24 60 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 61 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:26 62 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:04 63 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:14 64 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:11:41 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:20 66 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:12:22 67 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:24 68 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 69 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:14:39 70 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:14:45 71 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:14:54 72 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:15:13 73 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:15:15 74 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:15:42 75 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:15:49 76 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:15:54 77 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:16:50 78 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:19 79 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:18:34 80 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:18:47 81 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 0:18:51 82 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:19:04 83 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:19:14 84 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:19:25 85 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:19:54 86 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:19:58 87 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:29 88 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:20:33 89 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:21:06 90 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:21:31 91 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:21:45 92 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 93 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:21:47 94 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:23:24 95 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:23:26 96 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:23:58 97 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:24:45 98 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:26 99 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:26:44 100 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:26:54 101 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:27:51 102 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:09 103 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:30:03 104 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:35:07 105 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:37:57 106 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:40:02 107 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:41:19 108 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:45:48 109 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:58:07 110 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:59:38 111 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:08:13 112 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:13:37 113 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:14:33 114 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 1:26:04 115 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 1:30:09 116 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 1:30:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 29 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 3 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 25 4 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 6 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 7 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 17 8 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 15 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 14 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 15 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 12 16 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 17 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 9 21 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 22 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 24 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 26 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 27 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 28 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 30 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 3 31 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 32 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 33 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 34 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 2 35 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 36 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 37 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 1 38 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 39 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 40 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 23 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 20 4 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 5 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 16 6 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 13 7 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 10 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 11 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 9 12 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 14 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 6 16 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 19 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 21 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 22 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 23 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 2 24 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2 25 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 26 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 1 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 29 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 1 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1