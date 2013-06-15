Image 1 of 20 Bontrager riders relax before stage 5 (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 20 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) takes over the points jersey (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 20 Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) launches one of his many attacks (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 20 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) reacts to Meier's attack (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 20 Conor Mullervy (CRCA) takes a quick hop on the sidewalk to move up on the climb (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 20 The chase group has now connected with the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 20 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) chases to close down the gap to Meier (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 20 The stage 5 podium: Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) first, Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) second, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) third (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 20 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 4th on the stage (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 20 The field climbs in front of the Chateau Frontenac (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 20 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) is a cyclist (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 13 of 20 A smile from Phil Gaimon (Bissell) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 14 of 20 Jamis-Hagens Berman squad waits for the start (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 15 of 20 The field is staged and ready for go for stage 5 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 16 of 20 Five riders in the break climb on wet roads (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 17 of 20 Guillaume Boivin (Canada) looks behind to see what is happening in the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 18 of 20 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda team sets the pace at the front of the field (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 19 of 20 Yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) was happy with the composition of the break (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 20 of 20 The jerseys after stage 5: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) took the win on stage 5, the tough Quebec City Circuit race, in a sprint from the day-long breakaway. Quebec City resident Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) was second and Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear), third. Francisco Mancebo and his 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda team successfully defended the yellow jersey and the Spaniard goes into Sunday's final, another difficult circuit race in St Georges, with a six-second lead on his closest competitor.

Winner of the Quebec City stage in 2010, de Maar made his way into the early five-rider break with grew to nine when a four-ride chase group, which included GC threat Christian Meier (Canadian National Team), bridged across with 21 kilometers to go.

"With two laps to go, a few guys out of the bunch caught us which was an ideal situation for me because I could tell them, sorry I'm not working anymore because I have my GC guys in the chasing group so I was just sitting for the last one and a half laps. Meier was doing lots of work, he pretty much did it by himself so the rest of us were sitting on," de Maar said.

"The last few kilometers there were some attacks, I countered everything and then it was a long sprint. I went with 300 meters to go, I was too tired to put my hands in the air," he continued with a laugh. "It was a hard race, it's a beautiful race, I've won it before and I love to be racing here. It was a good day for the team, hopefully we can get the other objective tomorrow."

"When we got to the last lap, I knew that I had good legs," said Duchesne, who lives one kilometer from the finish line. "I know that I don't have a very good sprint so close to the top of the climb, I tried to go but there were three of us at the top. We started to look at each other and to sit up. I waited, and then positioned myself for the sprint but I was not able to come around Marc at the end."

The 21-year-old racer, who hails from Chicoutimi originally, admitted to feeling the pressure to perform for his home crowd. "All my family is here from Montreal, my friends, I had a lot of fans around, everyone was screaming my name. I would have loved to have won for everyone, a second place is pretty good too."

Mancebo praised his teammates. "Today I was good, the team worked a lot and very well for me. Tonight, we rest and recover and tomorrow will be another very, very hard day. Those last 100 kilometers will be the hardest 100 kilometers of the Tour."

How it unfolded

Attacks flew early on in the 12-lap race which uses a large section of the route used by the Grand Prix cycliste de Québec, a UCI WorldTour race, until five riders escaped on the second lap. The move included Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Clark and de Maar.

De Maar had to adjust his strategy when he saw the composition of the break. "The focus was pretty much on GC so the plan was for our GC guys to put the pressure on Mancebo's team and then the rest of the team, [Davide] Frattini, myself and [Jonny Clarke, would look for early breaks. We were hoping that dangerous threats on GC would come with us and put the pressure on the guys to keep the gap close so the GC guys could attack on the final.

"The break went up the road and I was with them but unfortunately there were no dangerous guys for GC in there and it was a bit of a weird situation but we kept on going, everybody was fully committed to work."

The five riders worked well together but the gap was never threatening to Mancebo, going to over three minutes for a short time before it came back down.

Mancebo was quite happy with the composition of the break with Clark the highest on GC at two minutes and 56 seconds down. "Oscar was there and he was three minutes behind me so okay for three minutes, it's okay for us. But behind, the Canada Team were not happy."

He was right. Halfway through the race, the Canadian National Team DS Gord Fraser told his boys that it was time to put pressure on.

"We were sort of in that position it was all or nothing, you have to go for broke. Because a minute and a half, you can't wait for the last lap and make up a minute and a half," explained Meier who was one minute and 28 seconds down on GC at the start of the stage.

Meier continued, "A few times through the start finish, the guys started attacking again but the problem with those two attacking (Cooper, Britton) and the others was because they weren't on GC, 5-hour Energy were pretty smart and didn't panic and let them go so a couple of time. I attacked on the start/finish just to put them under pressure and make them work. And then, we could start to see that they were coming apart a little bit and then finally, the third time, Rob and Marsh snuck off the front on the hill and I just bridged across and that was it, and we just went for it. These guys just drove it and we got across to the break and we had Guillaume there, then he drove it and the guys did an unbelievable job."

Jumping on the Canadian blue train as it made its way across was Duchesne. "With five or six laps to go, attacks started to happen and I saw that the riders around me were having a bit of trouble and I was feeling good on the climb so, I told myself to stay attentive because I had to do something if I had good legs. So when I saw the Canadians go, I went too. Since there were three of them, I didn't have to pull, I had a bit of a free ride to the break. Then, when we made it across, I attacked immediately to give it a good jolt."

With Meier in the mix, tactics changed. Both de Maar and Duchesne sat on as they had to protect the GC position of their teammates. A decision that Meier understood. "Unfortunately I had to [pull because if I was going to get time, the guys were playing for the stage, it's pretty normal."

At that point, Clark started to think that the break would make it to the finish line. "They all worked together, they were going for GC so they were just going as hard as they could. They had the one guy left, Meier, he was riding for GC time so he was just going all out."

The jockeying for position for the sprint started the final time up the climb up Cote de la Montagne with a 10 percent average grade but most of the break was still together afterwards.

After the dust settled, Mancebo has a five second lead on Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and eight seconds on Matt Cooke (CRCA). Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) is in fourth place at 17 seconds while Meier moved up to sixth place, 47 seconds down.

The 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the 107km St Georges Circuit Race, where each lap includes a 1.3km climb with 6 percent average grade.

Full Results 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3:07:02 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 4 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:06 5 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 6 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:47 8 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:49 9 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:53 15 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 16 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:56 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 18 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 19 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 22 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 23 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:07 24 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 25 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:13 26 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 27 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:01:18 28 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 31 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 32 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 34 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:34 35 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:01:48 36 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:55 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:57 38 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:10 39 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:20 40 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 41 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 42 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:28 43 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 44 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:58 45 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:03:08 46 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:04:45 49 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:01 50 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 51 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 52 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 53 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 54 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 56 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 58 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 60 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:08:56 61 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 62 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:09:21 63 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:09:33 64 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 65 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:11:40 66 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 67 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:14:06 68 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:15:04 69 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 70 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 71 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 72 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 73 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 74 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 75 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 76 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 77 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 78 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 79 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 80 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 81 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 82 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 83 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 84 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:26:12 85 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 86 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 87 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda DNF Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling DNF Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci DNF Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team DNF Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman DNF Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block DNF Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team DNF Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team DNF James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association DNF Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association DNF Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech DNF Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments DNS Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor DNS Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - 73.5km 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 3 pts 2 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 1

Sprint 2 - 105km 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 2 3 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 14 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 13 4 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 12 5 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 11 6 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 8 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 8 9 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 7 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 6 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 5 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 15 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 1

Mountain 1 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 30.5km 1 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 7 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 5 3 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 3 4 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 51.5km 1 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 5 3 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 3 4 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 93.5km 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 5 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 3 4 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 2 5 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9:22:44 2 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:00:37 4 Bontrager Cycling Team 0:01:08 5 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 6 Canada National Team 0:02:09 7 Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:32 8 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:32 9 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:55 10 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:30 11 Amore & Vita 0:08:12 12 Garneau-Quebecor 0:09:41 13 H&R Block 0:12:52 14 Century Road Club Association 0:19:04 15 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:37:26 16 Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:43:34 17 Ekoï/Devinci 1:05:50

General classification after stage 5 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 15:36:36 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:08 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 6 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:47 7 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 8 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:01:46 9 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:04 10 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:23 11 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 13 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 0:02:25 14 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:48 15 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:03:11 16 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:27 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:03:57 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:33 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:04:59 20 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:05:00 21 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:04 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 23 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 0:05:14 24 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 0:05:28 25 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:05:40 26 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:59 27 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:06:46 28 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 0:07:11 29 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:19 30 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:08:00 31 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:15 32 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:18 33 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:18 34 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:01 35 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:27 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:11:21 37 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:11:33 38 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:12:16 39 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 40 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:13:47 41 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 0:14:28 42 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:14:34 43 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:15:44 44 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:49 45 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:50 46 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:21 47 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:16:26 48 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:51 49 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 50 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:17:26 51 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:17:30 52 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:17:35 53 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:51 54 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:21:38 55 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 0:21:46 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:48 57 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:22:00 58 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:10 59 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:30 60 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:22:31 61 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:22:58 62 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:24:47 63 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:24:52 64 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:24:58 65 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:25:07 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:27:56 67 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:28:18 68 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:40 69 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:33:07 70 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 0:34:23 71 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 0:35:01 72 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:36:18 73 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 0:36:19 74 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:36:41 75 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:37:29 76 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:39:23 77 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:40:34 78 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:41:58 79 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:44:45 80 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:46:43 81 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:49:18 82 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:50:41 83 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:56:24 84 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 1:17:30 85 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:31:53 86 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 1:44:31 87 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 1:59:55

Sprint classification 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 34 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 34 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 34 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 30 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 28 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 8 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 26 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 10 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 25 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 13 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 21 14 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 15 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 19 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 17 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 17 18 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 19 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 17 21 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 16 22 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 23 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 14 24 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 11 26 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 27 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 28 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 8 30 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 8 31 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 32 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 33 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 35 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 5 36 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 37 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 3 38 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 3 39 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 40 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 3 41 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 42 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 2 43 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 2 44 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 45 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

Mountains classification 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 23 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 20 4 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 16 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 15 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 7 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 8 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 12 9 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 10 11 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 13 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 9 14 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 8 16 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 6 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 22 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 3 23 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 2 24 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 25 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 1 27 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 1 28 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 1 29 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1