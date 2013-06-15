De Maar triumphs in Québec
Mancebo remains in Tour de Beauce lead after penultimate stage
Stage 5: Québec -
Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) took the win on stage 5, the tough Quebec City Circuit race, in a sprint from the day-long breakaway. Quebec City resident Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) was second and Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear), third. Francisco Mancebo and his 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda team successfully defended the yellow jersey and the Spaniard goes into Sunday's final, another difficult circuit race in St Georges, with a six-second lead on his closest competitor.
Winner of the Quebec City stage in 2010, de Maar made his way into the early five-rider break with grew to nine when a four-ride chase group, which included GC threat Christian Meier (Canadian National Team), bridged across with 21 kilometers to go.
"With two laps to go, a few guys out of the bunch caught us which was an ideal situation for me because I could tell them, sorry I'm not working anymore because I have my GC guys in the chasing group so I was just sitting for the last one and a half laps. Meier was doing lots of work, he pretty much did it by himself so the rest of us were sitting on," de Maar said.
"The last few kilometers there were some attacks, I countered everything and then it was a long sprint. I went with 300 meters to go, I was too tired to put my hands in the air," he continued with a laugh. "It was a hard race, it's a beautiful race, I've won it before and I love to be racing here. It was a good day for the team, hopefully we can get the other objective tomorrow."
"When we got to the last lap, I knew that I had good legs," said Duchesne, who lives one kilometer from the finish line. "I know that I don't have a very good sprint so close to the top of the climb, I tried to go but there were three of us at the top. We started to look at each other and to sit up. I waited, and then positioned myself for the sprint but I was not able to come around Marc at the end."
The 21-year-old racer, who hails from Chicoutimi originally, admitted to feeling the pressure to perform for his home crowd. "All my family is here from Montreal, my friends, I had a lot of fans around, everyone was screaming my name. I would have loved to have won for everyone, a second place is pretty good too."
Mancebo praised his teammates. "Today I was good, the team worked a lot and very well for me. Tonight, we rest and recover and tomorrow will be another very, very hard day. Those last 100 kilometers will be the hardest 100 kilometers of the Tour."
How it unfolded
Attacks flew early on in the 12-lap race which uses a large section of the route used by the Grand Prix cycliste de Québec, a UCI WorldTour race, until five riders escaped on the second lap. The move included Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Clark and de Maar.
De Maar had to adjust his strategy when he saw the composition of the break. "The focus was pretty much on GC so the plan was for our GC guys to put the pressure on Mancebo's team and then the rest of the team, [Davide] Frattini, myself and [Jonny Clarke, would look for early breaks. We were hoping that dangerous threats on GC would come with us and put the pressure on the guys to keep the gap close so the GC guys could attack on the final.
"The break went up the road and I was with them but unfortunately there were no dangerous guys for GC in there and it was a bit of a weird situation but we kept on going, everybody was fully committed to work."
The five riders worked well together but the gap was never threatening to Mancebo, going to over three minutes for a short time before it came back down.
Mancebo was quite happy with the composition of the break with Clark the highest on GC at two minutes and 56 seconds down. "Oscar was there and he was three minutes behind me so okay for three minutes, it's okay for us. But behind, the Canada Team were not happy."
He was right. Halfway through the race, the Canadian National Team DS Gord Fraser told his boys that it was time to put pressure on.
"We were sort of in that position it was all or nothing, you have to go for broke. Because a minute and a half, you can't wait for the last lap and make up a minute and a half," explained Meier who was one minute and 28 seconds down on GC at the start of the stage.
Meier continued, "A few times through the start finish, the guys started attacking again but the problem with those two attacking (Cooper, Britton) and the others was because they weren't on GC, 5-hour Energy were pretty smart and didn't panic and let them go so a couple of time. I attacked on the start/finish just to put them under pressure and make them work. And then, we could start to see that they were coming apart a little bit and then finally, the third time, Rob and Marsh snuck off the front on the hill and I just bridged across and that was it, and we just went for it. These guys just drove it and we got across to the break and we had Guillaume there, then he drove it and the guys did an unbelievable job."
Jumping on the Canadian blue train as it made its way across was Duchesne. "With five or six laps to go, attacks started to happen and I saw that the riders around me were having a bit of trouble and I was feeling good on the climb so, I told myself to stay attentive because I had to do something if I had good legs. So when I saw the Canadians go, I went too. Since there were three of them, I didn't have to pull, I had a bit of a free ride to the break. Then, when we made it across, I attacked immediately to give it a good jolt."
With Meier in the mix, tactics changed. Both de Maar and Duchesne sat on as they had to protect the GC position of their teammates. A decision that Meier understood. "Unfortunately I had to [pull because if I was going to get time, the guys were playing for the stage, it's pretty normal."
At that point, Clark started to think that the break would make it to the finish line. "They all worked together, they were going for GC so they were just going as hard as they could. They had the one guy left, Meier, he was riding for GC time so he was just going all out."
The jockeying for position for the sprint started the final time up the climb up Cote de la Montagne with a 10 percent average grade but most of the break was still together afterwards.
After the dust settled, Mancebo has a five second lead on Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and eight seconds on Matt Cooke (CRCA). Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) is in fourth place at 17 seconds while Meier moved up to sixth place, 47 seconds down.
The 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the 107km St Georges Circuit Race, where each lap includes a 1.3km climb with 6 percent average grade.
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:07:02
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:06
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|6
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:47
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:49
|9
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|15
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|16
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:56
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|18
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|19
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|23
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:07
|24
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|25
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:01:13
|26
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|27
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:18
|28
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|31
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|32
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|34
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:34
|35
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|0:01:48
|36
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:55
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|38
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|39
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|40
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|41
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|42
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:28
|43
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|44
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:58
|45
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:03:08
|46
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|47
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:04:45
|49
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|50
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|51
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|52
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|53
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|54
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|56
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|58
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|60
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|61
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|62
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:09:21
|63
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:09:33
|64
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|65
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:11:40
|66
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|67
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:14:06
|68
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:15:04
|69
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|70
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|71
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|72
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|73
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|74
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|75
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|76
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|77
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|78
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|79
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|80
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|81
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|82
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|83
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|84
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:26:12
|85
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|86
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|87
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|DNF
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|DNF
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|DNS
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|DNS
|Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|1
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|1
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|12
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|11
|6
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|8
|9
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|6
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|1
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|7
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|5
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|3
|4
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|5
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|5
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|4
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|2
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:22:44
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:37
|4
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Canada National Team
|0:02:09
|7
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:32
|8
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:32
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|10
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|11
|Amore & Vita
|0:08:12
|12
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:09:41
|13
|H&R Block
|0:12:52
|14
|Century Road Club Association
|0:19:04
|15
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|16
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:43:34
|17
|Ekoï/Devinci
|1:05:50
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|15:36:36
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:00:08
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:46
|9
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:23
|11
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|13
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|0:02:25
|14
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:48
|15
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|0:03:11
|16
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:27
|17
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:03:57
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|20
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:05:00
|21
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|23
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|0:05:14
|24
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:05:28
|25
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:05:40
|26
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:59
|27
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:06:46
|28
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|0:07:11
|29
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|30
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:08:00
|31
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|32
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:18
|33
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|34
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:01
|35
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:11:33
|38
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:12:16
|39
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|40
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:13:47
|41
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|0:14:28
|42
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:14:34
|43
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:15:44
|44
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:49
|45
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|46
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:21
|47
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|0:16:26
|48
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:51
|49
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|50
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|0:17:26
|51
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|52
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:17:35
|53
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:51
|54
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|55
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|0:21:46
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|57
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|58
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:10
|59
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|60
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:22:31
|61
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:22:58
|62
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:24:47
|63
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|0:24:52
|64
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:24:58
|65
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:25:07
|66
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:27:56
|67
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:28:18
|68
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:40
|69
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:33:07
|70
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|0:34:23
|71
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:35:01
|72
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:36:18
|73
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|0:36:19
|74
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:36:41
|75
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:37:29
|76
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:39:23
|77
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:40:34
|78
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:41:58
|79
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:44:45
|80
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|0:46:43
|81
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:49:18
|82
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:50:41
|83
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:56:24
|84
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|1:17:30
|85
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|1:31:53
|86
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|1:44:31
|87
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|1:59:55
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|34
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|7
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|8
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|26
|9
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|25
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|13
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|21
|14
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|15
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|17
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|17
|18
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|19
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|17
|21
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|16
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|23
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14
|24
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|11
|26
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|8
|30
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|8
|31
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|33
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|35
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|5
|36
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|4
|37
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|3
|38
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|40
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|3
|41
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|43
|José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|45
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|31
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|3
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|20
|4
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|16
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|15
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13
|8
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|10
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|10
|12
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|13
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|9
|14
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|6
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|22
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|23
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|2
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|25
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|29
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|46:51:55
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|3
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|4
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:07:00
|5
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|6
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:08:35
|7
|Canada National Team
|0:08:42
|8
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:49
|10
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:24:13
|11
|Amore & Vita
|0:24:18
|12
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:46
|13
|Century Road Club Association
|0:37:17
|14
|H&R Block
|0:38:17
|15
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:59:36
|16
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|1:52:26
|17
|Ekoï/Devinci
|2:13:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy