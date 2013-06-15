Trending

De Maar triumphs in Québec

Mancebo remains in Tour de Beauce lead after penultimate stage

Image 1 of 20

Bontrager riders relax before stage 5

Bontrager riders relax before stage 5
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 20

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) takes over the points jersey

Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear) takes over the points jersey
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 3 of 20

Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) launches one of his many attacks

Christian Meier (Canadian National Team) launches one of his many attacks
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 4 of 20

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) reacts to Meier's attack

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) reacts to Meier's attack
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 5 of 20

Conor Mullervy (CRCA) takes a quick hop on the sidewalk to move up on the climb

Conor Mullervy (CRCA) takes a quick hop on the sidewalk to move up on the climb
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 6 of 20

The chase group has now connected with the break

The chase group has now connected with the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 7 of 20

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Beauce

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 8 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) chases to close down the gap to Meier

Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) chases to close down the gap to Meier
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 9 of 20

The stage 5 podium: Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) first, Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) second, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) third

The stage 5 podium: Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) first, Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) second, Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear) third
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 10 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 4th on the stage

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) finished 4th on the stage
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 11 of 20

The field climbs in front of the Chateau Frontenac

The field climbs in front of the Chateau Frontenac
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 12 of 20

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) is a cyclist

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) is a cyclist
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 13 of 20

A smile from Phil Gaimon (Bissell)

A smile from Phil Gaimon (Bissell)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 14 of 20

Jamis-Hagens Berman squad waits for the start

Jamis-Hagens Berman squad waits for the start
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 15 of 20

The field is staged and ready for go for stage 5 at Tour de Beauce

The field is staged and ready for go for stage 5 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 16 of 20

Five riders in the break climb on wet roads

Five riders in the break climb on wet roads
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 17 of 20

Guillaume Boivin (Canada) looks behind to see what is happening in the break

Guillaume Boivin (Canada) looks behind to see what is happening in the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 18 of 20

5-hour Energy p/b Kenda team sets the pace at the front of the field

5-hour Energy p/b Kenda team sets the pace at the front of the field
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 19 of 20

Yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) was happy with the composition of the break

Yellow jersey Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) was happy with the composition of the break
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 20 of 20

The jerseys after stage 5: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare)

The jerseys after stage 5: Jim Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), Nathan Brown (Bontrager), Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear), Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) took the win on stage 5, the tough Quebec City Circuit race, in a sprint from the day-long breakaway. Quebec City resident Antoine Duchesne (Bontrager) was second and Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear), third. Francisco Mancebo and his 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda team successfully defended the yellow jersey and the Spaniard goes into Sunday's final, another difficult circuit race in St Georges, with a six-second lead on his closest competitor.

Winner of the Quebec City stage in 2010, de Maar made his way into the early five-rider break with grew to nine when a four-ride chase group, which included GC threat Christian Meier (Canadian National Team), bridged across with 21 kilometers to go.

"With two laps to go, a few guys out of the bunch caught us which was an ideal situation for me because I could tell them, sorry I'm not working anymore because I have my GC guys in the chasing group so I was just sitting for the last one and a half laps. Meier was doing lots of work, he pretty much did it by himself so the rest of us were sitting on," de Maar said.

"The last few kilometers there were some attacks, I countered everything and then it was a long sprint. I went with 300 meters to go, I was too tired to put my hands in the air," he continued with a laugh. "It was a hard race, it's a beautiful race, I've won it before and I love to be racing here. It was a good day for the team, hopefully we can get the other objective tomorrow."

"When we got to the last lap, I knew that I had good legs," said Duchesne, who lives one kilometer from the finish line. "I know that I don't have a very good sprint so close to the top of the climb, I tried to go but there were three of us at the top. We started to look at each other and to sit up. I waited, and then positioned myself for the sprint but I was not able to come around Marc at the end."

The 21-year-old racer, who hails from Chicoutimi originally, admitted to feeling the pressure to perform for his home crowd. "All my family is here from Montreal, my friends, I had a lot of fans around, everyone was screaming my name. I would have loved to have won for everyone, a second place is pretty good too."

Mancebo praised his teammates. "Today I was good, the team worked a lot and very well for me. Tonight, we rest and recover and tomorrow will be another very, very hard day. Those last 100 kilometers will be the hardest 100 kilometers of the Tour."

How it unfolded

Attacks flew early on in the 12-lap race which uses a large section of the route used by the Grand Prix cycliste de Québec, a UCI WorldTour race, until five riders escaped on the second lap. The move included Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Clark and de Maar.

De Maar had to adjust his strategy when he saw the composition of the break. "The focus was pretty much on GC so the plan was for our GC guys to put the pressure on Mancebo's team and then the rest of the team, [Davide] Frattini, myself and [Jonny Clarke, would look for early breaks. We were hoping that dangerous threats on GC would come with us and put the pressure on the guys to keep the gap close so the GC guys could attack on the final.

"The break went up the road and I was with them but unfortunately there were no dangerous guys for GC in there and it was a bit of a weird situation but we kept on going, everybody was fully committed to work."

The five riders worked well together but the gap was never threatening to Mancebo, going to over three minutes for a short time before it came back down.

Mancebo was quite happy with the composition of the break with Clark the highest on GC at two minutes and 56 seconds down. "Oscar was there and he was three minutes behind me so okay for three minutes, it's okay for us. But behind, the Canada Team were not happy."

He was right. Halfway through the race, the Canadian National Team DS Gord Fraser told his boys that it was time to put pressure on.

"We were sort of in that position it was all or nothing, you have to go for broke. Because a minute and a half, you can't wait for the last lap and make up a minute and a half," explained Meier who was one minute and 28 seconds down on GC at the start of the stage.

Meier continued, "A few times through the start finish, the guys started attacking again but the problem with those two attacking (Cooper, Britton) and the others was because they weren't on GC, 5-hour Energy were pretty smart and didn't panic and let them go so a couple of time. I attacked on the start/finish just to put them under pressure and make them work. And then, we could start to see that they were coming apart a little bit and then finally, the third time, Rob and Marsh snuck off the front on the hill and I just bridged across and that was it, and we just went for it. These guys just drove it and we got across to the break and we had Guillaume there, then he drove it and the guys did an unbelievable job."

Jumping on the Canadian blue train as it made its way across was Duchesne. "With five or six laps to go, attacks started to happen and I saw that the riders around me were having a bit of trouble and I was feeling good on the climb so, I told myself to stay attentive because I had to do something if I had good legs. So when I saw the Canadians go, I went too. Since there were three of them, I didn't have to pull, I had a bit of a free ride to the break. Then, when we made it across, I attacked immediately to give it a good jolt."

With Meier in the mix, tactics changed. Both de Maar and Duchesne sat on as they had to protect the GC position of their teammates. A decision that Meier understood. "Unfortunately I had to [pull because if I was going to get time, the guys were playing for the stage, it's pretty normal."

At that point, Clark started to think that the break would make it to the finish line. "They all worked together, they were going for GC so they were just going as hard as they could. They had the one guy left, Meier, he was riding for GC time so he was just going all out."

The jockeying for position for the sprint started the final time up the climb up Cote de la Montagne with a 10 percent average grade but most of the break was still together afterwards.

After the dust settled, Mancebo has a five second lead on Nathan Brown (Bontrager) and eight seconds on Matt Cooke (CRCA). Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) is in fourth place at 17 seconds while Meier moved up to sixth place, 47 seconds down.

The 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce concludes on Sunday with the 107km St Georges Circuit Race, where each lap includes a 1.3km climb with 6 percent average grade.

Full Results
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:07:02
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
4James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:06
5Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
6Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:47
8Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:49
9Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:53
15Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
16Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:56
17Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
18Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
19Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
23Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:07
24Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
25Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:13
26Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
27Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:18
28Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
31Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
32Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
33Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
34Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:34
35Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:01:48
36Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:55
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:57
38Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:10
39Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:20
40Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
41Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
42Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:28
43Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
44Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:58
45Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:03:08
46Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
47Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:04:45
49Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:06:01
50Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
51Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
52Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
53Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
54Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
56Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
57Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
58Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
60Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:08:56
61Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
62Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:09:21
63James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:09:33
64David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
65Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:11:40
66Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
67Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:14:06
68Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:15:04
69William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
70Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
71Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
72Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
73Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
74Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
75James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
76Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
77Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
78Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
79Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
80Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
81Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
82Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
83Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
84Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:26:12
85François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
86Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
87Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRobert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFTanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFJordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
DNFAndy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFDemis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFPhilip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
DNFRyan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
DNFAnthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
DNFJames Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
DNFSébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFSamuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFLogan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
DNFBenjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFDavid Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNSZachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
DNSMatthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - 73.5km
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team3pts
2Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team1

Sprint 2 - 105km
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team2
3James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team14
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13
4James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman12
5Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team11
6Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
8Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor8
9Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team7
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team6
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team5
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
14Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling2
15Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association1

Mountain 1 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 30.5km
1James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman7pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team5
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team3
4Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
5Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 51.5km
1Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team5
3James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman3
4Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
5Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Rue du Fort (Cat. 3) 93.5km
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team5
3Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team3
4Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team2
5Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:22:44
2Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:00:07
3Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:37
4Bontrager Cycling Team0:01:08
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
6Canada National Team0:02:09
7Team Novo Nordisk0:02:32
85-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:32
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:55
10Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:06:30
11Amore & Vita0:08:12
12Garneau-Quebecor0:09:41
13H&R Block0:12:52
14Century Road Club Association0:19:04
15Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:37:26
16Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:43:34
17Ekoï/Devinci1:05:50

General classification after stage 5
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda15:36:36
2Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:00:05
3Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:08
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
6Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team0:00:47
7Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
8Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:01:46
9Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:04
10Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:23
11Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
13Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block0:02:25
14Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:48
15Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:03:11
16Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:27
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:03:57
18Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team0:04:59
20Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:05:00
21Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:05:04
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
23Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team0:05:14
24Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team0:05:28
25Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:05:40
26David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:59
27Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:06:46
28Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block0:07:11
29Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:07:19
30Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:08:00
31Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:15
32Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:18
33Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:18
34Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:01
35Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:27
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team0:11:21
37Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:11:33
38James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:12:16
39Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
40Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:13:47
41Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team0:14:28
42Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association0:14:34
43Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:44
44Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:49
45Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:50
46Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:21
47Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:16:26
48Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:51
49Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
50David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:17:26
51Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:17:30
52Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:17:35
53Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:51
54Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:21:38
55Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita0:21:46
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
57Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:22:00
58Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:10
59Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:30
60James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:22:31
61Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:22:58
62Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:24:47
63Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:24:52
64Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:24:58
65Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:25:07
66Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:27:56
67Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:28:18
68Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:40
69Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:33:07
70Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block0:34:23
71Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:35:01
72Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:36:18
73Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block0:36:19
74Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:36:41
75Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:37:29
76Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:39:23
77James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:40:34
78William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:41:58
79Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:44:45
80Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:46:43
81Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:49:18
82Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:50:41
83Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:56:24
84Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team1:17:30
85Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:31:53
86Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech1:44:31
87François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci1:59:55

Sprint classification
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team34pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team34
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda34
4Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team30
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team28
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling27
7Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
8Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association26
9Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
10Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team25
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team24
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team21
13Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team21
14Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team19
15Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team19
16Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk17
17Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block17
18Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team17
19Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling17
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team17
21James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman16
22Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor16
23Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team14
24Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
25Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda11
26Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team10
27Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda9
28Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling9
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman8
30Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team8
31Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
32Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team7
33Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor6
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman6
35Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita5
36James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda4
37Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita3
38Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team3
39Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
40Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block3
41Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
42Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk2
43José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team2
44Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
45Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

Mountains classification
1James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda31pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling23
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda20
4Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association16
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team15
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
7James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman13
8Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12
9Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team11
10Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team10
11Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor10
12Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team9
13Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor9
14Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling8
15Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team8
16Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
17Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
18Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block6
19Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
21Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
22Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team3
23Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team2
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman2
25Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
26Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team1
27Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team1
28Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team1
29Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team46:51:55
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:38
3Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team0:06:21
45-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:07:00
5Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:01
6Jamis-Hagens Berman0:08:35
7Canada National Team0:08:42
8Bontrager Cycling Team0:09:15
9Team Novo Nordisk0:21:49
10Garneau-Quebecor0:24:13
11Amore & Vita0:24:18
12Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:27:46
13Century Road Club Association0:37:17
14H&R Block0:38:17
15Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:59:36
16Team Medique p/b Silber Investments1:52:26
17Ekoï/Devinci2:13:15

Latest on Cyclingnews