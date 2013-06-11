Trending

Stuyven wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce

Bontrager Belgian earns leader's jersey

Image 1 of 21

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) takes the win just ahead of Guillaume Boivin (Canadian National Team)

(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 21

Rain came down hard for the finish

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Gavin Mannion (Bontrager) rode 20km with a broken collarbone to finish the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Dominique Rollin (Canada), Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) and Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) on the stage 1 start line

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) claims the first leader's jersey of the Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in the KOM jersey after stage 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Max Jenkins (5-Hr Energy) changed shoes during the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) and Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in the break

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Tour de Beauce stage 1 podium: Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager), 2nd Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team), 3rd Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Previous winner Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy) finished in the bunch

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Rain came down hard for the finish

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Jasper Stuyvant (Bontrager) wins the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garnea-Quebecor) were off the front for most of the race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Lone chaser chats with his Novo Nordisk director

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

The Tour de Beauce peloton in action during stage 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Nic Hamilton ICanada National Team) did a lot of the early pace making

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Riders accelerate for the second sprint point

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter HOme) and previous winner Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy) chat at the start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) won the yellow leader's jersey, the white best young rider jersey plus the red spirnt jersey while Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) is in the polka-dot KOM jersey after stage 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Taking advantage of a tricky downhill finish, Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win on a rainy stage 1 of the 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce. Once the early break was caught with five kilometers to go, the sprinters and the lead-out men jockeyed for position at the front with no team establishing complete control. On the final dash, with riders crashing behind him on the wet roads, Stuyven came around his teammate and held on to claim not only the yellow leader's jersey but also the red best young rider and the white points jerseys.

"The last hill, the little kicker, we were going hard, the field split, there were some crashes up there and then just the last five kilometers, my team did an incredible job, covering moves and keeping me in the front. I started my sprint at 300 [meters to go] because it's a little down so you get the draft, it was perfect. I'm happy to win here after a long day in the rain, the team was amazing today." Stuyven said after the race.

Forced to do multiple trips back to the caravan with a mechanical during the stage, Guillaume Boivin was well supported by his teammates on the Canadian National, and finished second. Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) took third.

"Overall with the day we had, it wasn't a bad race," Boivin continued. "It was my first sprint in almost one year so I'm going to find my sprinting legs. Tomorrow, the finish should suit me, so I'm going to try to win."

Peron meanwhile, was left thinking about what might have been.

"The last climb, I was in the first part of the group. With the help of the team, I try to stay in the front. The last kilometer, I try to take the best position, the best wheel. It's a lot of confusion but I had a good result, could have been better but a good result," he said.

The early break

The rain was coming down at the start for the 165-km Lac Etchmein-Lac Etchemin stage which featured the well-known rolling hills of Beauce along with two King of the Mountain and two intermediate sprints. After a few attacks, two riders, Jim Stemper (5-Hour Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) escaped the peloton and established a gap 13 kilometers into the stage.

"It was more an opportunity thing, we were all going fast. Me and the other guy in the break both rolled off the front, kind of in a time trial, we eventually connected and had a minute. He and I are very similar riders it turns out, we both decided to destroy each other," explained Stemper.

Behind them, the field was quite happy to let the two men suffer in the wind with Nic Hamilton of the Canadian National Team setting the pace, a position he kept for half of the race.

"Sometimes those breaks of two little guys can be dangerous because you give them a good leash. We just wanted to set the precedent that we're here, we're not going to pull the whole race but we're definitely looking to shake the race up. We slotted a guy in and it just happened to be me." Hamilton said. "It's hard to get a lot of teams motivated early so I just went in and rolled just a little bit to keep the gap steady and eventually helped came, UHC and Champion System really helped out."

The gap grew steadily, hitting a maximum of nine minutes and 20 seconds by kilometer 82. The pair worked well together, in what Stemper called a "gentleman's break" and agreed to split the KOM and sprint points.

"Right when I got in the break, I talked to the other guy and said he could have the sprints if I could have the KOMs so we traded. We worked together very well, I'm actually very disappointed that there weren't enough points for him to get the points jersey today, it's really too bad because he deserved it," continued Stemper who took the first King of the Mountain jersey.

With more teams slotting riders into the rotation, the gap started to slowly come down but it was still over seven minutes with 50 kilometers to go. Stemper started to believe that maybe they could make it to the finish line but it wasn't to be. The rain increased in the final kilometers bringing UnitedHealthcare and then Bontrager teams to the front to shake things up.

The field was back together with one more kicker left at five kilometers to go and the battle was on.

Riders who went down during the race include Gavin Mannion (Bontrager) who finished while holding his shoulder and Hugo Houle (Canadian National Team).

More rain is in the forecast on Wednesday for the 152km stage, starting and ending in Thetford Mines.

Full Results
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4:06:11
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
3Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
6Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
7Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
8Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
11Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
13Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
15Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
16Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
20Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
21Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
22Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
25Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
26Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
31David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
32Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
33Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
34Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
35Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
36Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
37Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
39Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
40Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
43Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
44Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:19
45James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:23
46Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:23
48Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:27
49Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:00:33
50Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
51Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
52Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
53Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
54Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
55Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
56Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
57Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
58Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
59Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
60Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
61Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
62James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
63Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
64Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
65Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
66James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
67Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
68Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
69Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
70Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
71Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
73Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:00:44
74Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
75Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
76Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:00:47
77William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
78Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
79Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
80Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:01:07
81Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
82Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
83Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:15
84Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
85Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:25
86Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
87Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
88Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
89Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:01:28
90Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
91Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:01:56
92James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
93Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
94Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:02:02
95Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:08
96Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:10
97Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:02:14
98Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:16
99Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:20
100Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:24
101Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
103Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:02:59
105Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
106Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
107Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:21
108Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:03:47
109Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:04:22
110Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
112Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:04:32
113Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:53
114Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:07:34
115Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:08:29
116Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:16:58
117Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:17:01
118Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
119Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:17:19
120François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
121Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:27:00
122Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:27:39
123José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:31:44
DNSRobin Clegg (Can) H&R Block

General classification after stage 1
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team4:06:01
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team0:00:04
3Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:06
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
7Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
8Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
9Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
10Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
11Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
12Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
14Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
16Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
17Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
21Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
22Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
23Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
26Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
27Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
28Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
31David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
32Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
33Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
34Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
35Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
36Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
37Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
39Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
40Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
41Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
42Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
43Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
44Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
45Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
47Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
48Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
49Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:29
51James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association0:00:33
52Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
53Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:00:37
54Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association0:00:43
55Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
56Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
57Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
58Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
59Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
60Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
61Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
62Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
63Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
64Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
65Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
66Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
67James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
68Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
69Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
70Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
71James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
72Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
73Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
74Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
75Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
76Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:00:54
78Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
79Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
80Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:00:57
81William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
82Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
83Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:01:17
84Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
85Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
86Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:01:25
87Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:35
88Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
89Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
90Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments0:01:38
91Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
92James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:02
93Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block0:02:06
94Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
95Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association0:02:12
96Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:02:18
97Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:02:20
98Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:02:24
99Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:26
100Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:30
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team0:02:34
102Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
104Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:03:09
105Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
106Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
107Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:25
108Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:03:57
109Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team0:04:32
110Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
112Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team0:04:42
113Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:03
114Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:07:44
115Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:08:39
116Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:17:08
117Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech0:17:11
118Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
119Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci0:17:29
120François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
121Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:27:10
122Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association0:27:49
123José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team0:31:54

