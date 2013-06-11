Stuyven wins opening stage at Tour de Beauce
Bontrager Belgian earns leader's jersey
Stage 1: Lac-Etchemin -
Taking advantage of a tricky downhill finish, Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win on a rainy stage 1 of the 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce. Once the early break was caught with five kilometers to go, the sprinters and the lead-out men jockeyed for position at the front with no team establishing complete control. On the final dash, with riders crashing behind him on the wet roads, Stuyven came around his teammate and held on to claim not only the yellow leader's jersey but also the red best young rider and the white points jerseys.
"The last hill, the little kicker, we were going hard, the field split, there were some crashes up there and then just the last five kilometers, my team did an incredible job, covering moves and keeping me in the front. I started my sprint at 300 [meters to go] because it's a little down so you get the draft, it was perfect. I'm happy to win here after a long day in the rain, the team was amazing today." Stuyven said after the race.
Forced to do multiple trips back to the caravan with a mechanical during the stage, Guillaume Boivin was well supported by his teammates on the Canadian National, and finished second. Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) took third.
"Overall with the day we had, it wasn't a bad race," Boivin continued. "It was my first sprint in almost one year so I'm going to find my sprinting legs. Tomorrow, the finish should suit me, so I'm going to try to win."
Peron meanwhile, was left thinking about what might have been.
"The last climb, I was in the first part of the group. With the help of the team, I try to stay in the front. The last kilometer, I try to take the best position, the best wheel. It's a lot of confusion but I had a good result, could have been better but a good result," he said.
The early break
The rain was coming down at the start for the 165-km Lac Etchmein-Lac Etchemin stage which featured the well-known rolling hills of Beauce along with two King of the Mountain and two intermediate sprints. After a few attacks, two riders, Jim Stemper (5-Hour Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) escaped the peloton and established a gap 13 kilometers into the stage.
"It was more an opportunity thing, we were all going fast. Me and the other guy in the break both rolled off the front, kind of in a time trial, we eventually connected and had a minute. He and I are very similar riders it turns out, we both decided to destroy each other," explained Stemper.
Behind them, the field was quite happy to let the two men suffer in the wind with Nic Hamilton of the Canadian National Team setting the pace, a position he kept for half of the race.
"Sometimes those breaks of two little guys can be dangerous because you give them a good leash. We just wanted to set the precedent that we're here, we're not going to pull the whole race but we're definitely looking to shake the race up. We slotted a guy in and it just happened to be me." Hamilton said. "It's hard to get a lot of teams motivated early so I just went in and rolled just a little bit to keep the gap steady and eventually helped came, UHC and Champion System really helped out."
The gap grew steadily, hitting a maximum of nine minutes and 20 seconds by kilometer 82. The pair worked well together, in what Stemper called a "gentleman's break" and agreed to split the KOM and sprint points.
"Right when I got in the break, I talked to the other guy and said he could have the sprints if I could have the KOMs so we traded. We worked together very well, I'm actually very disappointed that there weren't enough points for him to get the points jersey today, it's really too bad because he deserved it," continued Stemper who took the first King of the Mountain jersey.
With more teams slotting riders into the rotation, the gap started to slowly come down but it was still over seven minutes with 50 kilometers to go. Stemper started to believe that maybe they could make it to the finish line but it wasn't to be. The rain increased in the final kilometers bringing UnitedHealthcare and then Bontrager teams to the front to shake things up.
The field was back together with one more kicker left at five kilometers to go and the battle was on.
Riders who went down during the race include Gavin Mannion (Bontrager) who finished while holding his shoulder and Hugo Houle (Canadian National Team).
More rain is in the forecast on Wednesday for the 152km stage, starting and ending in Thetford Mines.
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4:06:11
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|8
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|20
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|21
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|25
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|26
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|27
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|31
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|32
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|33
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|41
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|42
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|43
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|44
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:19
|45
|James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:00:23
|46
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:23
|48
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:27
|49
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|0:00:33
|50
|Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|51
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|52
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|53
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|54
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|55
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|56
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|57
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|58
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|59
|Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|60
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|61
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|62
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|63
|Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|64
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|65
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|66
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|67
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|68
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|69
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|70
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|71
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|73
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:00:44
|74
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|75
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|76
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|77
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|78
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|79
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|80
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:07
|81
|Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
|82
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|83
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|84
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|85
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|86
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|87
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
|89
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:01:28
|90
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|91
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|0:01:56
|92
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|93
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|94
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:02:02
|95
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:08
|96
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|97
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:02:14
|98
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:16
|99
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:20
|100
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|101
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|105
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|106
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|107
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:21
|108
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:03:47
|109
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:04:22
|110
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|112
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|113
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:53
|114
|Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:07:34
|115
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|116
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:16:58
|117
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:17:01
|118
|Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|119
|Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:17:19
|120
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|121
|Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:00
|122
|Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:27:39
|123
|José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:31:44
|DNS
|Robin Clegg (Can) H&R Block
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|3
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|11
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|8
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|13
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|3
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|5
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|7
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|4
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|5
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|12:18:33
|2
|Canada National Team
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|10
|H&R Block
|0:00:33
|11
|Garneau-Quebecor
|12
|Amore & Vita
|13
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|Century Road Club Association
|0:00:56
|15
|Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech
|0:01:39
|16
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|17
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:02:04
|18
|Ekoï/Devinci
|0:03:26
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|4:06:01
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:06
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|7
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|10
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|21
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|22
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|23
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|26
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|27
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|28
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|31
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|32
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|33
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|41
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|42
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|43
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|44
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|46
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team
|47
|Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team
|49
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:29
|51
|James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:00:33
|52
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|53
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:00:37
|54
|Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association
|0:00:43
|55
|Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|56
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|57
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block
|58
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|59
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|60
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
|61
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|62
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|63
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|64
|Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|65
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association
|66
|Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|67
|James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|68
|Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|69
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|70
|Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|71
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|72
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|73
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|74
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|75
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|76
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:00:54
|78
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|79
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block
|80
|Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|81
|William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|82
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|83
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:17
|84
|Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block
|85
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|86
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|87
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|88
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|89
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|90
|Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:01:38
|91
|Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|92
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:02
|93
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block
|0:02:06
|94
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|95
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:02:12
|96
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:18
|97
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:02:20
|98
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:02:24
|99
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:26
|100
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:30
|101
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|102
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|105
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|106
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|107
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:25
|108
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:03:57
|109
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team
|0:04:32
|110
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|112
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|113
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|114
|Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:07:44
|115
|Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|116
|Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:17:08
|117
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|0:17:11
|118
|Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech
|119
|Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|0:17:29
|120
|François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci
|121
|Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:10
|122
|Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association
|0:27:49
|123
|José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|0:31:54
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team
|14
|3
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block
|11
|6
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|9
|8
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|4
|14
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|4
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team
|3
|16
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team
|1
|1
|James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda
|14
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|10
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|4
|Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|5
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|2
|6
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|7
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bontrager Cycling Team
|12:18:33
|2
|Canada National Team
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|5
|Jamis-Hagens Berman
|6
|Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|10
|H&R Block
|0:00:33
|11
|Garneau-Quebecor
|12
|Amore & Vita
|13
|Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team
|14
|Century Road Club Association
|0:00:56
|15
|Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech
|0:01:39
|16
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|17
|Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
|0:02:04
|18
|Ekoï/Devinci
|0:03:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy