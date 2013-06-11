Image 1 of 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Cycling Team) takes the win just ahead of Guillaume Boivin (Canadian National Team) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 21 Rain came down hard for the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager) rode 20km with a broken collarbone to finish the stage (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Dominique Rollin (Canada), Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) and Francisco Mancebo (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda) on the stage 1 start line (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) claims the first leader's jersey of the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in the KOM jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 Max Jenkins (5-Hr Energy) changed shoes during the stage (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) and Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) in the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Tour de Beauce stage 1 podium: Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager), 2nd Guillaume Boivin (Canada National Team), 3rd Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Previous winner Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy) finished in the bunch (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Rain came down hard for the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 Jasper Stuyvant (Bontrager) wins the stage (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garnea-Quebecor) were off the front for most of the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Lone chaser chats with his Novo Nordisk director (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 The Tour de Beauce peloton in action during stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Nic Hamilton ICanada National Team) did a lot of the early pace making (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Riders accelerate for the second sprint point (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter HOme) and previous winner Francisco Mancebo (5-Hr Energy) chat at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) won the yellow leader's jersey, the white best young rider jersey plus the red spirnt jersey while Jim Stemper (5-Hr Energy) is in the polka-dot KOM jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Taking advantage of a tricky downhill finish, Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager) timed his sprint perfectly to take the win on a rainy stage 1 of the 28th edition of the Tour de Beauce. Once the early break was caught with five kilometers to go, the sprinters and the lead-out men jockeyed for position at the front with no team establishing complete control. On the final dash, with riders crashing behind him on the wet roads, Stuyven came around his teammate and held on to claim not only the yellow leader's jersey but also the red best young rider and the white points jerseys.

"The last hill, the little kicker, we were going hard, the field split, there were some crashes up there and then just the last five kilometers, my team did an incredible job, covering moves and keeping me in the front. I started my sprint at 300 [meters to go] because it's a little down so you get the draft, it was perfect. I'm happy to win here after a long day in the rain, the team was amazing today." Stuyven said after the race.

Forced to do multiple trips back to the caravan with a mechanical during the stage, Guillaume Boivin was well supported by his teammates on the Canadian National, and finished second. Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) took third.

"Overall with the day we had, it wasn't a bad race," Boivin continued. "It was my first sprint in almost one year so I'm going to find my sprinting legs. Tomorrow, the finish should suit me, so I'm going to try to win."

Peron meanwhile, was left thinking about what might have been.

"The last climb, I was in the first part of the group. With the help of the team, I try to stay in the front. The last kilometer, I try to take the best position, the best wheel. It's a lot of confusion but I had a good result, could have been better but a good result," he said.

The early break

The rain was coming down at the start for the 165-km Lac Etchmein-Lac Etchemin stage which featured the well-known rolling hills of Beauce along with two King of the Mountain and two intermediate sprints. After a few attacks, two riders, Jim Stemper (5-Hour Energy) and Alex Cataford (Garneau-Quebecor) escaped the peloton and established a gap 13 kilometers into the stage.

"It was more an opportunity thing, we were all going fast. Me and the other guy in the break both rolled off the front, kind of in a time trial, we eventually connected and had a minute. He and I are very similar riders it turns out, we both decided to destroy each other," explained Stemper.

Behind them, the field was quite happy to let the two men suffer in the wind with Nic Hamilton of the Canadian National Team setting the pace, a position he kept for half of the race.

"Sometimes those breaks of two little guys can be dangerous because you give them a good leash. We just wanted to set the precedent that we're here, we're not going to pull the whole race but we're definitely looking to shake the race up. We slotted a guy in and it just happened to be me." Hamilton said. "It's hard to get a lot of teams motivated early so I just went in and rolled just a little bit to keep the gap steady and eventually helped came, UHC and Champion System really helped out."

The gap grew steadily, hitting a maximum of nine minutes and 20 seconds by kilometer 82. The pair worked well together, in what Stemper called a "gentleman's break" and agreed to split the KOM and sprint points.

"Right when I got in the break, I talked to the other guy and said he could have the sprints if I could have the KOMs so we traded. We worked together very well, I'm actually very disappointed that there weren't enough points for him to get the points jersey today, it's really too bad because he deserved it," continued Stemper who took the first King of the Mountain jersey.

With more teams slotting riders into the rotation, the gap started to slowly come down but it was still over seven minutes with 50 kilometers to go. Stemper started to believe that maybe they could make it to the finish line but it wasn't to be. The rain increased in the final kilometers bringing UnitedHealthcare and then Bontrager teams to the front to shake things up.

The field was back together with one more kicker left at five kilometers to go and the battle was on.

Riders who went down during the race include Gavin Mannion (Bontrager) who finished while holding his shoulder and Hugo Houle (Canadian National Team).

More rain is in the forecast on Wednesday for the 152km stage, starting and ending in Thetford Mines.

Full Results 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:06:11 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 3 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 8 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 13 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 16 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 20 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 25 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 26 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 31 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 33 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 34 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 35 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 36 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 37 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 41 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 43 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 44 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:19 45 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:23 46 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:23 48 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:27 49 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:00:33 50 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 51 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 52 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 53 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 54 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 55 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 56 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 57 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 58 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 59 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 60 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 61 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 62 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 63 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 64 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 65 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 66 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 67 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 68 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 69 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 70 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 71 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 73 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:00:44 74 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 75 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 76 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:00:47 77 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 78 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 79 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 80 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:01:07 81 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 82 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 83 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:15 84 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 85 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:25 86 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 87 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 88 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team 89 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:01:28 90 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 91 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:01:56 92 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 93 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 94 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:02:02 95 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:08 96 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:10 97 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:02:14 98 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:16 99 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:20 100 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:24 101 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:02:59 105 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 106 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 107 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:21 108 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:03:47 109 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:04:22 110 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 112 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:04:32 113 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:53 114 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:07:34 115 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:08:29 116 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:16:58 117 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:17:01 118 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 119 Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:17:19 120 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 121 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:27:00 122 Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:27:39 123 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:31:44 DNS Robin Clegg (Can) H&R Block

Points 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 14 3 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 11 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 7 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 8 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 10 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 13 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 3 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 15 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 1

Sprint 1 - 48.2km 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - 77.6km 1 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 pts 2 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 2 3 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 98.6km 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 7 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 5 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 3) 122.5km 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 7 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 4 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2 5 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

Teams 1 Bontrager Cycling Team 12:18:33 2 Canada National Team 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman 6 Team Novo Nordisk 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team 0:00:19 10 H&R Block 0:00:33 11 Garneau-Quebecor 12 Amore & Vita 13 Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 14 Century Road Club Association 0:00:56 15 Norco Bicycles/Premier Tech 0:01:39 16 Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:53 17 Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:02:04 18 Ekoï/Devinci 0:03:26

General classification after stage 1 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 4:06:01 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 0:00:04 3 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:06 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 7 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 8 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 10 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 14 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 15 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 16 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 17 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Kirk Carlsen (USA) H&R Block 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 21 Nathaniel English (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 22 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman 23 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Max Jenkins (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 26 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 27 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 28 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 31 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 33 Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada National Team 34 Matthew Cooke (USA) Century Road Club Association 35 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 36 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 37 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 41 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 42 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 43 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 44 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada National Team 47 Diego M Jimenez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 48 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada National Team 49 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:29 51 James Schurman (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:00:33 52 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 53 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:00:37 54 Chris Gruber (Can) Century Road Club Association 0:00:43 55 Anton Varabei (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 56 Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 57 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block 58 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 59 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 60 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita 61 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 62 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 63 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 64 Adam Carr (USA) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 65 Conor Mullervy (USA) Century Road Club Association 66 Jordan Brochu (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 67 James Piccoli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 68 Matthew Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 69 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 70 Coultan Hartrich (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 71 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 72 Shawn Milne (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 73 Christian Parrett (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 74 Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 75 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 76 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:00:54 78 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 79 Kyle Buckosky (Can) H&R Block 80 Mark Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:00:57 81 William Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 82 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 83 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:01:17 84 Ryan Shaun MacDonald (Can) H&R Block 85 Olivier Delaney (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 86 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:01:25 87 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:35 88 Juan Miguel Perez Garcia (Spa) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 89 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita 90 Robert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 0:01:38 91 Mike Midlarsky (USA) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 92 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:02 93 Federico Marchiori (Ita) H&R Block 0:02:06 94 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 95 Daniel Chabanov (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:02:12 96 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:02:18 97 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:02:20 98 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:02:24 99 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:26 100 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:30 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 0:02:34 102 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:03:09 105 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 106 Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 107 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:25 108 Antoine Matteau (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:03:57 109 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada National Team 0:04:32 110 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 David Onsow (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments 112 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 0:04:42 113 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:03 114 Jesse Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:07:44 115 Jorge Perez Pena (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:08:39 116 Guillaume Fiset (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:17:08 117 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 0:17:11 118 Logan Cornel (Can) Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech 119 Artúr Sagát (Hun) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 0:17:29 120 François Chabot (Can) Equipe Cycliste Ekoï-Devinci 121 Enmanuel Nunez Marzan (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:27:10 122 Nicholes Keough (USA) Century Road Club Association 0:27:49 123 José Frank Rodriguez Hernandez (Dom) Inteja, Dominican Cycling Team 0:31:54

Points classification 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada National Team 14 3 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 13 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Phillip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block 11 6 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 10 7 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 9 8 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 7 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 11 Tanner Putt (USA) Bontrager Cycling Team 6 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 4 14 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 4 15 Christian Meier (Can) Canada National Team 3 16 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Bontrager Cycling Team 2 18 Robert Britton (Can) Canada National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 James Stemper (USA) 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda 14 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 3 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 4 Zachary Hughes (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2 5 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman 2 6 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 1 7 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology Cycling Team 1