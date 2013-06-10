Tour de Beauce past winners
Champions from 1998 to 2012
|2012
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|2010
|Ben Day (Aus) Team Fly V Australia
|2009
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2008
|Svein Tuft (Can) Symmetrics Professional Cycling Team
|2007
|Ben Day (Aus) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2006
|Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
|2004
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) Action-ATI
|2003
|John Lieswyn (USA) 7 Up/Maxxis
|2002
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury-Viatel
|2000
|Tomáš Konec(ný (Cze) Wüstenrot-ZVVZ
|1999
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|1998
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
