Tour de Beauce past winners

Champions from 1998 to 2012

2012Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
2011Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
2010Ben Day (Aus) Team Fly V Australia
2009Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
2008Svein Tuft (Can) Symmetrics Professional Cycling Team
2007Ben Day (Aus) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
2006Valery Kobzarenko (Ukr) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
2005Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Navigators Insurance Cycling Team
2004Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) Action-ATI
2003John Lieswyn (USA) 7 Up/Maxxis
2002Michael Rogers (Aus) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Henk Vogels (Aus) Mercury-Viatel
2000Tomáš Konec(ný (Cze) Wüstenrot-ZVVZ
1999Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
1998Levi Leipheimer (USA) Saturn Cycling Team

