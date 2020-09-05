Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Cordon-Ragot wins stage 3 sprint

By

Spanish champion Garcia continues in race lead

Stage 3: Avignon - Avignon

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 2:48:32
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
5Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
10Lena Gerault (Fra)

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 9:45:10
2Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria 0:00:05
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:42
4Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:10
5Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
6Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial 0:04:28
7Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:58
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:07:45
10Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:09:36

Latest on Cyclingnews