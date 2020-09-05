Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Cordon-Ragot wins stage 3 sprint
By Cyclingnews
Spanish champion Garcia continues in race lead
Stage 3: Avignon - Avignon
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:48:32
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
|4
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|5
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|9:45:10
|2
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:00:05
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:42
|4
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:10
|5
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial
|0:04:28
|7
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:58
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:07:45
|10
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:36
