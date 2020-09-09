Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Pauline Allin wins stage 6

Lauren Stephens wears overall leader's jersey into finale

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads the Tour de l'Ardeche (Image credit: Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:54:38
2Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
3Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:26
4Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:56
5Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:01:28
6Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team 0:01:45
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:02:54
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:58
10Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 21:26:59
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:38
3Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria 0:00:55
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:05:09
5Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:25
6Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:48
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:44
8Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink 0:12:48
9Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:13:16
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:13:21

