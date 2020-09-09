Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Pauline Allin wins stage 6
By Cyclingnews
Lauren Stephens wears overall leader's jersey into finale
Stage 6: Valréas - Rochemaure
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:54:38
|2
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|3
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:26
|4
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:56
|5
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:01:28
|6
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team
|0:01:45
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|0:02:54
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:58
|10
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|21:26:59
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:38
|3
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria
|0:00:55
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|0:05:09
|5
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:25
|6
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:48
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:44
|8
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:48
|9
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:13:16
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:13:21
