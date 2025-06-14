Recommended reading

Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Usoa Ostolaza climbs to stage 2 victory and into GC lead

Nadia Gontova takes second, Ségolène Thomas third on Col du Soulor

MOLINS DE REI, SPAIN - MAY 05: Usoa Ostolaza of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi prior to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2 a 99km stage from Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat / #UCIWWT / on May 05, 2025 in Molins de Rei, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Spanish champion Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kuxta-Fundaction Euskadi) powered away from a select group of four on the fog-shrouded Col du Soulor to claim victory on stage 2 of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées on Saturday.

Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) followed 16 seconds later to take second place, with Ségolène Thomas (St-Michel–Préférence Home–Auber 93) finishing third, a further three seconds behind.

