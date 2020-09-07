Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Tibco-SVB secure 1-2 with Faulkner and Stephens in stage 4

By

Mavi Garcia maintains overall lead

Tibco-SVB
Tibco-SVB (Image credit: TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4:00:45
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:20
3Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:22
4Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria) 0:00:25
5Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:00:29
6Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:41
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:48
8Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink 0:00:51
9Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
10Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:56

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 13:46:17
2Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria) 0:00:08
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:40
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:04:35
5Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:47
6Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:52
7Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:04:58
8Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:07:27
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:27
10Ursa Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:11:00

