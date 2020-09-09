Trending

Lauren Stephens wins 2020 Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche

By

Chloe Hosking sprints to stage 7 victory

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank’s Lauren Stephens won stage 2 of the 2020 Virtual Tour de France
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank’s Lauren Stephens (Image credit: Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women 2:19:51
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
3Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
4Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Catalina Anais Soto (Chi) WCC Team
7Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
9Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
10Urska Bravec (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

Final general classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 23:46:50
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:38
3Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria 0:01:31
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:05:09
5Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:25
6Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:48
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:09
8Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink 0:12:48
9Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:13:21
10Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:13:32

Latest on Cyclingnews