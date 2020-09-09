Lauren Stephens wins 2020 Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche
By Cyclingnews
Chloe Hosking sprints to stage 7 victory
Stage 7: Savasse - Beauchastel
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
|2:19:51
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|3
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat Atom Deweloper
|4
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Catalina Anais Soto (Chi) WCC Team
|7
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|9
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|10
|Urska Bravec (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|23:46:50
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:38
|3
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria
|0:01:31
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|0:05:09
|5
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:25
|6
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:48
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:09
|8
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:48
|9
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:13:21
|10
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:13:32
