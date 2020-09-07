Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Ganzar wins stage 5

By

Stephens takes the overall lead

Leigh Ann Ganzar (Rally)
Leigh Ann Ganzar (Rally) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 3:42:30
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women 0:01:14
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
5Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany)
6Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
7Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Nat Atom Deweloper
9Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
10Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 17:29:27
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
3Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria 0:00:46
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial 0:05:09
5Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:21
6Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:26
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:11
8Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:41
9Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink 0:12:27
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:12:55

Latest on Cyclingnews