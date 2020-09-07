Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Ganzar wins stage 5
By Cyclingnews
Stephens takes the overall lead
Stage 5: Pont du Gard - Ruoms
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|3:42:30
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:14
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany)
|6
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|7
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Nat Atom Deweloper
|9
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|10
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17:29:27
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Ast) Austria
|0:00:46
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Ciclismo Mondial
|0:05:09
|5
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:21
|6
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:26
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:11
|8
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:09:41
|9
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:27
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:12:55
