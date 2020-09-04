Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Garcia repeats on stage 2

Spanish champion extends lead as peloton shatters on mountainous stage

Stage 2: Saint-Georges-les-Bains - Font d'Urle

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Podium Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana Celebration Trophy Flowers during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 4:28:54
2Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:37
4Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:05
5Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
6Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial
8Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:01
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:06:48
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:08:45

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6:56:38
2Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria 0:00:05
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:42
4Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:10
5Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial
6Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
7Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:06
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:06:53
10Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:09:36

