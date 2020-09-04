Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Garcia repeats on stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Spanish champion extends lead as peloton shatters on mountainous stage
Stage 2: Saint-Georges-les-Bains - Font d'Urle
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|4:28:54
|2
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:37
|4
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:05
|5
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial
|8
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:01
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:06:48
|10
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:08:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|6:56:38
|2
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:00:05
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:42
|4
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:10
|5
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Cyclismo Mundial
|6
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:06
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:06:53
|10
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Garcia repeats on stage 2Spanish champion extends lead as peloton shatters on mountainous stage
-
Guardian angels: The domestiques who shone in the Tour de France crosswindsPlenty of yellow jersey hopefuls have these riders to thank tonight
-
Dygert, Kuss to lead USA Cycling at WorldsHaga, Rosskopf miss the cut for shortened championships
-
Tour de France: Bad luck strikes Sagan and Alaphilippe in wind-swept sprint in Lavaur'That's fucking cycling' says a disappointed Sagan as dropped chain costs points
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.