Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Mavi Garcia wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Ale BTC Ljubljana rider takes the early lead
Stage 1: Saint-Martin-d'Ardèche - Bourg-Saint-Andéol
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|2
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
