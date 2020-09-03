Trending

Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Mavi Garcia wins stage 1

By

Ale BTC Ljubljana rider takes the early lead

Stage 1: Saint-Martin-d'Ardèche - Bourg-Saint-Andéol

NEXT STAGE
SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Podium Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana Celebration Trophy Flowers during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljana) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
2Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

Latest on Cyclingnews